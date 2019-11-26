The best kicker who never was.

This column appeared on Nov. 27, 2014:
•
In 1993, Jeff Bower was beginning his second full season as head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. A budding young sports editor with little or no athletic ability but a jovial smile and decent knowledge of a keyboard was beginning his second year as sports writer for The Student Printz, the USM student newspaper.
Early in the season, USM’s starting kicker went down with an injury. The punter backed him up, but no one backed up the punter. Not too many teams extend extra scholarship offers to kickers. Coaches in need will usually go pluck the soccer teams as a longshot to “keek a touchdown!”
Going to extraordinary measures, the athletic department placed an advertisement in the Printz for an open tryout for kickers on a Saturday morning inside M.M. Roberts Stadium. Any and all students were invited to try out.
Now, mind you, I am as short as an offensive lineman’s arm rest, but that is not a deal-breaker in the place-kicking world, for many of them are slight in height — even slighter than me. I’m also wide as a goalpost with leg extension that is measured in centimeters. I do love the metric system!
I have always had an affinity for the field goal. As a kid, I would walk to Torpy Field in my hometown of Peekskill, N.Y. — the original practice facility for the New York Jets (you can look that up) — and try to kick field goals.
Never once did I believe that I could become a kicker for the University of Southern Mississippi, but I also knew a good story when I saw it.
Brother Brian and I had one practice on the Friday before, on a field with no goalposts and me kicking his finger more often than the football.
Saturday morning rolled around and it was Mississippi September hot. For a fat Yankee, it was brutal. I dressed as a clown, with a pair of odd-fitting Denver Nuggets — huh? — sweat shorts, a Southern Miss yellow T-shirt and a Buffalo Bisons baseball cap my great friend Homer Ward gave me months before his death. How do I remember what I was wearing? I will get to that.
A friend named Leigh and I made the short trek from Bond Hall to the stadium. Special teams coach Mike Iosia, whom I had met through my work with the Printz, and another assistant coach were on hand judging the talent.
I was pumped, doing calisthenics — a jumping ja… (I never got off the ground to complete the Jack), and a couple leg-lifts. I almost got over the knee!
Coach Iosia played holder without a snapper and we started with simple, head-on extra points. Twenty yards. Sixty friggin’ feet. The combined length of four free throw shots.
To the right of the goal post was our student photographer Michael Spooneybarger (I’m not making that up, either), who also shot for the Hattiesburg American, and a cameraman from WDAM also was present. They were eagerly watching the portly pigskin punter go at it.
First attempt — great height. Distance and accuracy? Not so much. It landed where the T would be in the end-zone painted Southern Miss logo.
Second attempt — no height, but distance and accuracy dead-on. Just catching my groove.
Of 10 extra-point attempts, I made one. It hit the crossbar and bounced over.
After the first kick, Mike the holder should have been handing me a Dr Pepper and telling me to have a nice day, but he continued through the entire drill. Too entertaining, I surmised years later.
To the 15 we went, but this time from the right hashmark. I was staring straight at Old Spooneybarger, approached the rock, swung the mighty right ham hock and …
Have you ever seen a football travel as if it were a tornado? This kick fit somewhere between a twister and a Charlie Hough knuckleball. Old Spooneybarger lept out of the way to avoid the cyclonic pigskin. It missed the WDAM cameraman by mere feet.
Later that night in my dorm room, I flipped to WDAM news to see, to my greatest horror, the cyclone of a kick that sent the photographer diving for cover leading the sports segment.
Atrocious.
I have learned, though, that video plays and is over. Not unless you go deep into the archives will it show itself ever again.
Newspapers, though, are forever.
And that is how I remember what I was wearing the day I almost became a Golden Eagle. On Page A1 of the Hattiesburg American — not sports, not living, not the don’t-turn-out-like-me section — was Old Spooneybarger’s photo of me kicking a football. The ball was caught at its zenith — my waist — and one could easily fit a ham-and-cheese sandwich in the space between my feet and the M.M. Roberts turf.
At Dad’s request, brother Brian, who came to Southern Miss my sophomore year from a New York junior college, clipped that photo, brought it to Coach Jeff Bower in his office. He graciously signed it.
“To Murph. Keep on kicking the keyboard for Southern Miss. We appreciate your support. Jeff Bower.”
It still proudly hangs in my home today.
Coach and I talked a few weeks ago after someone he knows gave him a copy of a column I had written about his unceremonious dismissal as Southern Miss coach. We chatted 15 or 20 minutes about lack of defense, running the football, the miserable Larry Fedora and my tryout for Southern Miss kicker.
Twenty-one years had passed.
He remembered it fondly.
He laughed loudly.
The best kicker who never was.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.