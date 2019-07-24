Until fleeing the state of New York for the greener pastures of the Deep South, I never understood the power of a watermelon.
New York watermelons are small, dare I say sweat-shop melons, carted in from somewhere certainly not from here. The sweetness is void. The pure joy and harmony of a summer watermelon is, well, not like it is here.
It didn’t take long to realize summers in the South need watermelons, and no finer melons on earth were grown in nearby Smith County. Ah, a Smith County watermelon. The name rings as popular as Georgia peaches, Jersey corn and Vidalia onions.
About a decade ago, Cali the Dog — now deceased — and I loaded into a Pontiac for an extended drive to the Adirondak Mountains of upstate New York for a family reunion.
Our first stop was at the Corner Market in Vicksburg to grab a watermelon. The reunion was set for July 4 weekend, making it the absolute perfect time to snag a couple coveted melons.
“These Yankee relatives of mine won’t know what him ’em!” I told Cali, although surely she heard, “Do you want a treat?”
The melons were huge — half the size of the dog, it seemed — as they were loaded into the back seat. Off we went… and went… and went…
If you haven’t driven to the Adirondaks, it is a long, long way from here. We made it to just past Columbus, Ohio, before having to stop at a local motel that, thankfully, took dogs.
I checked in the motel and the nice older lady enquired about my traveling companion.
“You have doggie?” she asked.
“Yes. One dog,” I replied.
“Is she a big doggie?” She then asked, surely ready to add extra big-dog charges to my bill.
“No, not really,” I answered, gazing at Cali filling up the passenger-side window.
“Does she shed?”
“You could make a sweater!” I said (to myself) before answering, “No, no shedding.”
Five dollars extra later, I smuggled my huge, shedding behemoth into the motel room. Cali had to stay put until darkness prevailed, then we left before anyone could expose my lies.
But back to melons. When we got to the camp by a lake in absolute nature’s beauty, I walked into the kitchen to see this pitiful, miserable watermelon about the size of a large cantaloupe. I laughed, excused myself and went to the car.
When I walked in with the Smith County melon, the looks of astonishment filled the room. One taste and those Yankee relatives of mine were hooked. They forever would remember “Smith County watermelons.”
To folks around my town now, it is the Smith County watermelons that are sweat shop.
“I’ve had ’em,” a friend told me, before adding, “they don’t have nothing on a Washington Parish watermelon.”
WHOA! Watermelon blasphémer!
“You got to be out of your mind,” I pushed back as if I had a deep financial interest in the profitability of Smith County melons.
He persisted. He described in detail the soil composition of Washington Parish, which is located west of the Mississippi line probably about where Poplarville is. He talked about the water table and the perfect amount of sunlight. And he is a football coach!
I continued to protest.
Then Sunday came and brother Dan and his family drove north from New Orleans for his nephew’s birthday party. On Friday, my wife stopped along the rural highway to snag one of these “Washington Parish melons.”
It was huge and had that beautiful “thump” sound when plucked.
Sunday morning came and we sliced the melon in two, leaving two large bowl-shaped mini-melons. With a sharp knife, we sliced and diced that deep-red beauty.
I snagged a piece and sank my teeth into it. Harps were playing in the background. The sun shined brighter. The sweetness greeted me with a most amazing culinary experience.
I grabbed another. And another.
“Sweet fancy Moses,” I said, stealing a line from Jerry Seinfeld.
My glee, though, became tempered when it began to sink in that there may be better watermelons out there than those from… gulp… Smith County.
I didn’t want to admit it. It’s like being a huge Lance Armstrong fan and discovering that he was doping during all of those amazing runs through the Tour de France. No matter how much evidence came out about the doping, real fans didn’t want to believe it.
Eventually, truth wins the day, though.
Lance Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs to win all of those Tour de Frances, and Washington Parish watermelons, at least the one I had, were superior.
It killed me to even say those words.
Then it hit me: Maybe these Washington Parish melons are using performance-enhancing drugs! Something has to give. Nothing tastes that good naturally.
