It’s probably been more than 40 years since I even mentioned my birthday to anyone. They’re not really a big deal to most adults. Birthdays are just the first of at least 365 days that you’ll be that age. We should celebrate our mothers on our birthday. Seriously, did you see the size of your head?
Heck, the last time I thought about my birthday during my adult life was a few years ago, when it was kind of cool because it fell on 12/12/12.
“We should do something special,” I said a couple of months beforehand … and, well, it was memorable. I was bedridden, recovering from a bad motorcycle crash. Cocktails, narcotics and walkers don’t mix well, so there was no partying.
Most people look forward to their 21st birthday, but it wasn’t a big deal to me. Most of my friends were three years older and one of our best buddies was a bouncer at the coolest bar around my old stomping grounds, The Dock. They all knew people at the other bars we went to, so I just blended in. Turning 21 made me legal, but it didn’t really change my life.
After that, there aren’t many major milestones. At 25, you can run for the House of Representatives, at 30 you can run for Senate and at 35 you can run for president, but I’ve chosen not to. (See previous paragraph.)
Some people, especially women, see 40 as the beginning of the end — or at least the age to become pathological liars, sticking to 39.
The next age to really look forward to is 62, when we can begin collecting Social Security benefits that we’ve worked all our lives for (though it’s not advisable). The ideal age to start collecting it is 66, though by the time I get there, it’s likely to be 86, if it’s there at all.
After that, life seems easy, in a way … other than the difficulty getting up, walking and peeing, which can be a dangerous combination. The tradeoff is, you get away with saying or doing almost anything because folks will say, “Aww, he’s an old curmudgeon, just smile and nod.”
Getting back (some) money I’ve paid into the system since I was 14 and getting a free pass on the things I say and do are things to look forward to.
On Thursday, I turned 50. It seems like a milestone. But the more I think about it, this is my conclusion: The only thing good about the 50s is the era, not the age. I mean, there’s nothing special about it, other than being on the downhill slide toward urinary difficulty and death. It’s pre-elderly.
If it’s your 50th anniversary, it’s golden. If it’s your 50th birthday, you’re supposed to schedule a colonoscopy. Yep, that’s the only thing to look forward to at the half-century mark. That doesn’t seem right, does it?
Dave Barry, who is the greatest humor writer this side of Jim Cegielski, described it in detail in one of his most memorable columns. The procedure itself wasn’t a big deal, he wrote, but the preparation for having his doctor friend Andy “stick a tube 17,000 feet up (my) butt” was horrifying. He described the colon-cleansing MoviPrep as “a nuclear laxative” and how it made him “wish the commode had a seat belt.”
You eliminate everything. And then, when you figure you must be totally empty, you have to drink another liter of MoviPrep, at which point, as far as I can tell, your bowels travel into the future and start eliminating food that you have not even eaten yet.
“The next morning my wife drove me to the clinic. I was very nervous. Not only was I worried about the procedure, but I had been experiencing occasional return bouts of MoviPrep spurtage. I was thinking, ‘What if I spurt on Andy?’ How do you apologize to a friend for something like that? Flowers would not be enough.”
The best part of turning 50 happened a couple of months ago. Jim took me on the trip of a lifetime — to Vegas to see The Eagles perform their iconic album “Hotel California” from start to finish, then they played a second set of greatest hits. Of the dozen or so Don Henley and/or Eagles concerts I’ve been to, this was the best yet — the music and the setting.
Everything was awesome. Jim flew us first class, put us up in the MGM Grand (the concert venue), got great seats for the show, took us to Sinatra’s favorite steakhouse The Golden Steer. We contributed to the Las Vegas economy at a couple of casinos, went downtown and visited Rick Harrison’s pawn shop (it’s smaller than it looks on “Pawn Stars,” but it has really cool stuff). It was my first trip to Vegas, and I hope it’s not my last.
Even if it was, I’ll never forget it. It was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me, and I’ll be forever grateful to Jim.
His wife, Dr. Carolyn the gastroenterologist, has a very different idea of “gift-giving” for 50th birthdays. She’s a wonderful person … but I want no part of what she’s offering. Everybody loves her — which is an amazing testimony, considering what she does to patients — and I want to keep it that way. I don’t see how I could ever sit across the table from someone and say, “Pass the butter, please” to someone who stuck something 17,000 feet up my butt.
Usually, I advocate doing business at home. In this case, I think I’ll go to a neighboring town for the procedure. Maybe Vegas.

Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
