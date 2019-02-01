A while back, I wrote a column titled “The Dark Side of Home Town” in which I used an excerpt from a letter that was sent to me by a longtime resident. The citizen who sent that letter to me was Mr. Ted Lightsey.
I saw him a couple of months ago standing in my neighbor’s driveway. I went over to say hello and in the process asked him if I could run the entire letter that inspired the column and he agreed to it. It’s a poignant, eye-opening piece handwritten by a man who has lived here a lot longer than I have and here it is in its entirety. I’ve been saving it for the right time and it is now. I hope the voters of Jones County will keep this letter in mind this year when they head to the polls as there are some very obvious people on the ballot for county positions who answer to the power brokers that Mr. Lightsey writes about. These candidates care very little about the average citizen.
•
30 July 2017
Greetings Jim,
Welcome to the “City Beautiful.” It sounds good. I feel sure that as you began to adjust to living in Laurel it was a lot different from the “Big Apple.”
Laurel was settled by three groups or class of people. The hard-working lumberjack, the poor white and black and the Boss man who owned the mill. The blacks settled in their quarters. The mid-class settled down around the mill, close to work and the company store. The Big Man and his associates moved upwind of the smell and swamp and the peons.
At the time you moved to Laurel, nothing had changed since it was settled, it just had a different face on it. The blacks lived around the mill and on the east side of the R.R. track. The white collar scattered around family groups and folks with similar ways. Big Daddy and shakers and movers built their fine homes in their special places. Things ran pretty well because most everyone had a place in their social ladder and they knew their place.
I don’t have to tell you how Laurel got to be like it is today, you have been here long enough to see and experience it. Like most small Southern towns and cities, Laurel has its haves and have nots and those in between. I have watched with amusement and wonder and even been “pissed off” as I followed your journey from a Damn Yankee to a Southern gentleman. Your fruitless attempt at Southern humor, your learning what we were actually amused by and getting a grasp on Southern language.
As you “grew” up, I was glad that I had always pulled for you. When a neighbor or friend wanted to cancel their paper over a story that made them angry, I tried to get them to understand why they should not. Actually the thought went through my head at least twice to “cut you off.” Once when you advocated the changing of our state flag (columnist note: I have never advocated the changing of the state flag, quite the opposite — others at this paper have but I’ve always been an advocate for keeping it.) and your daughter did about the same thing, but I had to realize that you did not know how many of my ancestors had died, not for slavery but protecting their wives and family and homes. The suffering and pain was more than any man, woman or child should bear. I’d like to tell you about them sometime. Sorry I did not intend to get off that road.
I can honestly say that over these many years I have watched as you have worked so hard to find your place in Laurel. I know of no other who has tried and tried as hard as you have. I’ve always bought your papers, I ate your sandwiches, drank your coffee, voted for you SEVERAL times (kidding), saw that you always voted at election times, and wondered as you went jogging down the road how on earth you had the energy to do it with as much as you had to do.
So, “Welcome to the City Beautiful.” There is a problem, though, with the idea. City Beautiful has a sickness. Laurel, as many of our Southern towns and cities has not grown up. It has two faces. The same people who first founded our town still pull the strings. They, of course, are just following the path their parents and grandparents did. They are the wealthy and power brokers and they don’t like change, but change has been slowly coming. When their “Historic District” became threatened, they moved it out of town, built a wall around it and called it “Windermere.” They still pretend the “Historic District” is there and they come to town and sit in their offices and buildings and get elected and play their games. It would come as a surprise to a lot of people to realize that “Windermere” is not located in the county. It is in the City of Laurel. It’s sometimes said, “you can’t get there from here, you have to go out in the county to get there”.
There are good people in Windermere! I know many of them. I have friends there. I can understand that they do not want to see what is happening. The people of downtown Laurel, who have worked long hard hours to bring back life to town, don’t want this kind of thing to go on. It can ruin them. It’s hard to believe someone would take an action that might get the HGTV program canceled or stop people from moving to Laurel. If the right thing had been done at the beginning all this would not be going on, but an individual who has never had to be responsible for such actions as have been reported is allowed to continue, then no one in Jones County is safe from him. He is a danger to all and should not be allowed to walk free. Someday he will meet someone just like himself.
Jim, I don’t know what I might be able to do to help you. Age and health issues restrict me greatly, but if you can use me, I’ll be willing to try. Thank you for your efforts to make Laurel a better place to live. We’ve needed it for a long time.
“City Beautiful” is like a nice shiny red apple, pretty to look at, smells delicious, but there is a rotten cancer eating at the core. If you in any way doubt this, I can take you in any direction from downtown Laurel and in less than 5 minutes you can see sights that would put any slum in any third-world country to shame.
Sincerely yours,
Ted Lightsey
Laurel
•
Mr. Lightsey, thank you for allowing me to publish your letter. Thank you for signing your name to it, as most letters like this come to us anonymously. And thank you for not being afraid to stand up against corruption. We need more brave people such as yourself if we want to truly make Laurel and Jones County a great place to live.
But seriously, I have written two columns in support of keeping the state flag.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
