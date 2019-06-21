Everywhere he goes, Sheriff Alex “Hollywood” Hodge loves to tell people just how “transparent” he is. Apparently (or should I say, “transparently”?), this is just another big fat lie from a politician who is becoming legendary for his arrogance, corruption and false statements. And now, you can add “coward” to the list of adjectives used to describe Alex Hodge.
A few weeks ago, Belinda Harrison, who is the concerned citizen behind both “Justice for Katherine Sinclair” and “Citizens Against Corruption,” invited all of the candidates who are running for Sheriff of Jones County to participate in a debate. Candidates Macon Davis, Paul Sumrall and Joe Berlin graciously accepted the invitation while “Mr. Transparency” Alex Hodge sent a letter in reply that simply stated, “I received your invitation by certified mail to participate in a ‘Citizens Against Corruption Jones County Sheriff Debate.’ I am declining the invitation. Sincerely, Alex Hodge, Sheriff.”
Why is the current sheriff scared to debate? Well, it’s pretty obvious that the sheriff doesn’t want to be put on the spot regarding a host of issues. This sheriff has been dodging questions that every tax-paying citizen of Jones County has a right to know. He’s been dodging some of these questions for more than a year now, but more and more questions about Hodge’s legendary corruption and incompetence keep popping up on an almost weekly … heck, daily basis.
Let’s do a quick rundown of all the questions that “Mr. Transparency” wants to avoid being asked at a debate.
1. Why did you stage a publicity stunt raid that took three months to pull off on an elderly couple over a misdemeanor dog abuse charge instead of simply driving over to the property and offering some help? (For those of you who still question whether this was a publicity stunt, pull your head out of the sand. The sheriff not only alerted TV cameras to be there, but also brought his own cameras and filmed his weekly Alex and Allyson internet show from the scene. If that doesn’t make you want to throw up, I don’t know what would.)
2. Why did you feel it was necessary to have an elderly, Purple Heart-winning war hero who is suffering from myriad ailments completely humiliated by having him arrested, strip-searched, body-cavity checked and perp-walked in front of cameras over a misdemeanor charge?
3. If you were so concerned about the welfare of the animals, why did it take you three months before stepping in to save them?
4. Why did you steal and dispose of the elderly couple’s personal pets when you had no authority to do so and after the couple was told that their personal pets would not be taken?
5. Why was a well-connected drunk driver who had an accident on Flynt Road taken into custody by the JCSD but not jailed, charged or even ticketed for the incident, but instead was stealthily released in to the care of another connected citizen?
6. Why were sheriff’s deputies used to provide security for Sanderson Farms inside the city limits while using county vehicles and gas?
7. Why do you have a $37,000 per year public information officer on the payroll and then complain that you don’t have enough money for deputies, when no other local sheriff or police organization has this position on their payroll?
8. How much would taxes have to be raised if you ended up with the massive budget increase that you want for the sheriff’s department?
9. Who are your handpicked supervisor candidates who are running to help get that massive tax increase through?
10. Why did you force longtime EOC director Marda Tullos out when, by all accounts, she was well-liked and respected?
11. Why do you hire so many of your deputies from outside of the county and why do you allow them to use county vehicles outside of Jones County?
12. How can you be a full-time sheriff when you spend so much time on Facebook, shooting internet shows and running B Clean?
13. Much like the Clintons did with the Clinton Foundation, have you used your influence as the sheriff to become wealthy through B Clean? In other words, why don’t you see a conflict of interest when you are involved in waste management as well as being the chief law enforcement officer in the county? In other words, do you honestly believe that B Clean would have become this multimillion-dollar company if you hadn’t been the sheriff? In other words, did Sanderson Farms and the Burroughs Companies do business with B Clean before you became sheriff?
14. You have had at least 18 felons — one who lived less than a mile from your JCSD office — walk free in the past year alone because you failed to serve indictments in a timely fashion, yet you had time to shoot a weekly internet show. Don’t you think the citizens of Jones County deserve better?
15. Why are you being investigated by Shad White and the state auditor’s office? And more importantly, why did you lie about not knowing about it?
16. Did you use your relationship with the governor to get bridges in Jones County closed so that it would help get the incumbent supervisors out of office?
17. Why are you OK with violating ethics rules and the Constitution by making the only media outlet that will actually hold you accountable jump through hoops to obtain basic information about arrests handled by the JCSD?
18. Why do you block people on the JCSD Facebook page who simply disagree with you?
19. Don’t you think it was a little moronic when you claimed that you don’t read the Leader-Call while speaking at a press conference that you called because of a story that you read in the Leader-Call?
20. Did you suspend or at the least reprimand Maj. Jamie Tedford when he laughed at the suggestion of planting drugs on LL-C employees? How do you trust your second in charge when he shows such a lack of morality and common sense?
Well, there are more questions, Sheriff, but 20 should be enough for you to transparently dodge for now.
In the meantime, voters should be very wary of any candidate who is unwilling to debate or answer questions.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
