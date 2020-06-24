U.S. Grant is not a popular figure around some small segments of the population around here. The hero of Shiloh and then leading the relentless pursuit of Vicksburg, forcing the town into capitulation, is the anti-hero for those who supported the Confederacy.
History shows, however, that Grant, more than anyone outside of Abraham Lincoln, was responsible for the destruction of the Confederacy and the abolishment of slavery.
While Grant’s father was an ardent abolitionist, Grant is said to have held views that were neither pro-slavery or anti-slavery. He was ambivalent, writing to a friend: “I never was an abolitionist, not even what could be called anti-slavery.”
He married the daughter of a slaveholding family. Did he fall in love with her because her father owned slaves? Any one of us in love knows better than that. If the bug bites, it doesn’t matter if both mom and dad are in jail, love is love.
In 1859, his father-in-law, it is believed, gave him a slave named William Jones.
To even fathom life in 1859 is an impossibility in today’s world. It would be like trying to visualize $1 billion in $100 bills ... the mind cannot comprehend it. And neither can we comprehend life and circumstances in 1859. The closest we can come is looking at pictures or movies — seeing life through a screen. We can’t fathom no automobiles, electricity, wifi — for heaven’s sake no WIFI???
In 1859, owning slaves was legal. Was it right? Hell no. But it was legal — and our country was about to fight a war over it.
So U.S. Grant, before the country was torn in two, briefly “owned” a slave who was given to him. About a year later, on the eve of the Civil War, he gave William Jones his freedom.
He could have sold William Jones for what amounts to a fortune for someone of Grant’s limited means. He didn’t do that. He gave William Jones his outright freedom.
He then went on to lead the military effort to keep this great nation together, an effort that cost the lives of more than 400,000 mostly white men. As president, Grant took direct aim at the Ku Klux Klan.
If ever there was a “Friend of the Cause” to which these statue-destroyers should be aware of, it is U.S. Grant.
This past weekend in a park in San Francisco, rioters tore down a statue of U.S. Grant. In 63 years of life, leading the Union to crush the very enemy those rioters are, technically, aiming at, and those rioters found it necessary to topple a statue because he owned a slave for one year, and then freed that man — and then led the charge to free millions more.
Do those rioters who tear down every statue they can find ever get curious to the history of the statue or the man or woman behind that statue? How many of those people who ripped U. S. Grant from his pedestal would be downright shocked to know that he was actually ON THEIR SIDE?!
But, no, they probably read on social media that this guy Grant, a white racist, with a statue in our city, owned a slave ... then the mob descended.
On Tuesday night in Milwaukee, rioters toppled a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who fought and died for the Union during the U.S. Civil War. His nearly 100-year-old sculpture was decapitated and thrown into a Madison lake.
Stupid, ignorant people.
Statues have been around for millennia, but it might be time to just take them all down. Forget history. Forget the good and the bad that have combined to create the fabric of this place we all share. Forget the learning tools they should be. By the standards being used today, no one ever will be worthy of a statue.
If I ask if Martin Luther King Jr. would be worthy of a statue, the chorus of “Yes, Yes, Yes” would ring loudly. I agree, and it should be erected in front of the church in which he spoke in Laurel in 1968. King exemplified the fight for racial justice in the turbulent 1950-’60s. He paid the ultimate price so that others could rise from the depths of bigotry and hatred. We honor him every third Monday in January.
But, could he pass the sensors in today’s socially “woke” world? He is widely known to have been a rampant womanizer. Not casting stones, just stating what has been stated hundreds of times before. In today’s world, we can’t possibly honor such a womanizer, not in the #metoo age.
All the work he did for racial justice, the ultimate sacrifice he paid for equality would get lost to history because of acts of human failure — to which we are all guilty in some form or another.
Sculptures and statues have had a nice run. It might be time to just take them all down. Every man and woman who has been memorialized by a statue has parts of their lives that, in today’s society, would not pass the “woke” sensor test, and that is grounds for destruction.
Let’s then ban the creation of any new statues so that in 100 years, America doesn’t have to relive the nightmare in which we find ourselves right now.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the LL-C Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
