Small businesses have been the lifeblood of capitalist, freedom-loving America ever since the United States became a country, so it is no coincidence that small-business owners have become the No. 1 target of the socialist Democrats who want to destroy this country.
For two and a half centuries, opening a small business has represented the American Dream for millions of families, but small business and the American Dream is the mortal enemy of a government-controlled, socialist world. And, it is quite apparent that the Joe Biden-led socialist coalition that now controls all three branches of government, as well as most of our large cities, have put the extermination of small businesses at the top of their to-do list. And take it from this small-business owner, Joe Biden has been in office for less than two weeks, but it is already getting scary.
The war on small businesses started last year during the lockdowns, when small businesses across the country were ordered closed while Walmart, Amazon and big-box stores were not only allowed to remain open, but were able to reap huge profits at the expense of their much smaller competitors. In Democrat-controlled states, such as California, Minnesota, New York and New Jersey, these lockdowns have been in place for an entire year even though it has been clear for months that lockdowns don’t work. There can be no doubt that Govs. Cuomo, Whitmer and Newsom, among others, actively sought to permanently shutter small, family-owned businesses by keeping them shut down for such an extended length of time that no small business could ever survive it.
To add injury to insult, the excuse that the Democrats used for keeping small businesses closed was “to stop the spread of COVID by eliminating gatherings.” But not only did that rule not apply to big-box stores, it also didn’t apply to Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests in which small businesses were looted and burned to the ground. It didn’t even matter to Democrat political leaders when a little old lady stood outside of her small business in hopes of saving it from rioters and ultimately was beaten senseless by the mob. That is just how much Democrats detest small-business owners.
However, if you thought the war on small businesses was going to end when Democrat leaders could no longer use COVID as a weapon, you would be wrong. Very, very wrong. Biden has a plan to deliver a 1-2 punch to small businesses that will send many of them into extinction. First, he wants a hefty corporate tax increase, and then he wants to double the minimum wage. That’s a kidney punch followed up with a right uppercut that will effectively knock many small family and mid-sized businesses to the mat.
Again, this move is disproportionately designed to hurt small businesses, as large corporations such as Walmart and Amazon will simply fall back on technology such as self-checkout and even robots to eliminate workers. Small, family-owned businesses, on the other hand, many which rely on students or moms who work part-time, won’t be able to afford to pay these workers. Most won’t even be able to afford their most valuable employees.
When I owned and operated Signature Coffee House — which survived on the slimmest of margins, as most food operations do — a $10-per-hour minimum wage would have put me out of business. A $15 minimum wage will not only put thousands of small businesses out of business, but it will put hundreds of thousands of employees on federal unemployment. And that, I’m afraid, is exactly what the socialist Democrats want. What better way to control us than to make us have to rely on the government for our own survival?
Sadly, even a decent-sized small business such as the Leader-Call will be put in jeopardy by Biden’s corporate tax increases along with his doubling of the minimum wage. For some perspective, a $15-an-hour minimum wage comes to $31,200 a year for a full-time employee. I only have four employees on staff that earn a base salary of over $31,200 a year. That is less than half. Heck, my own base salary here at the paper is only $25,000 a year… (for those of you playing at home, that is a $12-an-hour wage, based on a 40-hour work week.)
Biden’s disastrous tax and wage increases will most likely lead to me having to cut back on staff, which will mean having to cut back on the days we publish, which in turn means that our entire community suffers.
They say that elections have consequences. The consequences of the last election will be devastating for small business, small towns, workers, freedom and America itself.
Just look what Biden has already unleashed upon the nation in the short time he’s been in office. By revoking the Keystone pipeline, he has not only put thousands of people out of a job, but he will reverse the trend of American oil independence that has kept us out of Middle Eastern wars and kept gas prices low. Thousands of illegal immigrants are marching toward our Southern border during a worldwide pandemic because Biden personally invited them to come. Biden also rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, which is a climate-change scam, which puts heavy costs and restrictions on the United States while allowing China to reap the benefits of not having to comply. And Biden wants to rejoin the horrendous trans-Pacific trade deal that Trump dumped in favor of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States from China.
All this is not to mention that Biden’s plan on reuniting the country apparently means simply making sure that freedom of speech is taken away from Trump supporters.
But, worst of all, is what Biden plans on doing to small businesses across the nation. The one-two punch of higher taxes and a higher minimum wage will eliminate countless small businesses, put countless people out of work and push the nation closer to full-blown socialism as more and more people end up having to rely on the government to exist.
To my small-business brethren, brace yourself for some tough times ahead. And to those of you who voted for the socialist policies of Joe Biden simply because you wanted to bury Donald Trump and his supporters: dig a second grave because this isn’t going to end well for you, either.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
