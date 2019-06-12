So where are the dogs?
It is a simple yet complex question that has kept an animal-cruelty misdemeanor case alive nearly one year later. The criminal trial of Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne has been put off until another case works its way through circuit court.
In that civil case, the Sennes are asking for the return of their five pet dogs that lived with them on their houseboat. All were senior dogs with varying ailments and had been living with the couple, in some cases, more than 17 years.
It was those five — Miss Poo, Loco, Sister Angel, Precious and Abby — that were promised would be left on the property when law enforcement and the Humane Society of the United States wrapped up a nearly 12-hour operation that included Sheriff Alex Hodge broadcasting his Facebook Live TV show from on the scene.
In a video taken by my wife on the afternoon of the raid, with Jones County Sheriff’s Maj. Jamie Tedford present, the Humane Society rep said several times that those five would not be touched. In at least one of those, she adds that the outcome of the dogs would wait until after court proceedings.
According to documents included in the lawsuit filed by the Sennes against the sheriff, the five housepets were scooped up in the raid, never to be seen again.
Here is where it gets sticky.
The raid happened on a Wednesday. On Friday, Mary Ellen Senne was borderline catatonic. She laid in her bed with her husband by her side and stared blankly to the roof of the same pool house they were held “unofficially under arrest” for 12 hours two days earlier.
She couldn’t sleep. Had night terrors waiting for Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies to come arrest her and her decorated U.S. military veteran husband. She was falling into an abyss. No wizard of technology, she actually talked to her “Google” on the phone about ending her life, a mere 48 hours after an orchestrated raid based on a publicity stunt had passed.
I tried in vain to get any coherent information. She signed a lot of papers. She didn’t know much more. One of those papers included said that the Sennes had to post a $4,750 bond within three days.
Count forward from Wednesday and three working days later it is Monday morning — deadline to post the bond for the dogs.
It is on that day that they were arrested by two deputies and a lieutenant, handcuffed and loaded into a JCSD SUV. Strip-searched and humiliated in jail on a misdemeanor charge. They were paraded out in front of the media in inmate stripes.
After the court hearing, they were released — an ordeal that lasted about six hours and could have been handled so much differently.
I drove the two to Ellisville where they wanted a Little Caesar’s pizza. (They don’t get out much). It was about 5 p.m.
While they were in jail and being strip-searched, the deadline for bond for an appeal passed. On July 19, County Attorney Brad Thompson filed a motion for order and forfeiture of seized animals. On the same day, the motion was granted by Judge Billie Graham. The Sennes had no notice of the hearing, court records show.
The dogs and cats were then given to the HSUS, which then gave them away to other local kennels in hopes of adoption. Where those dogs landed, though, is in question. The HSUS says, “We don’t know where the dogs are.”
One would think some sort of record exists that shows where these dogs ended up. If you try to adopt an animal from a rescue, there is a battery of criteria an owner has to meet. And trust me, rescuers know exactly where every animal is adopted out to.
Apparently, though, not in this instance.
The Sennes only found out about the order and the Graham judgment when they sued the sheriff and the HSUS.
If you are wondering why we should all care about an event that happened to two old people living in the country, it is because it could be any one of us. What separates this case, too, is that I have a unique perspective into what happened in the days of the raid and following it. I have seen what can be done when the long arm of the law, one that is terribly addicted to publicity, flexes its muscle.
At noon that Wednesday, the cameras rolled with the sheriff donning a cowboy hat and his sidekick Allyson Knotts began on-scene coverage of the raid. They stood in shock, reiterated about the story likely going national — several times — and for an hour talked about one of the worst cases of animal abuse they had ever seen.
When the sheriff exited stage left — and left 178 Lyon Ranch Road — there was no order to arrest the Sennes. With the kind of abuse and neglect that the sheriff saw and with the obvious evidence, why no arrest on site?
I bet word began to circulate through the JCSD exactly what had taken place. They realized that the “monsters” were a Vietnam War veteran and pillar of the community and his wife who had an inability to say no to anyone in need.
But what to do? Our sheriff pressed forward.
I wonder about his thought process: “Well, I am in it up to my eyeballs already. I will have the press conference, lead these two out in jail stripes — oh, got to get a strip search in there — to waiting television cameras. We’ll get some good publicity. Day or so passes and we are on to the next big story. Might as well milk it for all I got.”
Hodge lists service in the U.S. Air Force and I thank him for that service. It is inconceivable to this scribe that a veteran would not engage a Purple Heart recipient on the scene that day. Mary Ellen swears that an investigator asked her if those were her husband’s Purple Heart tags — then walked away 10 shades paler.
As for the dogs, my guess is they are dead. Horrible, I know.
The ones stolen from the Sennes were all old, some were blind and others deaf. They had lived the same life for years and now were on an airplane getting poked and prodded. Could you handle that?
And to think these dogs were to be left where they were found — on that houseboat.
Under this sheriff, if it could happen to the Sennes, it could happen to every one of you (well, most of you).
•
Sean Murphy is editor at the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
