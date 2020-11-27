On Wednesday Nov. 18, the Leader-Call received the following email. “Wow. I’m sitting up here in the middle of Minneapolis with everything going on up here and around the country and I just happen to google something about blacks against whites because it sure feels like we are in a race war and I saw Jim Cegielski’s column. I sent it to everybody I know who is in agreement with me. That wouldn’t be my coworkers or my neighbors so I can’t send it to them as I’m pretty much in hiding or God knows what would happen. Trying to figure out where to move to get my children away from this, they are young and don’t need to be taught that it is wrong that they are white. Pretty much figuring I need to get out of Minneapolis. Actually thought about leaving the country. Not sure where though. Again really appreciate your bravery. Thank you for writing it. Why the hell aren’t there more people with more courage? Including myself. Signed, K (PS. do not connect me in anyway to your publication/column)”
This pretty much sums up everything you need to know about where we are as a country right now. People are scared to speak the truth. They are scared of being harassed on social media. They are scared of being verbally and physically attacked. They are scared of being canceled. And those who happen to live in certain parts of this country — such as Portland, Seattle, Atlanta and Minneapolis — are scared of being white.
But here is what may be the most frightening fact of all: I’m guessing because there are so few people who are willing to stand up to the anti-white hatred that seems to be not just be culturally accepted but actually culturally encouraged, I have become a national and international spokesperson on the subject of race. Of course, because of this, half the country, like K, thinks I’m a hero, while the other half has absolutely no doubt that I am a super villain. Of course, I’m neither. I simply tell the truth.
It started with a column I wrote in June titled “The War Against White People.” That column, for reasons still not completely known to me, took on a life of its own and spread virally across the nation. From that, I ended up doing an interview for Russia’s Channel One, which is the country’s first and largest TV station. The interview was about the general unrest and protesting that was going on in the streets of many of our major cities.
Shortly after that, I got a call from a Dr. Phil producer who wanted me to appear on an episode of that show about “race.” I probably should have stuck with my initial response. which was “no, thank you,” but in the end, I figured that, even if it’s a one-sided affair, someone still has to stand up and tell the truth, which I did.
After that appearance, I did a couple of statewide interviews before getting a call from a television producer from Switzerland’s version of the BBC, who asked if he could fly in one of Switzerland’s top political reporters as well as a cameraman to Laurel, Mississippi. This was really quite insane. I spent two-and-a-half days with a couple of very nice Swiss TV guys. They interviewed me at Vic’s restaurant, they interviewed me at home, they interviewed me at the Leader-Call office. I also took them to meet Mayor Johnny Magee, as well as Sheriff Joe Berlin, so that they could get two other perspectives as well. Their piece was dubbed in French and aired in Germany, France, Italy, as well as Switzerland.
But why me? Why did the publisher of a medium-sized community newspaper in Laurel, Miss., become the voice for half of the country when it comes to race and race relations? Well, I think the email from K in Minnesota says it all. We are living in one of the most unhealthy environments in the history of this country. People are literally afraid to stand up and speak the truth.
The radicals on the Left, including in the media, don’t want the truth to be spoken, but most Americans already know it. It’s simply common sense. Being white doesn’t make you a racist just as being black doesn’t make you a racist. Hating people and treating them differently because of the color of their skin is the only thing that makes you racist. Most Americans, white and black, are not racist. And if you are a racist, whether you are white or black, you are a backward-thinking idiot and should change your ways for the good of humanity as well as your own good.
However, the United States is a far cry from being a racist nation. With blacks comprising 13 percent of the population, it is asinine to assert that the U.S. is systematically racist after electing our first black president in 2008 and then re-electing him in 2012. Instead of decrying how racist the United States is, we should be trumpeting how far the country has advanced since the days of Jim Crow.
What is racist is left-wing ideas such as “white privilege” and “white fragility.” Any time you lump people together because of their skin color, you are, in fact, being a racist, and that is exactly what “white privilege” and “white fragility” do. Should holocaust survivors be deemed as privileged? How about the poor backwoods people of the Appalachian and Ozark mountains? Albinos must be extremely privileged.
Every single person is an individual with different circumstances, backgrounds and experiences and should be treated as such no matter what their skin color is. That is simple, common sense, which, for some reason, has become very uncommon.
It is quite clear that the current unrest revolving around race was started, not as a racial movement but instead as a left-wing political movement. It was an easy way to direct attention away from the fact that Donald Trump’s economic and social policies were benefiting blacks and other minorities in ways that decades of Democrat policies had never come close to achieving. Record low unemployment, higher wages, justice reform and funding of black colleges were Trump achievements, and many minority voters were noticing that Trump was delivering for them instead of making the same empty promises that Democrats deliver every four years.
The racial strife that was being pushed by radical Marxist hate groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and encouraged by the Democrats and left-wing media, was set into motion to make sure that the Democrats didn’t lose one of their main voting blocs. They pushed the ridiculous notion that 74 million Trump voters were racist. They pushed the laughable idea that “Make America Great Again” meant bringing back slavery, when it meant bringing back manufacturing jobs that had been shipped overseas. And they pushed the unfounded notion that Trump himself is a racist without one iota of evidence to back it up.
The good news for “K” and others like her is that if Joe Biden is allowed to take his fraudulent seat in the Oval Office, you can expect that this race crisis will disappear rather quickly. Systematic racism in America only seems to exist under Republican presidents.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(1) comment
“if Joe Biden is allowed to take his fraudulent seat in the Oval Office“
Oh Jim, Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million. Rudy and Powell have been scouring Pennsylvania for signs of fraud for almost a month. They’ve found zero evidence to date (at least none worth presenting in court) and made fools of themselves to in the process. If you have one iota of evidence that the vote was a fraud and needs to be undone, please do tell. The world is waiting for another viral Jim Cegielski moment haha.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.