To the handful of you who read our headline “SHERIFF, SCAR SMACKED DOWN,” then went on Facebook and posted something like, “That’s just the Leader-Call bashing the sheriff because they don’t like him” … I invite you to go to our website and read Judge Dal Williamson’s order for yourself.
The story on our front page reflected the words of the judge, not our own. And if you think that Judge Williamson is being influenced by politics in this case, you don’t know Judge Williamson well, you haven’t spent any time in his courtroom and you are letting your allegiance to Sheriff Alex Hodge blind you.
If you only focused on the facts of the Misdemeanor of the Century that caused the sheriff to sever his relationship with us, you would have a different viewpoint. Let’s say there was a report on Dateline about Sheriff Kennedy in Massachusetts who went to the property of a good-hearted woman and her dementia-stricken, retired war hero husband who had taken in dozens of animals from a local shelter, in addition to the dozens they already had. Then you find out that the same people who took unadoptable pets to the couple later called Sheriff Kennedy on them for having animals that weren’t being properly cared for. And when Sheriff Kennedy heard that the Humane Society was involved and there was a possibility of national media attention, he came to raid the property with a search warrant and his web show’s producer and his sidekicks. After that, he had the couple arrested and their body cavities searched, then paraded them in front of cameras. What would you think about Sheriff Kennedy?
Of course you won’t be honest about that. Hodge is your guy. You’re with him no matter what, and you’re dug in against us. But what about right and wrong? What about basic human decency?
The way the Sennes were treated was way worse than any of the animals in their care were being treated. No, the condition of many of those pets was less than ideal. That was plain to see, and unlike many of y’all, I’m not delusional in my support of anyone.
But I don’t want to fight this battle again. I want to fight a couple of other battles again. Because apparently it can’t be stated enough to try to set the record straight: The sheriff started this fight with us.
He attacked us when we did a story about the amount of money that the Sennes were spending on the “starved” dogs and cats along with photos of bags of pet food and receipts, and our reporting the UPS truck with a pet food delivery was turned away during the raid. All of these are irrefutable facts.
The sheriff has often said that he only deals in facts … yet, when confronted with a couple of inconvenient ones, he dealt with it by having a temper tantrum. He took to Facebook to ask his followers if they thought Jones County needed a real home-town newspaper. Those were fighting words.
This paper is like a child to those of us who have fought all of the battles and have gone through all of the hardships we did in order to return it to local ownership after decades of corporate control by out-of-town entities. We have drawn national attention from inside the industry for being able to do that. And to have a butt-hurt sheriff attack our livelihood on the heels of embarrassing a Purple Heart winner and his overwhelmed wife … you’re damned right we took it personally. Yet we’ve still handled all of the facts of the case professionally.
Despite that, we have still reported things that the department has done right. We have no problem with the rank-and-file (though some of them are afraid to be seen being nice to us). We have continued to try to get news that would be favorable to the sheriff’s department … you know, showing them doing their jobs. Yet we’ve been stonewalled.
Some of his really stupid supporters have posted things like, “I wouldn’t give y’all news either because why should he deal with the Jones County Enquirer?”
Well, genius, we’re trying to get facts on cases from a primary source, but we are being ignored by his $37,000-per-year taxpayer funded public relations person and all of the investigators who used to deal with me have been ordered not to. So how is that helping us get accurate news?
For once, the handful of y’all who call us the Enquirer are close to being right … because, like that tabloid, we are now paying for news. Yes, we are having to pay the county to get public documents that will help us report on crimes that happen here. We paid $17.50 earlier this week to get three arrest affidavits. That shows our commitment to getting news that matters to you. We will write a check for it — even while our tax dollars and your tax dollars are paying the salary of someone who is supposed to be handling it.
Not only are Hodge and his minions ignoring our requests, they have been actively working behind the scenes to deny us public documents, using misrepresentation and stall techniques — all to stop us from getting facts!
It’s ridiculous and people should be outraged by that, even if they love the sheriff and hate us. There’s no defending it nor justifying it. When I need news in Jasper County, I talk to Sheriff Randy Johnson. Or if I need information from Wayne County, I talk to Sheriff Jody Ashley. They seem to make do with their budgets, too.
Even when things were going great between the sheriff and the paper (which they did for 11 years or so), his PR person did things on her own time. And Hodge was already moving toward wanting to be in control of the media, with his “breaking news” on Facebook Live. That’s his M.O. He wants to control everything in the county. Oh, he says it’s because he wants to “keep the people informed,” but it’s only so he can push the agenda and the narrative that he wants to, with no checks and balances.
Hodge has done some good things as sheriff. There’s no denying that. It’s documented throughout our archives. But as soon as something didn’t go his way, he took his toys and went home. Remember that.
•
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
