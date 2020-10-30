If you are like me, as frightening as Election Day is this year, you are probably glad that it is finally upon us. It is time to get on with the future no matter what that future holds. But if there is any doubt still left in your mind as you head for the polls on Tuesday, let these final thoughts guide your way.
1. The country can, in no way, shape or form, survive another economic shutdown.
I’m not even sure it is going to survive the first one, as the national debt is now as large as our entire GDP. Yes, for the first time since World War II, the debt is roughly equal to the size of our entire economy. As misguided as he was on the first shutdown, President Trump has made it crystal clear that, under his watch, there won’t be another economic shutdown. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has said that he wouldn’t hesitate to shut down the economy again if that is what the “experts” tell him is in the best public health interest of the country.
It may already be too late to save the country from a depression that makes the Great Depression seem like a day in the park, but if Biden shuts down the economy again, be prepared for an economic crisis like the world has never seen before.
2. Trump is our only chance to stop Big Brother from taking over.
If you had any doubts that that left-wing elites control what you see and read, they should have been removed when Twitter and Facebook shut down a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer containing all sorts of damning evidence of Chinese and Ukrainian corruption involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.
Does anyone with even the slightest bit of common sense deny that if this story had been about Donald Trump Jr.’s laptop that it would have been on the front pages of every American newspaper, the lead story on every American TV news program and, of course, the top trending story on both Twitter and Facebook? Of course it would, and not only that, the House Democrats would have already been forming a special counsel to investigate the corruption.
Left-wing elites have almost total domination over what you are being told already. If Biden takes the White House, it will be 100 percent left-wing propaganda all of the time. Expect total mind control, total submission to the left-wing agenda, as Big Brother will have officially arrived.
3. Trump is our only chance to stop China from world domination.
For those of you who naively believe Joe Biden would have done a better job with the coronavirus than Trump, you seem to conveniently forget that it was Biden and the Democrats who criticized the president as a xenophobe when, early on, he shut down flights from China into the United States.
It is becoming more and more clear that China produced the coronavirus in a lab and released it upon the world, and it isn’t all that hard to imagine that this plan was devised to put a stop to the incredible U.S. economy that Trump had built, with record low unemployment, better trade deals, a record stock market and, for the first time in decades, jobs pouring back into the United States from places like China! Not to mention, it was the Obama/Biden administration that was responsible for sending jobs to China and then erroneously claiming that the economic growth in this country could never reach robust levels again … that we had maxed out.
This election will decide whether we stand up to China, hold it accountable for the coronavirus and compete with it economically and militarily. Biden has a history of selling our country out to China and profiting from it personally, and there is no reason to believe that under a Biden presidency, China will become the premier superpower in the world.
4. A vote for Biden is a vote for both the “Swamp” and the “Deep State”
Joe Biden is one of the most corrupt politicians in American history, and it doesn’t take a super-sleuth to figure that out. All you need to do is ask yourself how a lifetime politician owns two mansions — one a 6,850-square-foot home in Wilmington, Del., another a 4,800-square-foot beach home and also rents out a $4.25 million estate in Washington, D.C. Why have Biden family members received money from foreigners? Why did the son of the vice president receive a $3.5 million payment from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and why did a Ukrainian company pay him millions to sit on its board? You have to be a nitwit — even if the left-wing media won’t cover it — to think that Joe Biden isn’t corrupt. He is the grand master of the Swamp, a lifetime, do-nothing politician who will sell out his own country to benefit him and his family.
But a vote for Biden isn’t just a vote to protect the swamp, it is also a vote to protect the left-wing elitists who have infiltrated the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice and every other federal agency. It’s a vote to protect those who attempted a coup against President Trump that started before he even stepped foot in the Oval Office. This is a vote to make sure that “deplorables” and “smelly Walmart shoppers” don’t have a say in how the country is run anymore. It’s a vote to make sure that conservatives, church-goers, gun-owners, flag-wavers and Patriots are kept silent, attacked, targeted and canceled.
And finally, as you head off to the polls, remember this final point more than any of the others.
5. If Biden wins the White House and the Democrats retain the House and win the Senate, the country that was created in 1776 will no longer exist.
The Founding Fathers never could have envisioned that, 244 years after the creation of the greatest Republic in history, we would be on the verge of handing the country over to a one-party socialist totalitarian government. It is mind-boggling and there is no doubt that a lot of our citizens have no idea what they are signing up for. If there is a Democrat sweep on Tuesday, you can count on the ending of the Electoral College, making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, ending the Senate filibuster, giving the vote to illegal immigrants and packing the courts. You can also count on the FBI, CIA, Justice Department, IRS and every other federal agency to be filled back up with operatives who will ensure that conservatives will be targeted and kept silent.
In short, it will be the end of the free country that so many have fought and died to protect. God bless America, and let’s hope that the country is still intact come Wednesday.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
