When all is said and done involving the miltary-style raid on the property of two senior citizens in the Johnson Community, it will be defined as a failure… an absolute and utter failure on so many levels.
To understand this miscarriage of justice, you have to understand the utter failures.
First on that list is me. Yes, me. I am not alone and the others will get their due. But today is about my gross failure.
Should I have known? Should I have offered more? Why didn’t I know? The questions have haunted me every day since those two people — a 68-year-old businesswoman and her husband, a Purple Heart recipient and pillar of every community in which he has lived — were traumatized and humiliated for something that could have been handled with a caring hand, a bunch of bleach and some extra effort.
And I provided none of it.
Let’s rewind.
In April 2017, under a pergola between two beautiful lakes, Leader- Call owner Jim Cegielski pronounced Michelle and I husband and wife. It was a grand ceremony on a picturesque piece of property we commonly referred to as “Wonderland.” About 100 guests were in attendance from all over America. They marveled at the property and wandered freely throughout.
At the time, Mary Ellen and David Senne had two employees — one who basically lived on the property and the other who stayed late most nights. They built many of the buildings, took care of the property and fixed holes in dams caused by overzealous beavers.
Sometime toward the end of 2017, Mary Ellen said she started to see some shenanigans with the credit cards the two had access to. It led to their firing and they were never replaced, at least not in the capacity the two had been employed.
While it was not their sole job, the two helped Mary Ellen with the animals. That ceased when their employment ceased.
The calendar turned to 2018 and I received a text message from the then-president of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. She sent me a screenshot of a text she received from Amy, one of the two who had gotten fired. The message was warning SCAR not to allow any more animals to be housed at “Wonderland” because their care was going downhill.
Heather Williams, then SCAR president, asked what I thought. I told her I thought that it was probably sour grapes from a thief. As far as I knew, nothing was wrong. Mary Ellen certainly didn’t let on if there was.
At that point in my life, I was caught up in marital bliss. I had moved to Laurel and trips to Wonderland became fewer and fewer. Even when I did go, I would stay near the lakes or walk behind the chapel built next to the pet cemetery. Nothing ever stood out to me, although I never really looked.
I’d occasionally run into Mary Ellen as she went to wash blankets — seemingly every day. I could hear lots of barking, but chalked that up to me bringing my dogs there and getting hers riled up. Mary Ellen’s houseboat, a boat for more dogs and a kennel building were on the opposite side of the property and I never went to that side of the property. I never had a reason to.
When we would talk, though, Mary Ellen would admit — begrudgingly — that she was very tired. At nearly 70 years old in the summer, when the temperatures begin to skyrocket, caring for so many animals would be difficult on any one person. More than difficult, it was almost impossible.
Mary Ellen is the kind of person who never asks for help. She is the one who helps, she will say over and over. I knew that. I knew she wouldn’t ask for help, no matter how badly she needed it.
As a man, I should have just helped. I should have traveled there more, watered and fed the pets more, walked them more.
I didn’t.
My failures haunt me.
Why couldn’t I see that she had become overwhelmed? Why couldn’t anyone see it?
Because she never let on how overwhelmed she had gotten. With 90-some animals, who wouldn’t be?
Had she broken down in May or June to let it be known how overwhelmed she had become, maybe it would have been me reaching out to my (I thought) friends at SCAR to see what we could do.
After all, since their inception, they have prided themselves on “education.” They certainly had been to hoarding cases before.
Mary Ellen never asked for help, I never offered and SCAR was already involved in a “three-month investigation” into the “most horrific” case of animal abuse they had seen. So horrific were the conditions that they waited more than seven weeks to do anything about it.
But this is not about SCAR — not yet. This is about me.
I will never forgive myself for not offering more assistance when I so easily could have. While I spent weekends sitting on my fat ass or traveling or visiting local breweries, I could have easily given a few hours. Why couldn’t I have gone there after work?
I played a role in the overall failure that has ruined the lives of two people who had the best of intentions but who had become too overwhelmed to properly care for what they had. They did their best. It became too much.
The “help” that eventually was offered came in the form of a military-style raid by a publicity-mad sheriff, the effects of which are still as fresh today as they were on that first day.
“In almost 70 years, I have never had emotional trauma like this,” Mary Ellen said 10 months after Alex Hodge perpetrated one of the grossest miscarriages of justice on law-abiding citizens. “It’s like I am bleeding internally.”
Her husband Mr. Dave, who saw horrors fighting for this country in Vietnam, is suffering from trauma the likes of which he probably hadn’t seen in almost 50 years. He will never be the same, either.
While I accept and grapple with my failures, there were so many more that need to be examined.
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
