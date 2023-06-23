While working on a grant to continue funding the airtime on the 2,000 hotspots we have loaned to our county residents, an older gentleman came into the library with a simple request: “Can you teach me to read?”

Needless to say, my heart did a flip! This is what I live for — helping others learn and thrive! What was unique about this request, though, was that the gentleman was a grandfather and had lived his life working with his hands and not needing the ability to read beyond basic, simple words. It was watching his grandchildren read and the desire to read with them and to them that motivated him to seek out a way to learn to read.

walsh

Walsh

