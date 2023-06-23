While working on a grant to continue funding the airtime on the 2,000 hotspots we have loaned to our county residents, an older gentleman came into the library with a simple request: “Can you teach me to read?”
Needless to say, my heart did a flip! This is what I live for — helping others learn and thrive! What was unique about this request, though, was that the gentleman was a grandfather and had lived his life working with his hands and not needing the ability to read beyond basic, simple words. It was watching his grandchildren read and the desire to read with them and to them that motivated him to seek out a way to learn to read.
Over the years, this gentleman had tried other reading classes but failed to make a connection with the teachers or content. After talking with him several times, he struck me as someone who probably had a decoding issue, like dyslexia. But reading problems beyond the child’s control were not usually diagnosed when he was in school in the 1950s. While our current staffing does not allow one-on-one literacy instruction, I referred him to Jones College and its fantastic adult-literacy classes. The next time I saw this gentleman, he brought a younger friend in to sign up for the literacy classes. I look forward to his visits and to discovering how his journey is going. But I am also saddened that the more I learn about the community I live and work in, the more I find people who cannot read. The people I encounter who struggle with reading are from all walks of life, men and women, white and black, young and young at heart, poor and wealthy.
Many I meet have managed to hide the fact that they cannot read for years. It is only by word of mouth that the library is here to help them connect with services that can help them that they are coming forward to tell me their stories. While most people want to ask for help in the privacy of my office, some are proud that they have created a well-lived, happy life without what most take for granted and consider a basic need and right: reading. I am in awe of these brave souls!
The lengths that some have gone to hide their inability to read and the lengths others have gone to provide for their families when they cannot read. It humbles me to know the struggles of my neighbors, and it fires me up to want to help and ease their burden. This is what our library is for!
We can loan hotspots, drills, cake pans, telescopes and more. We can offer programs for story time, Lego building, crafts, games, art, health care and financial planning. But what is most important, what I envision our library doing daily, is offering a safe place for our community to seek resources to help improve their lives and the lives of their families. A safe place for all of us to come and gather and exchange ideas, meet new people, explore new things and realize that we are all in this together!
It takes a village to raise children and a village to support us as we grow and pass through the chapters of our lives. No matter who you are, how old you are, where you come from or where you are going, our library is a place for you! Please stop by and see what we have to offer and our plans for the future. I am preparing to create a strategic plan for the library that will encompass goals for the next five years and beyond.
This is a community project. I can only determine the path the library will take with your input. Over the next few months and into the fall, I plan to hold a series of community events where you can express your desires, needs and wants for the future of our community. Together, we can establish a path that our library can follow to help take us forward. This is our community, our home and where our children and grandchildren will hopefully want to live and thrive.
With your help, we can continue working together to make Jones County a place for all of us to flourish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.