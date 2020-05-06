We took a bit of quarantine time to go find Walter, our last remaining dog in a former brood of three-plus, a sister. A brother would not work, for Walter is The Godfather of the house and has no use for other boy dogs.
Just like that, half of the options are out. That is what you get with a dog whose first 18 months were likely either spent scaring the hell out of everybody or flying around outer space.
We have a theory that Walter just showed up out of nowhere. My first dog Cali and I would often walk the streets of Ellisville around Deason Street. We never once saw a dog look anything like him. He showed up one day out of nowhere — spaceship, perhaps?
He’s a Staffordshire terrier, which scares people automatically for his pit bull-esque look. He is terribly protective, but at home, a docile, loving 6-year-old boy.
From Day 1, he has been the soldier in the family — first to his older sister Cali and then to Yum Yum, about one-third of Walter’s size but no doubt the boss. Yum Yum personified the phrase, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the fight in the dog.”
This winter, Yum Yum left Walter as the only resident. He had become The Godfather — untouchable — and he loved it.
Until talk of getting him a sister began.
We have always loved dogs and will have a dog until the day we die. We have been overwhelmed with dogs before and won’t make that mistake again. No matter how much one might want to save six dogs, it is not practical.
On the local humane society’s website are photos of all adoptable dogs. We found a few older ones Walter might jive with.
Jada was 11 years old and had lived with the same person her whole life. When her human died, no one would take her. She was taken to the shelter. The story broke our hearts — old lady taken from the comfort of a couch and good food to a thin mattress on a concrete floor.
We met in the parking lot. Jada not only didn’t want anything to do with him, she pulled away with the look of an annoyed grandmother. As a child, my great-grandmother lived in an apartment above my grandparents. When we would visit, we would play in the hallway. Great-grandma inevitably tore open the door to scold us for being too loud. Jada had that demeanor.
“That was the grumpiest old lady I done ever seen,” Walter said.
Strike one.
A volunteer had a young boy dog that liked every other dog it came in contact with. It is believed to have been used as a bait dog and had scars on its head. He was pretty brown, about 2 years old. Inside the fenced-in area, he chased Walter around the pen, with his nose shoved way up where Walter, with a human-equivalent age of 45 years, didn’t want it to have anything shoved anywhere. When the dog tried to mount Walter ...
“We ain’t having that!” Walter said. “Whatever floats his boat is fine, but not my boat.”
Strike two.
A third one we wanted to see never got out of the kennel. “Does not get along with other dogs.” Foul ball.
We went home that day, dejected, but hopeful to meet another one the next day.
We arrived early to see Cecilia, our last chance, standing with her owner in a corner of the parking lot. Walter pulled me forward toward his new sister.
Many times, two dogs have to get thrown together to see who shows their dominance. The word we had about Cecilia is that she was docile and great to snuggle in bed with. The Cecilia we saw was a small, white-haired Incredible Hulk with the demeanor of a honey badger ... “grgjhjhjghjhgk grgjghjhihig gjtrgjgurgh,” they growled fiercely at one another. Cecilia’s owner yanked backward while I struggled with Walter, who too had gone insane.
Strike three.
“Well, what about that one?” I asked.
“Stop,” Michelle said back. “He doesn’t want to share the house.”
Walter won.
“You want to know what I said to that last one?” Walter asked as we drove the mile or so back to our home. “I said, ‘I’ve been through two of y’all already and will go through a dozen more if I have to. No one is getting in on my luxury.’”
We should have seen it earlier. Who would give that up for a nose persistently up the hind end or a grumpy great-grandmother yelling at you all day?
Our search has ended for now. Maybe in a few years, when Walter gets even older and, hopefully, less maniacal, we can add to the brood.
But for now, he spends his nights on a king-size bed — with free animal reign. He spends his days on a blanket-covered dog bed with a special pillow just for him. He spends the rest of the day lounging in the sun or relaxing on the couch. He eats when he wants to and has an entire box of treats just for him.
Being The Godfather certainly has its privileges.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
