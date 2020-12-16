The text read: “Have you seen the Playstation 5 craze? Reminds me of the Cabbage Patch doll.”
My mother is a small woman; tough, but physically small. It was 1984 when Cabbage Patch dolls were all the rage. And what a rage it was.
This was before everyone walked around with video cameras in their pockets that could broadcast to a billion people. Technology was different, but the viciousness to get the “it” toy for the Christmas season was fierce.
The “it” toy in 1984 was the Cabbage Patch doll, and my sister wanted one. Badly.
This was long before advertisements and buying possibilities from all over the world at the click of a finger was even dreamed of. The local newspaper delivered the sales for local stores. That was it.
One day, the paper showed Cabbage Patch dolls about to be available at the local Caldor — a northeast department store that certainly hasn’t survived the Amazonization of American commerce.
The lines at the door were growing. Mom was there, right in the thick of it all. She spotted her friend Ray, a man of tall stature but physically hampered by a walking cane.
The wind bit and the temperature struggled to rise. Anticipation — and tempers — were rising. Can you imagine what the workers inside were thinking, especially the poor soul who actually had to unlock and open those doors?
And when those doors opened, the herd flooded to a display of the coveted dolls. Blows rained down upon one another — OK, I am getting carried away — but it was survival of the fittest.
My mother — my poor mother, all 5 feet, 2 inches of her — trying to fight through the throngs of people was a losing proposition. In this toy store-aisle survival of the fittest, she had no chance. She wasn’t anywhere close to the dwindling numbers of Cabbage Patch Kid dolls.
Dejected, she spotted Ray. He spotted her. I can only imagine the look of sheer desperation in her eyes at the lost — and probably last — chance to get the doll.
He hoisted his cane with his right hand, reached a doll, hooked it and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’d it into my mother’s arms.
I love to imagine the precision it must have taken, not only for the hook and throw, but the catch. Cabbage Patch dolls were not small by a longshot.
But Mom did make the catch.
Christmas saved!
Lori loved hers, although I am sure it has found its way to the land of lost toys — a giant receptacle in a land far, far away where all of the “it” toys have come to their eternal rests.
Websites are plenty to show what the “it” toys will be this year. Barbie and Legos are still hot— and they likely always will be — but others are creeping in. Something known as L.O.L. — I still say that is “laugh out loud” (how 2000s of me). The L.O.L. Doll is encased inside a layered ball of some sort. As children peel the layers of the ball, they find surprises at each layer until, finally, a doll appears. Sounds like a Christmas party game we played once with a mountain of tape and plenty of gift cards.
A Toy Baby Yoda from ”The Mandalorian” series is a popular choice this season and harkens back to a story about the restaurant chain Hooters. For an employees’ contest for who made the most sales, the winner was promised a Toyota. When the woman was called up to claim her prize at the end of the promotion, she was handed a doll — a Yoda doll — a Toy Yoda … Yes, you can look it up!
For 60 bucks, you can buy a Squeakee the Balloon Dog, which looks amazingly like a … balloon dog one would get from a magician. This one, though, comes with the ability to pop and then re-inflate. Dare I say just go to the Shrine Club’s magic show Saturday night and get the real thing.
A Swirl & Style Tie-Dye Studio Activity Kit, only $18, will allow your kids to make their own tie-dyes. No worries, though, printed on the box is “Mess Free Tie Dye!” Yeah, OK.
As it creeps toward Christmas and time is of the essence, tempers will flare and the race will be on, albeit in a toned-down, COVID-19-changed shopping experience. With the ability to buy anything, have it shipped for free and guaranteed to arrive in two days, it lends itself to staying at home. It’s why the Buy Local movement has taken off so much, because people have to get out of the house eventually.
Commercialism will continue to reign over so many Christmas celebrations, no matter how many times we are reminded of the “reason for the season.”
It is not a new phenomenon. Not at all. For there were times not so long ago some people didn’t even have push-button phones where the battle for the “it” toy raged. And a sweet woman who raised four — oftentimes ungrateful — children sat helpless 20 feet — and at the same time a million miles — from Cabbage Patch heaven and a happy daughter on Christmas morning.
Only difference, we will never get to see it. Not the hook nor the throw that sent the doll wafting through the stale Caldor air nor Mom waiting with arms outstretched nor the catch of the ages.
Such a pity.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
