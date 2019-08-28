Louisiana Little Leaguers from River Ridge, just outside of New Orleans, returned home Monday to a heroes’ welcome after becoming the first team from the Pelican State to win the Little League World Series.
The team came through the losers’ bracket and defeated Curacao in the championship game on Sunday, becoming the first team ever to win the title after losing its first game.
The victory came 33 years after a rag-tag bunch from suburban New York City made a dramatic run toward Williamsport, coming up “just short” of enjoying that same heroes’ welcome as those boys from Louisiana enjoyed.
When the call came in back in 1986 that a portly, visually challenged, baseball fanatic had been chosen for the Peekskill Lapolla Little League All-Star team, I was on Cloud 9.
Since birth, I had devoured everything and anything baseball — and, for that matter, chocolate. I knew positions, where to throw it, was always in the game and had a unique ability as a 7-year-old to throw strikes from the pitcher’s mound.
I also had the physical gifts of a three-legged spider. It took an eternity for me to get down the first-base line. Where most players would hit inside-the-park home runs, I would get gunned down at second base.
But, somehow, I was chosen to help our all-star team make a run toward every Little Leaguer’s dream — making it to Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League World Series.
We had some really good players ... well maybe not really good, but stars to us. We also had a league president who was my father. With his influence, coaches bypassed a player one year younger and 1,000 times better than me so that the president of the league could get his kid on the team.
Of course, I certainly did not know this until many years later, and long before I became familiar with Jones County politics, where influential people seem to get special treatment by those in charge.
But back to baseball.
I wore No. 15. I convinced myself that I was given that number because of my love of Thurman Munson, but, in reality, No. 15 was the biggest number they offered and the largest-sized shirt — and it still fit snug.
We waltzed through the July 4 parade through downtown Peekskill, N.Y., soaking in the adulation of being the team that would bring back the first Little League World Series to our small city an hour’s train ride north of New York City.
To reach Williamsport, we first had to win our four-team sub-region. Where I grew up, cities and towns are right on top of one another. Whereby you can leave Laurel and 15 minutes later be in Stringer, when you left Peekskill, you were in Montrose, then Croton, then Ossining. The closer you got to the big city, the more compact the cities.
Our sub-region consisted of Croton, Cortlandt American and Cortlandt National in a double-elimination tournament. It had to be at least 20 rounds shy of reaching Williamsport, maybe more.
We took the field — well, I didn’t — against a Croton team with a fireballer on the mound. He had long blonde hair, looked like he was 7 feet tall and had a pitching motion that scared the daylights out of right-handed batters.
By the time he took the mound, our lovable bunch of All-Stars were trailing by a lot.
When I did enter the game at third base, we were trailing by a whole lot. Our pitchers were serving up batting practice while this monster on the bump was setting us down as if he were Nolan Ryan.
In the fourth inning, I made a routine catch on a can-of-corn popup and the crowd erupted — someone had caught the ball! On the heels of that amazing defensive play, coaches put me on the mound in the sixth inning to keep Croton at bay in case we made a run at our 14-0 deficit.
While I was adept at throwing strikes, I could hardly break a pane of glass with my fastball and was said to have a natural curve — which meant that the ball appeared to “drop” because of it running out of steam.
When the big Croton monster strode to the plate, I took a deep breath and fired my best fastball.
That pitch happened more than 33 years ago and I still doubt the ball he hit has landed yet. It was not a no-doubter. It was a get-the-flock-outta-here no-doubter. Had we had the technology we do today, it likely would have made Sports Center’s top plays.
When we finally gathered after a 19-0 shellacking, we vowed to make a comeback and advance through the losers’ bracket all the way to Williamsport.
We made it as far as Oregon Road at Cortlandt American, which had been beaten handily by Cortlandt National. We were the perfect elixir for a Cortlandt American team reeling from a tough loss.
Our highlight in Game 2 came from Darnell Evans, who hit a broken-bat home run — he was the only person who used a wooden bat — that kept us alive for an extra inning before the mercy rule halted our dreams of reaching the pinnacle of Little League Baseball.
We were outscored 34-1 and outhit… hell, it had to be 60 to 3 or 4.
There was no repeat parade down Washington Street and into Depew Park for this group of All-Stars.
If only Dad and the powers-that-be had treated everyone the same and just bypassed the president’s kid for the baseball savant Rich Brideau, who knows what might have happened.
As it happened, we entered into another double-elimination tournament in Bedford Hills, N.Y. Much like our quest for Little League greatness, our run at Bedford Hills greatness went over like a lead balloon.
In our second game — and trailing by a football score — our coach, Bob DiStefano, called on the portly, bespectacled future sports writer to lead the comeback.
With two outs, I strode to the plate.
“Start a rally, Murph,” Bob said with feigned encouragement.
Strike one. Strike two. Strike three.
Ballgame.
We had come so close… to scoring a run!
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
