“Stop riding your bike in our driveway,” I scolded the neighborhood boy the other day. “If you ride that bike into that ditch, your parents will sue us.”
He looked at me perplexed. Probably 8 or 9 years old, he wanted to ride his bicycle, not argue about homeowner liability. He probably didn’t even know the meaning of the word “sue.”
He rode away, joining his friends on bikes in other people’s driveways. I walked inside.
“Dear God,” I said to my wife, “We’re becoming the Needens!”
She looked at me in the same way the young boy looked at me. “The Needens?” she asked.
On the mostly tranquil Nassau Place in the suburban New York city of Peekskill in the 1980s, children were everywhere. The street was only the length of about two football fields, yet there were six houses on one side and four on the other. Five of the 10 houses had children. We all got along.
Except for the Needens. They were that family — miserable father, more miserable wife and a bully for a child named Keith, who we nicknamed “Keith the Piece of Roast Beef!” Yes, we were young and stupid.
But he was older — probably nearing high school graduation when the rest of us were between 5 and 12 years old. Yet he was as juvenile as us, nicknaming my older brother “Brian the Frying Pan” and me “Sean Corn.” Yes, he was stupid.
They were the neighbors who were hated by all the rest. They never participated in neighborhood gatherings nor were pleasant to any of the adults in the neighborhood.
They were even more miserable on the kids. In our backyard, we had a complete sports complex with a Whiffle ball field that converted to a football field in the autumn. “Field” is a loose team, since our yard was only big enough for about two end zones’ worth of real estate and had two large trees at either end. The roots of said trees littered the playing field, making games of tackle football particularly precarious.
The baseball field had dimensions of a bygone era. The left-field line was about 75 feet and had a small fence that separated our yard from the Dearstynes, who lived one block south of us on Pine Street. Centerfield was about 200 feet away and included a nice, flat grassy outfield that belonged to our old-man neighbor Harry.
Harry didn’t care what we did in his yard since he was drunk about 80 percent of the time. About once per year, he would show off a new used car and days later would show off his wrecked new used car. He totaled more cars than two seasons’ worth of Dukes of Hazzard.
Where Harry’s yard ended, the Needens’ fence cordoned off their property and kept kids out of their swimming pool. To deep right-centerfield was the Needens’ tan garage, which we pretended was the Green Monster in Boston.
On the rare occasion someone hit a Whiffle ball through the opening in the elm tree branches, across Harry’s yard and into the Needens’ yard — a home run indeed — either Dick Needen (yes, his name was Dick Needen) or Keith the Piece of Roast Beef would come barreling out of their home to snag the Whiffle ball before we had the chance to hop the fence to retrieve it. We deduced that the Needens must have had five dozen baseballs, Whiffle balls, footballs and rubber bouncy balls in a collection on their back porch.
We hated them for it.
We never wondered why they did it. We never wondered what our parents would do if one of us had hopped the fence, got a foot caught and smashed our face into the metal support pole. Of course, I was never in danger since I couldn’t hop that fence with a step ladder, but most of the other kids were in top childhood physical shape. We certainly never looked at things through their perspective if one of us decided to take a dip in their swimming pool and ended up drowning.
Heck, we were kids. Our only goal each day was to get out and play, to ride bikes, to hit Whiffle balls and play hide-and-seek. We had no other cares in the world, especially worrying about our parents suing the neighbors. Life was bliss.
The kids riding their bikes, climbing trees, playing hide-and-seek in our neighborhood these days are exactly like us. I wonder if they have nutty nicknames — Stan who lives in the Sand ... Jerry Jerry Dingleberry — like we did. Those kids have the same goals as we did — we want to play, not get yelled at by the crusty neighbors.
As a kid, we loathed the Needens. When the moving truck showed up, we stood on the front porch and cheered. Had Mussolini moved in, we would have been elated. Anyone but the Needens and what they did to the kids on our hood.
I wonder when the moving truck shows up — and it will, since our grumpy selves will be looking for an “adult” neighborhood — if the neighbor kids here will cheer. Will they wish for Mussolini to move in, just as we did.
In all those years, the kids’ life outlook hasn’t changed all that much — at least the ones in our neighborhood. It’s the adults who have changed because we have lost the magic of being a kid where the only goal in life was to play with your friends and ride bikes.
No, I find myself looking out my front door wondering if one of those little bike-riders will drive into the ditch in front of the house. Sean Corn has turned into Sean Scorn. “Get out of my driveway” is now an almost daily sentence from my lips.
I’m now Dick Needen. And I hate it.
