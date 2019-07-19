Once again, Donald Trump is getting slammed by the mainstream media. It’s been happening non-stop since he descended an escalator in Trump Tower back in June 2015. Four full years of neverending criticism, the latest coming because Trump had the gaul to tell four radical, American-hating, racist, Democrat women to leave the country if they hate it so bad. And guess what? Donald Trump just keeps on winning.
The amazing thing is, he absolutely foresaw his entire presidency. He told his supporters that we would be winning so much we would get sick of it. We’re not sick of it, but we sure have been winning a lot since Trump took office and, in spite of what you are hearing, this is yet just another win for Trump.
As much as some conservatives and even some Fox News pundits (Brit Hume called the president’s comments “xenophobic” and “politically stupid”) are wringing their hands over the latest fake crises, Trump is outsmarting everyone once again, including Hume.
Just as Nancy Pelosi and the Establishment wing of the Democrat Party were trying their hardest to distance themselves from the likes of “the squad” of idiots that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, Trump brilliantly made Pelosi and the Dems choose to tie their party to the most extreme, socialist, America-hating, anti-Semitic and just plain ignorant members of the Democrat party.
It’s ridiculous that some conservatives are slamming Trump for uniting the Democrats. Why wouldn’t he want to have the Democrats tied to these four radical morons? It simply shows America how far gone the entire Democrat party is, just how extremely anti-American the party has become and how they cannot possibly be trusted with running the country.
It was brilliant because the choice in 2020 is now very simple: Would you rather have Donald Trump, who has, without question, led the country out of two decades of an economic malaise, has lowered the unemployment rate to a level never before seen, has raised wages, lowered taxes, defeated ISIS, is bringing North Korea and Iran to the negotiating table and is fixing bad trade deals made by former presidents, thus making America stronger and more wealthy than ever before? OR would you rather have a Democrat, if not a radical American-hating socialist themselves, than someone who will certainly kowtow and placate the radical American-hating socialists amongst them?
In reality, Trump’s tweet telling these women to “Go back to your countries” wasn’t the least bit racist. It is simply more made-up nonsense by the left-wing media that is desperate to get rid of this rabble-rousing president who keeps proving over and over that he’s better at running the country than anyone since George Washington. The tweet wasn’t racist because the Dems and their co-conspirators — the media and establish Republicans … conveniently don’t quote the entire tweet, which actually said, “Go back to your countries. Fix the corrupt and crime-infested places you come from and then come back and show us how you did it!” Racists don’t invite people they hate back into the country.
In spite of the propaganda being spewed out across media outlets everywhere, intelligent Americans are, once again, going to understand the point that Trump is making: ”If you hate America so bad, then why are you here?”
Omar, a congresswoman from Minnesota, is a refugee from Somalia. Her family fled that war-torn, poverty-stricken, crime-infested, hell hole of a country and arrived in New York in 1992. Since then, Omar has taken advantage of all of the greatness that the United States has to offer. She was given asylum in the USA in 1995, became a citizen in 2000, graduated college in 2011, was gainfully employed as a nutrition educator until 2013 and began getting involved in politics by working on campaigns in 2012. In 2016, Omar, a Somali refugee, ran and was elected to the United States Congress. What a great success story. If anyone should love America and everything that it stands for, it should be Ilhan Omar. Right?
But no. Omar, and her “squad” hate America. Omar happens to hate Jews even more, but still, she detests the country that saved her from a miserable life of war, crime and poverty.
Omar and her “squad” want to change everything about the greatest country that has ever existed. They’re not simply seeking socialism, but they want to erase our history, the Founding Fathers and the constitution. They want to do away with ICE. They claim that we are running “concentration camps” on the Southern border, because they want open borders. They blame the terrorists’ attacks of 9/11 on America!
These are people who are so extreme, so radical and so stupid that they want to do away with airplanes, cows and skyscrapers. You know where airplanes, cows and skyscrapers don’t exist? Somalia.
And that is the rub. People flock to the United States because we are that beacon on the hill. People from all over come here because they want to live out the American dream — the same one that Ilhan Omar is living, yet she and her lame-brained cohorts want to change everything that makes America great. Omar escaped Somalia, yet wants to turn her new country into Somalia.
Just as top Democrats were trying their hardest to distance themselves from the most extreme, radical, American-hating, socialist, idiotic members of their party, with a single common-sense tweet, Trump exposed the Dems for what they are — a party that has been taken over by the lunatic fringe. The fringe that is too stupid to realize why America is the place people flock to.
Trump knows that the majority of Americans aren’t stupid enough to choose a president who takes his or her orders from “The Half-Wit Squad” and therein lies the genius of President Donald J. Trump. Fortunately, it is why he will win a second term in office.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
