My relationship with scary stories began when I was old enough to understand human speech. My relatives gathered all the time for fish fries, reunions, standard binge-drinking sessions and so on. At the end of such nights, after the adults were drunk, I and the other kids begged our elders to tell us local ghost stories they swore were true.
Later on, a kid in my fourth-grade class invited some of us over to watch his uncle’s R-rated movies and set things on fire. After an interruption by someone insisting we watch this new show called “Family Guy,” we finally got around to a video that stood out to me: George Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead.” I couldn’t take my eyes off the DVD’s threatening cover art, the top half of a zombie’s head staring at me from above the title’s big red lettering.
It all evolved from there. This is a wordy way to say that I can’t get enough of scary stories. With nobody else on the staff stepping up to make some Halloween movie or book recommendations, I hereby volunteer to do the obligatory.
This month, I’ve been both re-treading old favorites and trying new things to set aside the stories that creep me out after years of desensitizing. I started this process by watching Netflix favorite “The Haunting of Hill House,” which disappointed me when I learned it was a family drama interspersed with ghost appearances.
Let’s say the scariest stories use horror to reflect the audience’s real-life fears. For example, Romero’s zombie movies amplify our adolescent fears of assimilation, make us ask messed-up questions about ourselves and allow us to playfully consider where we would land in a zombie pandemic. (I’d choose a flick like that over any blockbuster, any day.) “The Haunting of Hill House” mostly consolidated its real-life and supernatural situations without weaving those things together organically, which makes it a failure in my view.
I had to fix the shortfall with something better.
I guess I’m a pretty “casual” watcher and reader, so most of these are easily accessible online, if they sound interesting:
“Hell House” by Richard Matheson (1973)
I wanted to read a haunted house story, and “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson didn’t sound trashy enough for me. I read “Hell House” mostly late at night, on the front porch, during times I couldn’t sleep. I can’t help but feel it’s the source material for some of my recent nightmares.
This book is a mixed bag of things, but primarily it’s viscerally upsetting throughout. The “I Am Legend” author has this uncanny inability to stop himself from describing people’s breasts, but the title is full of hair-raising and profoundly weird moments. I mean, reading this, I struggled to imagine a guy writing it who wasn’t clinically psychotic. I couldn’t. Some of the plot points, treatment of characters and character deaths were just twisted. In equal parts offensive and frightening, “Hell House” definitely made me feel SOMETHING, so it made this list. It’s one of the many things I like that walk the line of terrible and awesome. Which brings me to …
“Mulholland Drive” (2001)
I once heard someone discuss their favorite scary movie scene, and it was about two guys talking in a diner. But the acting and soundtrack made it extraordinarily tense, and its payoff was strange and unsettling. I had to see this movie.
Often billed as a mystery, its cheesy first two acts are bound to either confuse or outright turn away viewers. But the awkward acting and storytelling become clues for the movie’s questions. The end result of this beautiful mess of puzzle pieces is one of the most unsettling endings you’ll ever see, one that will stay with you for days after the credits.
“Texas Chainsaw
Massacre” (1974)
It was one of the slasher films that started the subgenre’s craze, and in my opinion, it remains the greatest of all time. I re-watched it this year and decided that it’s a cut above other classics like “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th.” The soundtrack, photography, indifference to character deaths and its iconic ending make it feel well-ahead of its time. Rivaling “Night of the Living Dead,” I think it’s one of the greatest artistic achievements in low-budget filmmaking.
“The Thing” (1982)
John Carpenter had a lot of good ideas in this era, huh? I hadn’t seen this one in years, and I wondered if I’d only convinced myself that its grisly practical effects were some of the absolute best. When I rented it earlier this month, it blew me away again.
It was released to negative reviews and was once called one of the most hated movies of all time. You wouldn’t know that now, as it’s looked at as one of the all-time greats.
“Cannibal Holocaust” (1980)
Terrible. Just the worst thing to ever grace your TV screen.
The Italian shock horror by Ruggero Deodato was thought to be a real snuff film when it was released. The ordeal involving a group of filmmakers going into the Amazon rainforest is cruel and, one could argue, racist. The gore is over-the-top and there was a big controversy surrounding animals that were actually killed on-screen. But underneath all that, it’s a tense ride you won’t forget if you can stomach it.
I used the word “recommendations” earlier, but this one isn’t really that. In fact, I don’t recommend this one at all, unless you’re up to a challenging watch.
Honorable mentions include “Hellraiser,” “Hereditary” and “The Wicker Man.” I guess it’s just that season again.
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.