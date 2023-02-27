In Part 1 of my column in the Leader-Call on Feb. 21, I gave my opinion on the state of the education system in the United States and some of the history of how it got there. Let’s look at where we really stand here in Mississippi where we live.
Jones County schools rank in the top 30 percent of schools in Mississippi. That’s pretty good, you say. But Mississippi is ranked No. 43 among the states. Would you believe that the USA is ranked No. 38 in math scores and No. 24 in science scores among the 71 industrialized nations? Those statistics are based on the Program for Student Assessment.
China is ranked No. 1 in all education categories, followed by Singapore and Estonia. Yes, Estonia.
How did we get this way? Many years ago, when I was a student, I believed that the USA was No. 1 in everything, especially in education.
I know that the Mississippi Department of Education in Jackson provides school boards the curriculum called the College and Career-Readiness that most schools adopt. I cannot call myself knowledgeable about this curriculum, but I am very skeptical. The MDE webpage provides an outline for each course and has bullet points to be learned. High school U.S. history starts after the Civil War is over. The teaching points listed in the outline seem to stress what is wrong with the political system and points to the need for civil activism. The founding of our nation is covered in the seventh or eighth grade, and the MDE course description fails to mention how the states were formed or what part religious freedom paid in the formation of the system of government that is unique in this world.
Since the liberal teachers’ unions have been approving and buying the textbooks, I’m not sure that an American History book that teaches the truth about our history is now available. Our high school kids need to hear the truth about our amazing Founding Fathers, not just that they owned slaves. Are we even teaching civics – the study of how our government is supposed to work? What about finance – credit scores, loans, stock market, financial planning? If you think that the state MDE is providing a good program for a well-rounded graduate, I will question if you have looked very closely.
Our own Jones County School District web page promotes the American Library Association. The ALA strongly promotes zero censoring of books in the school library. It does have a list of the most challenged books on its website, like the ones I mentioned in Part 1 of my column, books that indoctrinate the youngest and most vulnerable with its very liberal agenda. I recently suggested that the Jones County school board members take that list and compare it to the school’s library inventory. These “challenged books” recommended by the ALA to liberal schools should be the rejected list for our schools. I strongly believe in censoring age-inappropriate and sexually-oriented material. We must monitor and control the information that goes into our children’s heads. You may call me “old-fashioned,” and that is all right. I know right from wrong.
When I saw that the Jones County board spent $56,000 for the CASEL Program for our district, I was surprised and very disappointed. I will agree that there may be a few aspects of this Social Emotional Learning program that may be helpful to some students, but most conservatives say that there is much that will degrade the education of many students. Many say that SEL is just another acronym for CRT (Critical Race Theory).
AMAC (Association of Mature American Citizens - like the AARP for conservatives) published a review of SEL last April titled “New Variant of the “CRT Virus: Social-Emotional Learning.” It reports, “In Wisconsin, a SEL curriculum from Casel explicitly named ‘social justice’ as its main goal and provided ‘five tips for your first time (having sex) to 13- and 14-year-old students.” There were other examples like, “Another SEL program … encouraged first-graders to question the sex they were assigned at birth.” Another asked elementary students, “How do you feel when you see two men kissing?” AMAC adds, “And despite what SEL advocates have promised, students’ academic performance is getting worse, not better.”
There are many similar reviews of SEL programs online. I encourage all parents and grandparents to take the time to learn what this program is. Study it and determine if you really want “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” for your children and grandchildren.
Some of you may still believe that all that stuff is up north and in the big cities. I personally know of two instances where inappropriate “Gender Theory” has taken place in neighboring counties. In one case, the teacher asked fifth-graders if they were born the right gender and used the proper pronoun, and if they were gay or straight. In another county, a sixth-grader came home telling Mom that several of the girls in her class were identifying as lesbian and wanted her to join them. Why would this even be in the mind of an 11-year-old?
As the education of our children goes, so goes our country. I don’t expect that we can save our country or even change the State of Mississippi, but this little patch of ground called Jones County is worth a fight. Maybe we can be an example for some other county to stand up for what is right for their little patch of ground.
It is the responsibility of the school board to “provide the vision focused on learning for all students,” and it is the board’s responsibility to “adopt the curriculum.” You cannot trust the people in Jackson to know what is best. It is the responsibility of the citizens to ensure that their children are being taught a good curriculum.
My wife pointed out an appropriate quote she found on social media. “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot unlearn the lies they have been taught to believe.”
If you are interested in learning more on this subject, I strongly recommend that you watch two documentaries found on Fox Nation called “The Mis-education of America.” The first mini-series was several months ago and the second one has just been released. I recommend watching the earlier one first. It will be a few hours well spent, and I think necessary if you are serious about the education of our children.
•
Robert Breeland is a member
of the Free State Citizens
Action Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.