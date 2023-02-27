In Part 1 of my column in the Leader-Call on Feb. 21, I gave my opinion on the state of the education system in the United States and some of the history of how it got there. Let’s look at where we really stand here in Mississippi where we live.

Jones County schools rank in the top 30 percent of schools in Mississippi. That’s pretty good, you say. But Mississippi is ranked No. 43 among the states. Would you believe that the USA is ranked No. 38 in math scores and No. 24 in science scores among the 71 industrialized nations? Those statistics are based on the Program for Student Assessment. 

