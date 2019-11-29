Our Salvation Army of Laurel food drive came to an end on Thanksgiving. The outpouring of support from the community was simply flabbergasting. I personally helped deliver three van loads of canned food and dry goods to the Salvation Army shelter on 13th Avenue.
Congratulations to Betty Henderson for winning the Lance Bass-autographed “Taste of Home Town” cookbook and a one-year subscription to the Leader-Call. We decided to give John Thibodeau a cookbook and subscription as well, as this kind-hearted citizen must have dropped off food for the shelter at least a dozen times.
Everyone at the Salvation Army and the Laurel Leader-Call thanks every one who donated food, clothing and money since we started this campaign. But we are not through. It’s now on to red kettle and Angel Tree season, and I hope that this year, you will be inspired to keep giving. Please, when you hear that bell ringing outside of your favorite stores, stop and put a buck or two, or at least your spare change, into the kettle. That money will go a long way toward sustaining all of the good that the Salvation Army does year round.
The last time I wrote about the Salvation Army, I briefly mentioned my childhood, which was marked by trauma and despair that included a broken home, poverty, alcoholism and molestation. I was shocked at how many people reached out to me to tell me how much they appreciated that I would share some of the trials and tribulations of my early years. I had a lot of people thank me for my “bravery.” I had some people tell me they had experienced a similar childhood. And I had quite a few people asking if I would share how I went from such depths to reach the heights of owning and operating an 108-year-old iconic community newspaper.
Well, as someone suggested, I would need to write a book in order to chronicle the entire journey. However, I did want to give a couple examples of the random acts of kindness that were bestowed upon me along the way in hopes that it would inspire everyone during this season of giving to keep helping those in need.
When I was a teenager, my personal “Salvation Army” came in the form of a family of four with the last name Pilch. I had just turned 14 years old and was standing in our front yard with my two older brothers when a man in a red truck stopped and asked if any of us were interested in doing some work on his farm, which was located about a mile from our house. My two older brothers already had jobs working at a local grocery store, and since Mr. Pilch’s farm was close enough for me to walk to work, I happily accepted the offer. I had no idea that at that very moment, I had changed the course of my entire life.
Outside of almost killing Mr. Pilch and myself on my first day of work, when he decided to put me on a tractor that I had no earthly idea how to drive, everything started out as just your typical part-time job. On weekends or after school, I’d walk the mile to the Pilches’ farm and shovel cow manure, paint barns and do any other work he had for me. Slowly but surely, we began to learn more and more about each other. I learned that Mr. and Mrs. Pilch were both Yale grads, that Mr. Pilch was an attorney and his wife operated the local bookstore that they owned. They had two kids — a 4-year old named Lance, who would grow up to be a top gun pilot and is currently one of the youngest generals in the United States Air Force and a 2-year old named Rich, who would grow up to be a doctor and one of the foremost experts on biological weapons in the United States.
And, over time, they would learn that my life was a complete mess. When they learned that I was living in a house without running water, they allowed me to take showers at their house. That alone was a huge deal, but it was just the tip of the iceberg. Eventually, they invited me to eat family dinners with them. I began babysitting their kids, working in the bookstore and even going on family trips with them. They became my surrogate family, and if they didn’t save my life, they certainly turned it in the direction that it ended up going.
I can’t imagine that I would have gone to college if it hadn’t been for Mr. Pilch. He not only encouraged me to do so, but when I turned 17, he took me to visit campuses, helped me fill out applications and pursued the scholarships and financial aid that I would need to pay for it all.
Turn the clock ahead 30 years and many random acts of kindness later, and I was struggling to keep a start-up newspaper called “The ReView of Jones County” alive while the Leader-Call, backed by a billion-dollar corporation, was doing all they could to put us out of business. I knew that if there were two people who knew about overcoming the odds and taking their business from a start-up to dominating an industry, it was Mr. Billy and Mrs. Linda Howard.
I didn’t personally know the Howards back then, but I didn’t have much to lose. I wrote them a letter, meekly asking if they might be able to spare a few minutes to provide some free advice to a local businessman. I was shocked when Mr. Howard himself called me and invited me to his office.
My knees were knocking when I was escorted back to the beautiful corner office surrounded by glass that Mr. and Mrs. Howard shared, but I was greeted so warmly by both of them that my nerves quickly calmed down. I’ll never forget that day. Mr. Howard set a chair next to his desk and spent over an hour answering questions and imparting words of wisdom and inspiration. Mrs. Howard would chime in whenever she felt the need to correct something that Mr. Howard told me or whenever she had some wisdom of her own to impart.
After our talk, Mr. Howard took me on a tour of their beautiful office building and gave me his cellphone number. He said, “Call me if you need anything else.” I was in awe at this amazing act of generosity and kindness.
I left the office in Ellisville thinking, “I have just met the two nicest and most magnanimous people on the face of the planet.” I also left feeling confident that with hard work and determination, we could overcome the odds with the newspaper just like the Howards had done with the transformer business. And we did.
My journey would have never taken the course that it did without the help of the Pilches, Howards and many, many others. This is why I’m passionate about the Salvation Army, because its mission is to help others in need, whether it be Pilch-like, providing people with basic needs such as a place to take a shower and food to eat, or the Howard-like, providing the advice and motivation they need to turn their lives around and succeed.
So please, don’t pass a bell-ringer this holiday season without stopping to help those in need in our community.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
