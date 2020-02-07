This week will go down in history as the beginning of the end for the Democrat Party. Don’t get me wrong, the Dems were already rocketing toward oblivion with their obstructionist, anti-American and socialist agenda, as well as their completely deranged hatred for the President of the United States and the 63 million Americans who voted for him. But this is the week that will accelerate their impending demise.
On Monday, the much-awaited Iowa Democrat Caucus took place. Millions tuned in to find out who was going to emerge as the front-runner for the Democrat nomination for president. Interestingly enough, and a bad sign for the Dems, most of these people tuned into Fox News. But even so, it was a big stage for the Democrat candidates. And it blew up on them.
The results never came. America waited and waited and then, like me, went to sleep before anyone got up to speak. I’ve heard that all of the candidates claimed victory, but the reality is no one was victorious. As a matter of fact, instead, they were all losers. No one heard what they had to say. All the fiasco in Iowa proved was that no one in their right mind should want anyone associated with the Democrat Party to run our country. As many politicians and pundits pointed out, if the Democrats can’t even run a primary election in Iowa, what makes anyone think they are capable of running the country?
But even worse than that: based on the history of corruption surrounding the Democrat Party, it has to be crossing Bernie Sanders’ supporters minds that this is just another way to screw their beloved communist candidate out of the Democrat nomination, just like they did in 2016. Either way, incompetence or corruption, it was a disaster for the Democrats.
If Monday wasn’t bad enough, on Tuesday, the President of the United States delivered one of the best State of the Union addresses in American history. It was one of the best addresses in history, not because Trump is a great orator, but because the president’s accomplishments are among the greatest of any president in modern history.
The Democrats and their allies in the left-wing media called it “dark” and “divisive.” But most Americans are not stupid. If they watched the address, they know that the only thing that was dark and divisive was the behavior of the Democrats in the audience and their leader, Nancy Pelosi. It is apropos that a party that is being taken over by a generation of spoiled, entitled, clueless millennials acted like a group of spoiled, entitled clueless brats.
What American in their right mind wouldn’t stand up and applaud the fact that unemployment for Blacks, Hispanics, women and just about everyone else is at historic lows? What kind of crazy does it take to boo the president when he proudly tells the country that, under his administration, seven million people have gotten off food stamps? And what kind of complete degenerate do you have to be when you make it clear by sitting on your hands, that you support late-term abortion?
And this is not to mention the disrespect that the Democrats showed to a 100-year-old Tuskegee veteran, a 2-year-old girl who was born premature, a deceased veteran’s wife and son, a little girl who received a scholarship to attend the school of her choice, a man whose brother was brutally murdered by an illegal alien and, of course, conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
The petulant behavior by the Democrats was capped off when the Speaker of the House, 79-year old Nancy Pelosi stood up and ripped the president’s speech in two as he concluded his big night. It was the act one would expect from a cranky 6-year-old who was just told she couldn’t go outside to play until she finished writing her ABCs. It was an embarrassment to all Americans.
And what is Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat colleagues really mad about anyway? Well, it is pretty simple. In three years, the president has not only delivered on all of the promises he has made to the country, but more importantly, he has proved that his agenda works. Putting the best interests of the American people ahead of those of special interests and foreigners has led to the best economy, a record stock market and the lowest unemployment in the history of the country.
The list of accomplishments that the president highlighted during his State of the Union address is incredible. All Americans should be celebrating them, not just Republicans or Trump supporters. If these accomplishments had been achieved by a Democrat, I would have been just as delighted for the country.
But they weren’t done by a Democrat, and they wouldn’t have been achieved by a typical Establishment Republican, either. It took an outsider — a businessman. Someone who finally put the best interests of all Americans ahead of everything else. And this particularly drives an America-hating Democrat Party, both the socialist and the Establishment wings, insane.
But what has to bother the Democrats the most is that the president’s historic successes have all been achieved while under constant attack by the Democrats and their allies in the media, starting with the moment he walked down the escalator in Trump Tower back in June of 2015. They have thrown everything they could at the man. Stormy Daniels, James Comey, Russian collusion, Robert Mueller, Ukraine phone calls, etc., etc., etc.
On Wednesday, President Trump was acquitted by the United States Senate on impeachment charges brought forth by a partisan Democrat House, led by despicable liar Adam Schiff and his sidekick troll Jerry Nadler. Since the impeachment proceedings started, President Trump’s approval numbers have skyrocketed. He keeps getting stronger while the Democrats get weaker and more pathetic.
By November, the Democrat Party will completely implode as they come to realize that they are actually two very different and separate political parties. One half of the party is led by Establishment hacks such as Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Joe Biden. The other half of the party is led by wacky socialists such as Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren. They don’t believe in the same things. They won’t support each other. And neither wing is good for America.
The only thing the two halves of the Democrat Party have in common is an irrational and loony hatred of President Donald J. Trump. If the Democrats try to screw Bernie Sanders out of the nomination like they did in 2016, the socialists will leave the party. And if Bernie gets the nomination, the specter of destroying everything that America has stood for will send older Democrats heading to the polls to vote for Trump.
Either way, President Trump is re-elected and the Democrat Party is left in shambles. And most importantly, Americans keep winning.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
