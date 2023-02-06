Biden Corvette

President Joe Biden is seen in his Corvette during a 2020 campaign ad. He admitted that classified documents were stored inside a garage alongside his prized automobile.

Republicans have long said the Hunter Biden laptop scandal is really a Joe Biden story. Now, it looks like the Joe Biden classified documents scandal is also a Hunter Biden story. Two Biden scandals are merging into one.

Byron York

The convergence point is President Biden’s house in Wilmington, Del. The public learned in the last few weeks that Biden stored a number of classified documents there, both in his garage — famously next to his vintage Corvette — and in his personal library. 

