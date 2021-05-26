Watching golf is a guilty pleasure. The Masters, or any big tournament with Phil Mickelson toward the top of the leaderboard, intrigues me.
A comfortable chair, a cool glass of lemonade and little else to do makes for a great golf day. It is the best relaxation therapy one could ask for.
Watching the final round with Mickelson — beloved by golf fans — about to win the PGA Championship at age 50, fans were going bonkers and overwhelmed security. It was a sea of humanity screaming, cheering and hopping their way to the 18th green. It was pandemonium!
If any of the throng wore a mask, I didn’t see it. Two months ago, had a celebration like this broken out, there would be serious calls for public hangings for whomever was responsible for unleashing a mass spreader event.
Of course, some are still hanging on for whatever reason. Leaders don’t like to have to give up power and are holding on to the most ridiculous mandates. It is downright sad.
For fear of being banned from social media, I always was skeptical of the effectiveness of masks. Outside of the surgeon’s M-190 mask, what we were wearing was not stopping anything. Watch the next time you sneeze and ask yourself if a piece of cloth and rubber bands could hold that in?
In February 2020, we were told by Anthony Fauci — the biggest flip-flopper in modern American history — that we had no need for masks and that they didn’t work anyway. Made sense, since the experts were telling us that we have to wash our hands vigorously as often as possible.
Remember how they asked us to sing Happy Birthday two times while washing our hands?
Fauci was seen at a baseball game — where none of us could go — sitting with two other people while maskless. That image became the first in a long line of political hypocrisy that makes me ashamed to think I went along with the mask sham the entire time.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is on the cusp of being ousted via a recall election. His ultimate downfall? A photo of him unmasked with a large group at a restaurant few of us could ever dream of going to. He deserves to be recalled.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — the modern Wicked Witch of the West — has undergone horrifically bad press of her own making with a trip to Florida and then, unmasked and sitting too close to the others, violating her own dictates. Amazingly, the distancing dictate was removed shortly after that photo published.
Despite the hypocrisy, I went along and wore the mask when in a business. Outside? No way. My brain told me that sitting outside, away from others and not hacking or sneezing would lead to zero transmission of any disease. I didn’t buy it. I could sense the shame thrust upon me as I walked through parking lots. I never cared.
The final Jenga piece of the mask puzzle came in January. Alabama had just defeated Ohio State for the college football national championship. Fans flooded into the streets of Tuscaloosa. The media and made-for-TV “medical experts” went apoplectic. They spewed theories about the danger of what was happening and how the hospital system would soon be overwhelmed. Those who participated were condemned on social media. How dare you act so selfishly! Family of mine chastised them for being “backward Trump voters.”
So I began monitoring daily the Tuscaloosa News and Birmingham News. I wanted to see the effects of 30,000 people crammed together in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern history, most of them unmasked in violation of every governmental dictate imaginable.
Stories about COVID and the vaccine could be found, but day after day, the papers were void of news about the strain on the hospital system. Had any medical center been overwhelmed, everyone from coast to coast would have known about it.
Two weeks passed. Nothing. Three weeks? Nada. A month. Zip. The media following up on their predictions of doom because of that event? Nil.
It was then that once I passed the mask security guard at the grocery store, the mask came off. I kept my distance and went on my merry way. It didn’t make sense to me — it really never did, but certainly by this point — to mask, and it is impossible to quantify how effective those masks were in fighting COVID-19. The answer lies in how you view it — it either kept the number of people dying of the disease from eclipsing 100 million or it was a bunch of bunk that provided a visual symbol of doing the right thing for society.
My money and a box of Walter the Dog’s treats is on the latter. Wear a mask — you care. Don’t wear a mask — selfish ignoramous.
Slowly, masking began to crumble.
The governors of Texas and Mississippi removed state-mandated mask usage. When Joe Biden called it “neanderthal thinking,” I quit carrying a mask with me forever. Even when Biden was coherent, he wouldn’t believe that nonsense. He said it because if the governor of a state is a Republican, oppose his or her actions. Politics, folks. Remember that — in our world today, it is always politics.
The next time those who wish to control the world — globalists, politicians, tech giants and corporate-owned media — seize on an opportunity to mask us, remember this past year. Remember the Alabama game and the Texas Rangers. Remember the old man in the White House calling us “neanderthals.” Remember Newsom and Whitmer. And, most importantly, remember what masks were all about in the first place. If they can make you wear a mask, what else can they make you do?
In their world, the possibilities are endless?
•
Sean Murphy is LL-C managing editor. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
