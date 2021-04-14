On a wall in the kitchen next to a door leading to the basement/family room sat our “house phone.” Before we went push button, the yellow phone had a rotary dial and a cord that stretched about 100 feet into the basement so my sister could talk to her boyfriends in private.
We had the worst phone number in rotary dial history — 739-8980. No wonder no one ever called!
Those days are long gone. Home phones are a dying breed, with few people needing an actual home phone when they have their lives attached to their hip.
I came kicking and screaming into the modern technological world, and even now am reticent about adopting the newest technology. I am off the Bookface, never have been on the Insta or the Teddy Graham.
The first time I saw a Snapchat, it was my housemate in the four-apartment former CD store in Ellisville who came down to the front porch. His name was Gentry and I noticed one morning him pointing a phone in my direction.
“What the hell are you doing? Taking my picture?”
“It’s Snapchat. You send photos to someone and then they disappear.”
I never gravitated to Snapchat.
Tik Tok is an evil push by the Chinese to get every last bit of our information masked with cute commercials and old people dancing the jig. Not interested.
My brother calls me a luddite for not wanting to adopt a more technology-friendly lifestyle. I wear it as a badge of honor.
I am one of those — I thought — who could go weeks on end without the cellphone. I have thought about entering a contest on who can go the longest without their phone.
Judging by Tuesday, I could go about two hours without it — and it was rough!
As I drove Walter the Dog to the vet, I got a message that the tire on my wife’s Honda was flat. After the vet visit, I went to where she parked, filled it with air and noticed a large nail in the tread. I snapped a photo, sent it to her, affixed the phone/GPS onto the vent and headed home. The rain fell violently as I tried to keep Walter on his leash and me dry.
My plan was to drop him off, then head to a doctor’s appointment in the town in which we previously lived. I grabbed the wallet and keys and — where’s the phone? I knew I had it. I sent a photo to my wife. I used the GPS.
Instead of enjoying my foray into being unconnected for a while, I flipped out. I looked inside and outside. I looked in puddles and under old newspapers. I had a visitor at the house call. Nothing. I searched inside the car, then searched again. Nothing.
It was then when the necessity of the phone came into focus. I started to drive away and instinctively wanted to put on the GPS. Nope.
On the highway, I convinced myself that the car would break down on this trip, because I would have no way of calling anyone. I would be hitch-hiking to the next exit. Fear gripped me with flashbacks of former breakdowns and long, highway shoulder walks that ensued.
As is my M.O., I arrived far too early for a doctor appointment and made a quick trip to Sam’s Club. No phone. No scan and go. I had to actually get in a line?? Heavens!
By the time I arrived for the doctor’s appointment, they asked if I checked in on my phone, to which I told them it was somewhere between my home and a blue Honda. I was still 30 minutes early.
I scanned the room and the four others were buried in their phones, something I likely would have been doing as well. I could send emails to Mark, get the guy putting in our blinds to pick up the pace and then check the weather, news and sports. Waiting rooms are not the same as they once were when people pretended to read magazines. Now they pretend to read their phone.
With doctor out of the way, I drove 30 miles back home with the same fear of walking down the side of the interstate in a driving rainstorm dominating my mind. I wondered how many missed phone calls I had from my wife. I wondered if Mark was trying to get ahold of me. The blinds guy was still too slow.
Safely home, I accused our visitors of accidentally taking my phone. I had one of them start dialing and told him not to stop until I find the phone. I used “Find my iPhone” to see that the phone was, indeed, somewhere in or near our home.
Seventeen phone calls later and after scanning the puddles near the drive way, I lifted a bunch of soon-to-be-garbage folded moving boxes to see... Eureka!
Mark didn’t try to email me. The wife called twice and sent one message, “Did you forget your phone?” Other than that, well, I guess I am not that popular.
I would love to go back to the days of rotary dial — at least I thought I did. I reveled in my hesitancy for technology. And while I might not be sending InstaChats, I, too, am terribly reliant on those mini computers we all carry in our pockets.
Next time you see one of those contests about going a weekend without using your phone and think you can do it, go ahead and try. I will bet you a half-dozen Garcia donuts you will fail.
If the “Leader-Call Luddite” can’t do it, certainly you can’t either.
