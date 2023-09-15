Within a few short days, the world has been given more reason than ever before to believe Joe Biden will not be next year’s Democratic presidential nominee.

Just as House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his new impeachment inquiry into Biden, Democrats are breaking their characteristic party-wide solidarity (perhaps out of fear), with some leading left-wing voices calling for an entirely new Democratic ticket on the ballot. Over the weekend, The Young Turks host Cenk Uyghur posted several tweets calling for Biden to “do the right thing” and “step aside for the next generation.”

reed cooley

Cooley

