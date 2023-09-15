Within a few short days, the world has been given more reason than ever before to believe Joe Biden will not be next year’s Democratic presidential nominee.
Just as House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his new impeachment inquiry into Biden, Democrats are breaking their characteristic party-wide solidarity (perhaps out of fear), with some leading left-wing voices calling for an entirely new Democratic ticket on the ballot. Over the weekend, The Young Turks host Cenk Uyghur posted several tweets calling for Biden to “do the right thing” and “step aside for the next generation.”
Three days later, seasoned columnist David Ignatius penned a piece in The Washington Post calling for both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to leave the race. “It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished,” he wrote. “But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump.” (Admittedly, it is refreshing to hear one of the Left’s own admit how few “achievements” Biden has beyond replacing Trump.)
Do not dismiss David Ignatius as a minor player. The renowned penman and author of 11 espionage thrillers has been a valuable ally to the Biden administration until now. In October 2020, hours after the New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story, The Washington Post swiftly deployed its platoon of professional propagandists to discredit the narrative, including a notorious column from Ignatius titled “The truth behind the Hunter Biden non-scandal.”
Ignatius was even more instrumental in Michael Flynn’s excommunication from the Trump White House. In January 2017, he used his role at the Post to suggest that, the year prior, Flynn violated the Logan Act by contacting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the same day that then-President Obama expelled 35 Russian officials in retaliation for hacking. The mainstream media swiftly adopted Ignatius’ account, prompting Flynn to resign as Trump’s national security adviser one month later. CNN’s Brian Stelter even credited Ignatius, alongside very few others, with Flynn’s resignation.
Ignatius has been as adept as anyone at keeping in touch with the Deep State’s preferred narratives, which is why it is likely that his opinion matters to the White House. To understand this sudden change in the Left’s tune, however, we need to revisit the timing of all of this.
Given what the world has seen already, it is reasonable to believe that McCarthy’s impeachment hearing will reveal much information the Biden Politburo does not want public — perhaps Hunter Biden’s business dealings, most of all. No matter how passionately the Democrats claim otherwise, every shred of evidence thus far indicates that Joe Biden profited from his son’s business ventures abroad while serving as vice president. In July, Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business associate, told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter connected his father with foreign entities “maybe 20 times” over a 10-year period, including Joe’s tenure in the Obama administration. And in an FBI document from 2020, an informant claims the head of Burisma (the Ukrainian company which included Hunter Biden on its board of directors), said, “It cost five (million) to pay one Biden, and five (million) to another Biden.” If such a statement does not prove that, not one, but two Bidens profited from Ukrainian corruption, what does?
More information will most certainly surface regarding how, in 2016, Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor to shield his son and Burisma from a potential corruption-related investigation. The year before, a U.S. diplomat to Ukraine expressed concerns to Vice President Biden’s office over a possible conflict of interest in Hunter’s involvement with Burisma. After his comments went ignored, he wrote an email to his colleagues reading, “(The) presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”
And the world will likely learn a lot about the ongoing federal tax- and firearm-related charges against Hunter Biden. Just Thursday, special counsel indicted him on felony gun charges, with the possibility of more charges to come.
The Democrats know that they cannot keep the Biden House of Cards standing much longer, even less so with the pressure of election season on the horizon. Do not be surprised if an unexpected face is representing the enemy party next year.
Reed Cooley is a writer and publicist from Laurel. His commentary has been featured on Fox News and in dozens of publications across the country.
