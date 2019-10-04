I know a lot of you are as dumbfounded as I am over what has happened to this once-great country of ours. There is just no denying it. Half of our fellow citizens have gone completely bat-guano crazy and seem hell-bent on destroying a nation that was, for 243 years, undoubtedly, the envy of the rest of the world.
I’m just as confused as the rest of you as to how it happened, why it happened and who is leading us down the pathway to our own destruction … but make no mistake, it is happening right before our eyes. At this moment in time, the only thing stopping the United States from falling over a cliff that we will never be able to climb back up is an orange-haired, egotistical, tweet-loving, unapologetic, politically incorrect, capitalistic president who is doing everything in his power to hold off the hordes that want to drag this country into third-world status.
We have an entire political party that wants to throw out the economic model that made us the most powerful and wealthy nation in the world in favor of socialism — an economic system that has never succeeded for any country in the history of mankind. That same political party wants to not only have open borders, but wants to offer free health care to the millions of foreigners who pour into the country. Citizenship is no longer necessary.
It doesn’t matter that anyone with a third-grade education can tell you that this is all a recipe for the complete collapse of the country. We still have NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, Comcast, The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, The Boston Globe, Google, Facebook, the vast majority of college professors, an entire generation of millennials and the entire Democrat Party pushing us toward our own destruction.
It is the brainwashing of America by leftist elitists who believe that average American citizens should be part of a global society where all resources are shared equally amongst all the people of the world. In other words, everyone should be poor. The problem is, these elitists don’t feel this way about themselves. No, they will still live in their fortressed mansions looking down upon the inferior masses. They simply want these rules to apply to everyone else, including you and me.
The biggest culprits behind the brainwashing of America is the media. I know it is a shock, but the vast majority of America does not watch Fox News. And in the meantime, you have people being force-fed fake news. And, yes, it really is fake news. For eight years, we were told what a great President Barack Obama was by the likes of every news organization listed above. But he wasn’t.
The reality is, Barack Obama was one of the worst presidents in American history, having enacted all sorts of economic policies and regulations that ensured that the US was going to stay in a prolonged recession, going on a world-wide apology tour for us being Americans, weakening our global standing and, worst of all, instead of using his power as the first African American President to unite the nation, he did the opposite.
In the meantime, President Trump, who took the reins after two failed presidencies and 16 years of recession, has led one of the great economic recoveries in our history, has restored America’s place as the world’s dominant superpower, has insisted our allies pull their weight and has kept his promises like no other president has ever done, yet the media has treated him like he is Adolf Hitler.
Why are so many of our countrymen so easily fooled when the evidence is staring them straight in the face? Why are so many of our fellow citizens willing to be led down this path of destruction? Well, the false promises of “free” everything is one reason. “Free healthcare,” “Free Education,” “Reparations,” “Free Child Care,” “Free Income,” “Free Housing” … too many of our fellow citizens are looking for handouts and don’t even question as to how any of it would be paid for or what the overall effect on the country would be if these socialist policies were ever enacted.
But the bigger reason is that they don’t realize they are being brainwashed. They are being sold fake news every single moment of every single day. And they can’t get away from it even if they wanted to. My phone sends me fake news every day.
But it’s even worse than that. The news media, and sadly even Fox News, has fallen into this trap and has developed their own language so that they can fool the masses. If they believe a word or term will negatively affect the position that they are trying to have you believe, they simply change the word so it fits their narrative better.
For example, the left-wing media changed the term “illegal alien” to “undocumented immigrant.” This wasn’t because these people aren’t illegal anymore. No, they are still here illegally. The reason for the change was to help sell the left-wing position in favor of open borders.
The following is a glossary of terms used by leftists (appropriately on the left side) with what the term really means on the right.=
Left-wing term:Assault weapon
What it really means: Any weapon, including a knife or rock
Term: Climate change
Means: Global warming
Term: Concentration camps
Means: Holding area for illegal immigrants
Term: Dead racists
Means: The Founding Fathers
Term: First Amendment rights
Means: Free speech rights afforded to all citizens as long as what is being said is approved by liberal activists
Term: Hate speech
Means: Any speech that liberals don’t agree with
Term: Hitler
Means: Trump
Term: Progressive
Means: Socialist
Term: Racists
Means: White guys
Term: Religious extremists
Means: Christians
Term: Sanctuary cities
Means: Cities that harbor criminals
Term: The Squad
Means: Four really dumb women
Term: Undocumented worker
Means: Illegal alien
Term: Universal Health Care
Means: Socialized medicine
Term: Victim
Means: Anyone who has had to be in the same room with anyone wearing a “Make America Great Again” ball cap
Term: White Nationalists
Means: Conservatives
Term: Xenophobe
Means: Patriotic American
I could go on but you get the point. It’s all fake news and it’s destroying the country..
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.