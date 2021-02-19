Another new void recently developed in what I like to refer to as the history of my being; not that I consider my time on Earth as being of particular consequence to most people. However, I have developed a certain fondness for the memories of most of the experiences I have had during my existence. Occasionally, I hark back to the days of my youth, the vast majority of which occupy the years between my family moving to what was then the quiet little hamlet of Ellisville and the time when the average adult began to believe that I should start acting like an adult.
I stop short of apologizing to all those adults who long ago were at least somewhat disappointed that I sort of refused to grow up, but I will unequivocally state that I still regret a number of the more immature moves that I made at times. A primary issue that occasionally still nags at me during quiet moments of reflection is the realization that, in many cases, I likely did not properly express my appreciation for the help that a number of the responsible and selfless adults provided at times when my own ineptitude surfaced.
In many ways, the more significant (from my perspective) developmental years of my youth actually began almost exactly five years after we moved to Ellisville. Oct. 22, 1971, was the day that launched what has been a genuine obsession with off-road motorcycles. Most people refer to them as dirt-bikes, often with various preceding expletives. But I digress …
The early ’70s was a magical time for riding dirt-bikes. It often seemed that practically everybody and his father had one back then. Almost 50 years later, I often feel sort of like the Lone Ranger, having never quite lost the passion that manifested itself so long ago. Being a teenager with a serious lack of mechanical capability, coupled with an ongoing shortage of funding for securing professional assistance with needed repairs, I often found myself at the mercy of others who were mechanically capable and willing to help. While there were a few of my off-road riding associates with a relatively advanced mechanical knowledge of the dirt-bikes of the day, there were also a few adults, with little or nothing to gain by helping me out of a jam, who came to my rescue.
My dad helped some on occasion, but as good as he was at so many things he wasn’t a mechanic by any means. I have mentioned Mr. Harry Thead in prior compositions. I will mention him again as being “the closest thing to a second father I ever had.” I will also point out that I miss the man more than I ever could have predicted since his passing a few years ago.
All this brings us to the original topic for this passage. Recently, Mr. W.S. “Nig” Hall stepped into eternity at the age of 99. The new void to which I referred earlier is that which is left in my memories of youth (and beyond) by Mr. Hall’s passing. Every so often, although not many of them are still here, one of the first few prominent adults who I remember becoming familiar with during my early days in Ellisville passes away. I have various and sundry recollections of them ranging from utmost respect and admiration (as in the case of Mr. Hall) to questionable outlooks based on things that very few people my age knew about back then. Let’s just leave it at that, shall we?
More than once over a period of several years, I had occasion to seek Mr. Hall’s assistance with some mechanical problem. A feeling of loyalty, as I grew up and became somewhat financially stable, to seek his services for which I was in a position to compensate him had evolved from a number of occasions during my early dirt-bike riding years when, for no reason other than a willingness to help, he found solutions to problems which otherwise would have left me walking. Almost half a century later, I remember the kindness (with a little gruffness around the edges, I am sure that I provided an ample degree of irritation at times) which rescued me from the misery of not having my bike in running condition.
I also witnessed the fatherly compassion Mr. Hall had. He seemed to enjoy pushing his youngest son, Randy, to the limit with good-natured ribbing, primarily after Randy had become impatient and/or frustrated with something that wasn’t working out as originally planned.
A specific instance comes to mind, though, which I have never forgotten. One of my favorite riding companions of all time, in addition to Randy Hall, was Mr. Hall’s brother-in-law Vanoy. The three of us were riding one afternoon across the street from the Hall residence when, as often happened, Vanoy flipped his bike backward while doing a “wheelie.” This brought an outburst of uncontrollable laughter from Mr. Hall, who was watching from his yard. A few minutes later. Randy did practically the exact same thing. Mr. Hall was on his feet and rushing to check on Randy before he stopped rolling behind his bike. Too many kids today do not enjoy that type of love and compassion from their fathers.
Rest in peace, Mr. Hall. And rest assured that you will not soon be forgotten.
•
Fred Pittman is a relatively reputable resident of Jones County who lives just outside City of Ellisville police jurisdiction.
