Simply summing up the bureaucratic abyss I found myself in on Tuesday may take up all of my space here. But try to stick with me because I will make a point. Eventually. Maybe …
OK, “I was born a poor black child …” No, wait, I’m not going be the jerk who goes back to the beginning of the beginning, just to Tuesday, which actually started on Monday afternoon, sort of.
My child became an adult in the eyes of the law last month and, after getting a new job, had to get a driver’s license in order to get on the payroll. (Quick, necessary background: Though we have some of the same daredevil tendencies, my kid is not interested in driving … I blame myself for making her my companion far too many times while covering wrecks, even while she was still in a carseat.)
It’s in my interest to get that hand out of my wallet — and to try to be a good dad, too — so we went to the DL station immediately after I made deadline Monday afternoon. No appointments were available, so we walked in, carrying all of the necessary documents and a heaping helping of patience. After an hour or so, our ticket number was called and we walked to the window. The woman just said, “Sorry, we can’t take a copy.” Unbeknownst to me, the Social Security card that was paper-clipped to the birth certificate was a copy. Damn. (More quick, necessary background: After working the Loblolly Festival on Saturday, I hauled butt to Madison to pick up certified copies of the birth certificate that my dear mother had gone to the Office of Vital Records and sweet-talked them into providing in a matter of minutes. She attached the card to them. Since the divorce and moves, our originals are spread … who knows where.)
I understand and respect rules. But I pushed, a little. I noted that the certificate and card have the same name and number, and we have all of the proofs of residency needed, so could she please just help us out? She told me there was a reason for their rules — without giving the reason — then dismissed us unceremoniously.
We found out that a W2 form would work to verify a Social Security Number. After a couple hours of searching, we found that and went online to make the first available appointment on Tuesday. None at Laurel, so we set it up for the next closest location at the earliest possible time — noon in Hattiesburg on JM Tatum Industrial Drive, off Highway 49 South.
We arrived 15 minutes early. A nicer woman checked us in, looked at our documents and … embarrassingly, the W2 form had only the last four digits of the Social Security Number. She said we could go a few miles away to the Social Security office and apply for a replacement card, bring back that form and she would still honor our appointment. OK. Sounds simple enough.
So we went to that office, were urgently instructed to put on masks before signing in, got a ticket and sat down. A little more than a half-hour later, we were called back … Another bureaucrat. She said we didn’t have enough. One option was a recent medical record with the SSN on it. The birth certificate only proves that someone was born, not that he or she is alive, the robotic government employee explained. I smiled and said, “You can come over here and take her pulse if you want to.” Nothing …
Then I remembered that I had a photo and an email of a recent medical bill. That quickly got shot down.
“It can’t be digital,” she said before I could even finish the question.
So, I asked, if I had access to a printer and could just print out these images, it would be on paper, so what’s the difference?
It’s the rules, she said.
Oh. So I remembered that we had gone to a medical clinic off Hardy Street a few years earlier. I drove there and sweet-talked the super nice, understanding women working the front desk at Southern Surgery and Urology Center. They printed it out, I drove back to the SS office, masked up, got another ticket, waited and … everything was on that printout except the name of the clinic. No good.
I drove back to the clinic, hat in hand. Super sweet, helpful woman laughed with me, felt my pain and printed out another copy. Went back to the SS office, masked up, got another ticket, waited and … We’re in! We got the receipt, went back to the DL station and … that was the wrong printout from the SS office.
We drove back to the SS office, masked up, got another ticket and waited again, then said we needed a receipt that had the number on it. Both bureaucrats made passive-aggressive comments about the one at the other agency, but we got what we needed, went back and the DL station still honored our noon appointment … at 3:30ish.
So, we have another ticket and wait some more. My kid’s number gets called. Finally!
Continuing to deal with the mask police was minor alongside everything else that day, but it dawned on me just how stupid it was compared to another rule change that COVID brought along. Teens no longer have to take a road test with an instructor in order to get a license. Nope, they just have to pass the written test, then they are deemed ready to drive among the rest of us. So, call me simple-minded, but which one seems more dangerous: Potentially catching a cold from a young driver or sending a young driver back out onto Highway 49 because he or she got at least 24 of 30 multiple-choice questions correct?
Keep in mind, most of the questions on the test are that easy. But don’t worry about my kid being a danger to you. Nope. After she finally got called up, she failed the eye test. Damn. We got her state-issued ID, though, so she can go to work and not be a danger to other drivers. Just a hassle to her friends and father …
You ever pass frustration and anger and get to the point that things are so preposterous that they damned near become funny? That’s where I was after the fourth trip to the Social Security office. It was either there or at the DL station, that I finally said, “Can we just start over? I’ll tell y’all that we just walked across the Mexican border and need a driver’s license now, please, comprehender?”It’s a joke … sorta. But it’s like everything is stacked against us hard-working, decent people who try to do things the right way. How do the illegals get everything so easily from scratch with no documentation when I have to sit, stay and roll over on command just to get what we already had? Crazy times.
•
