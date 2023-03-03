Grandpa Bob was a man who embodied the values of love, family and patriotism. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and grandpa, great-grandpa and a patriotic American. Grandpa Bob loved to cook and hunt, and these passions played an important role in his life and relationships.

Dan Carr

Dan Carr

Bob was a man who put his family first. He was married to his high-school sweetheart Shirley for more than 60 years. They had three children, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Grandpa Bob loved them all deeply. He was always there for them, providing guidance and support whenever they needed it. Bob believed that family was the most important thing in life, and he lived that belief every day.

Grandpa Bob

Grandpa Bob

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.