If the contested results of this fraudulent election are allowed to stand, you can blame the media. The media is responsible for finally pulling off the coup against President Trump that the Obama and Clinton era, FBI, CIA and DOJ failed at. And this should scare every red-blooded, patriotic, freedom-loving American. It certainly should frighten the 72 million people who voted for Donald Trump and are being portrayed by the media as racist, fascist and akin to the supporters of Adolf Hitler himself.
But it gets even worse. Apparently the media believes that Trump supporters deserve to be threatened, assaulted and even stabbed.
Last week, tens of thousands of peaceful Trump supporters descended on Washington, D.C. to protest the voter fraud that ran rampant during the 2020 “COVID” election. As it turned dark and the crowd dispersed, cowardly Antifa terrorists attacked Trump supporters, throwing bottles and fists. They set MAGA hats and American flags on fire. And they even sent explosives into a local restaurant where Trump supporters had stopped to eat after the rally.
Ron Paul’s wife Kelly tweeted, “Watching video of people being assaulted and mobbed by BLM/Antifa in DC tonight brings back awful memories.” Of course, she was referring to the night she and her husband were surrounded by a similarly violent mob.
Not surprisingly, these attacks were outright ignored by the national media. CBS News never once mentioned it. And if other news organizations did, it was only for mere seconds and it was labeled as the two different sides “clashing” instead of the outright targeting and assault of Trump supporters by leftwing radicals that it was.
It is sickening, and it is this kind of media bias that is leading the way in the demise of America. If America still had a free, unfettered, unbiased and fair press, President Trump would have been given the credit he deserved for being one of America’s most successful presidents when it came to the economy, trade deals, peace deals and disposing of terrorists … but those things were ignored or downplayed. While Trump’s massive accomplishments were being brushed aside, the media handed themselves Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of Trump’s collusion with Russia that never really happened. Yes, the top prizes for journalism were won for a story that was fabricated. That is how far the American press has plummeted.
Unfortunately, our country no longer has a free and fair national press. Instead, it has been taken over by global billionaire socialists who share an agenda that includes taking over the country, turning our citizens into the proletariat and only allowing us to hear what they want us to hear. Worse than that, they don’t want us to have the freedom to say anything that they don’t agree with. And they are succeeding. They have very likely unseated one of the greatest presidents in American history because of it.
If you haven’t read George Orwell’s “1984,” you may want to pick it up because Big Brother is upon us. Twitter, Facebook and the left-wing media are the “thought police.” See if some of these quotes from the book strike a sickening but familiar note. “History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” Or this one: “It’s almost normal for people over thirty to be frightened of their own children.” Or: “The heresy of heresies was common sense.”
I could spend the rest of this column quoting Orwell, but the point is that it doesn’t matter what the truth is anymore. If it doesn’t fit the media’s left-wing socialist narrative, then it won’t be reported. It won’t even be discussed. And it is becoming more and more apparent that if you try to give an opinion that doesn’t fit in with left-wing propaganda — such as the United States isn’t systematically racist, or Antifa and BLM are terrorist groups — then you will be either censored, canceled or attacked, or perhaps all three.
And don’t think that this is going to get any better once the current president leaves office because this isn’t really about President Trump … it’s about controlling us. This is about criminalizing free speech. It’s about doing away with the American dream and making us accept our station in life. It’s about turning us into the masses that depend on the government. It is the antithesis of everything that our Founding Fathers stood for and everything they built into the Constitution.
Democrats, Big Tech and the Media are effectively controlling everything we see and hear, and without President Trump to call them out for their “fake news” and with Fox News suddenly succumbing to the pressure to fall in line — the country is free-falling into an Orwellian nightmare. This is a nightmare in which we are never told the truth again. This is a nightmare in which elections are preordained with the results fed into the “Dominion” voting machines beforehand. This is a nightmare in which we are told what we are allowed to say, allowed to do, what we are allowed to wear and what we are allowed to even think. My God, people … wake up! We have socialist governors telling their citizens they are not allowed to celebrate Thanksgiving with family. This is a nightmare where you are persecuted, attacked and even killed if you don’t fall into line.
If you don’t think it can affect Mississippi, then you don’t really understand Comrade Biden’s National Mask Mandate that he will unleash upon the nation the moment he takes office. And just wait until Comrade Biden’s power is wrestled away by Premier Harris.
As the mainstream media continues their descent into becoming America’s version of Pravda, the Soviet Union’s state-controlled newspaper, we need to fight back before it is too late. Join Parler and delete Twitter. Subscribe to the Wall Street Journal. Dig deeper for the truth than Google will ever allow you to dig. And watch Tucker Carlson at 7 p.m. on Fox every night. Even though the network has gone downhill, Tucker has not.
And if the President does not have the election results overturned and is forced to turn this county over to socialist Big Brother, keep resisting, keep getting the truth out to your fellow patriots and start preparing for the elections of 2022. We are running out of time before this last Orwellian quote will be our reality: “Thoughtcrime was not a thing that could be concealed forever. You might dodge successfully for a while, even for years, but sooner or later, they were bound to get you.”
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
