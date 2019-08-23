It was some time in the first quarter of last year that I sat in Alex Hodge’s living room and listened to his plan. He told me that he was going to battle with the Board of Supervisors to get the $8.6 million budget he was asking for.
The reason he was taking them on, he said, was because he had received 75 percent of the vote in the last election. That’s the whole county, he pointed out, and that was more of a mandate than any of the five supervisors received in their respective beats, he boasted.
When he didn’t get his way, he waged war on them, saying he was going to work to get every one of them voted out of office.
Boy, did that backfire. He badly overestimated his power and the support he had. The board probably would have worked with him to incrementally get his budget up from year to year. But the scorched-earth approach he took wound up burning him and pretty much ruined any chance at increasing his budget. He doesn’t work and play well with others.
Local and area law enforcement officials are backing his opponents by an almost 4-to-1 margin. If you don’t believe me, just ask them. Ask the right ones and you’ll discover that our coverage of what’s been going on there is pretty restrained.
Our meeting at his house was off the record, but he just wanted me to know what was going on, he said. The only reason I’m revealing it now is because he went public with it a few months later — very public. Not only did he discuss the budget, but he also threw in a couple of tidbits about some possible personal shenanigans involving supervisors … again, off the record.
Now, I’ve been doing this job for a quarter-century. When a public official tells you something off the record, he really wants you to pursue it, but he wants you to gather the information on your own, to keep his name out of it.
He wanted to sic me on the supervisors, so he wouldn’t have to get his hands dirty. Somewhere in the back of his mind, he thought this “unethical paper that just spews lies” would do his dirty work, ignoring the request to keep it off the record. It’s kind of funny now, looking back, that he was counting on my being unethical to help him, but now that I’m doing 100 percent ethical, factual, above-board reporting that hurts him, he says that we’re pushing a “negative narrative.”
It’s unfortunate. A couple of years ago, I never would have imagined this would happen. His tenure as sheriff started with a fight, with him refusing to “deputize” officers from municipal departments in the county. We defended him because some of what he said made sense and because we knew we needed to maintain a working relationship with him — a pragmatic approach that he didn’t reciprocate on when things didn’t go his way last July.
You all know the story by now. He was mad that we reported on dog-food receipts. That set him on a mission to destroy us. Except this time, we didn’t acquiesce. Enough is enough.
He fights with other local law enforcement agencies. He fights with judges. He fights with the Emergency Management Agency. He fights with the dozen-plus deputies who were fired in 2017 alone. He fights with critics who question the way he has handled certain high-profile cases or day-to-day business. He fights with the newspaper …
Is it possible, just based on the odds, that it’s always someone else’s fault?
Have you heard him take blame for anything?
He likes to say that he’s a sinner saved by grace, but he sure doesn’t ever confess those sins.
I know I’m a sinner. And I know I have used much more than my share of grace. I’ve been specific to a fault in this very space, causing my dear momma to cringe more than once, I’m sure.
But I’m never going to publicly pray for what I want in order to try to manipulate the masses into doing what I want under the guise of it being “God’s choice.” The Bible has a lot more to say about people who do things like that than it has to say about people like me who are admitted sinners.
This has been a rough race. The two challengers remaining on the ballots have not been slinging mud. They have pointed out differences and explained the reasons they are running. But they haven’t gotten personal. The side that’s in power, and his minions, can’t say that.
Hodge has power, but he likes the illusion of power even more. He has a reputation as being arrogant and cocky, but I actually see him as insecure. Why else would he have all of his personnel join him when he goes to the circuit clerk’s office to qualify for the next election? Why else would he bring them all to the budget meetings when he’s battling the board? Why else would he encourage rabble-rousers to come and disrupt those budget meetings when his job is to keep order in there? Why else would he always have one or two with him when he has a meeting?
We’re not touting any candidate over the other, but I do want to address one thing. Some Hodge supporters keep talking about the lack of experience that Joe Berlin and Macon Davis have. Let me put that in perspective. Both of them are more experienced in this particular job than Hodge was when he took office in 2008.
Hodge had only been a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper. Those guys are tough, believe me. Their school and training is the toughest around. But then they come out and write tickets and work wrecks. Hodge did that and he worked drug interdiction with a K9 and was quite successful at it.
But all of that is a far cry from community policing. That’s a different animal completely. Working domestic disputes, shootings, sexual assaults, fights, disturbances and just basic stupid nonsense every day is a different world. It requires all sorts of skills and abilities, from being a wrestler to being a mediator. Berlin and Davis have both been doing that for 20-plus years and they’ve done it in different departments — Davis also with the JCSD, LPD, Soso PD and as South Jones Resource Officer, and Berlin also with the LPD and Sandersville PD.
That is a better starting point than Hodge had, plus either would instantly repair the working relationship with the other local agencies, especially the LPD. That’s huge. It really matters. Think about it: Some of these indictments that haven’t been served in Laurel … if the JCSD had the right working relationship with the LPD, they could have called Kim Stewart and asked for his help. That man can find anybody in Laurel within an hour.
Hodge wants the JCSD to be a mini-version of MHP — high on hierarchy and short on rank-and-file, crying for more money to get more boots on the ground. Our county doesn’t need a department that’s modeled after a state bureaucracy.
•
Mark Thornton is editor -in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
