I looked out the window several weeks ago and saw the snow coming down, and it brought back childhood memories. There was a particular snowy day that I will remember always. (That is if I keep my little mind.) The winters were extremely cold growing up in the 1950s at Moss. But my memories of that time are vivid and good ones regardless of the difficulties.
We called the house where we lived, “The Little Red House.” The outside had been stained with a burgundy red paint. Mama had lived there when she was a girl. The house had never been insulated. This was a time before insulation. The house had an outside wall and an inside wall with nothing in between. The floors were just boards over supporting floor beams and there was no sub-floor. The only heating in the house was a wood-burning cook stove and a wood-burning fireplace.
We would have so many quilts on our beds in the winter months that we could hardly breathe or turn over as we slept. Mama would warm a blanket by the fire on extremely cold nights and wrap each of us children one by one until we all four looked like butterfly cocoons, and then she would tuck us in our beds. I can remember waking in the morning and being so thirsty, but when I went out to the water shelf on the back porch to get a drink of water, the water would be frozen solid. Mama would set the old metal bucket on the stove to thaw the water.
One winter morning Mama came in to wake us and said, “The old woman upstairs is fluffing her feather bed, wake up and come see.” We all jumped up and ran to the windows on each side of the fireplace. The snow was just peppering down. We watched until breakfast was cooked. Breakfast usually consisted of homemade biscuits, ribbon cane syrup, homemade cow butter and water, milk or coffee milk. It was a rule that we ate at no place in the house but the table, but Mama made an exception to the rule that morning and let us eat breakfast by the fireplace.
We each got our straight chair from the kitchen table and sat at a window to watch the snow. Somewhere around 10 or 11 o’clock, mama asked if one of us was willing to walk to the store and get some cans of chicken noodle soup and crackers. No one volunteered, so I did, because I really like chicken noodle soup.
Mama dressed me in layers. We did not have proper winter clothing, but we survived. First, she put on a dress over my underwear and then a pair of my brother’s jeans under the dress. Next, she put on my coat and socks on my hands in place of gloves. Then she tied a scarf over my head and ears. I must have looked like an old rag doll that had been thrown away.
I guess it was about two or three miles to the store, and on a sunny day, it would have been an easy walk. But when I stepped out the door that day, I immediately wished I had not said I would go. The wind cut through me like a knife.
I started walking up the road. The old dirt road was an old muddy road that day. It had rained before the snow started. The mud began to stick to my shoes and my feet became so heavy that it was difficult to walk.
The Landrum family was our closest neighbor, and when I got to their drive, I decided to cut down the drive and walk on the railroad track. The drive was about 50 feet long and the track crossed the drive about midway and then it went across the main road just a little east of Moss.
The snow was coming down so hard that I could see only about 10 feet and the wind was blowing so that I could hardly hear anything else. Old Uncle Mon’s house was about 50 feet north of the Landrum’s drive beside the track, and when I got about there, I heard the train whistle blowing before the engine crossed the Landrum’s drive. I froze with fear! I turned and saw the train barreling toward me. Then I realized that I had to get off the track. And I jumped! Just as I jumped clear of the track, the train whizzed by me. My legs were like jelly. I could hardly stand. I knew I had to sit down.
I could see Mr. Jubal’s storm shelter not far ahead in a clay bank to the left of the track and I went to it. There were benches on each side and I sat down on the one to the right of the door. It was a little warmer there and I sat and thought about what had almost happened. I sat until I was calm enough to walk. I knew I should not sit there long because of the cold and that I had to keep moving. I walked on up the track to the main road and then on to the store.
Mr. Jones had a big rolling fire going in the wood heater just inside and to the left of the door. He told me to go warm myself and he would get the soup and crackers. He put the items in a paper bag, wrote the amount in the book, walked over, handed me the bag, and said, “Now, you stay there and warm yourself as long as you need to.” Then he slipped a penny pack of candy kisses in my hand. I smiled a big smile and said, “Thank you.” I very seldom got candy. Mama never allowed us to put candy on the books.
When I became toasty warm, I faced the cold once again. I walked back home down the road. There was more snow on the road and the mud was frozen and crunched under my feet. That made the walking a little easier. Many times, in winter, the ice would spew out the road banks and make icicles. This was beginning to happen, and I knew that the icicles would be much longer by morning. I told Mama about the train and what had happened, and she said that I was not to walk the train track again unless my older brother or sister was with me.
I still like chicken noodle soup, and when I see snow coming down, I think of the old woman upstairs fluffing her feather bed. I think of Mama and the snow days I experienced growing up — especially that one eventful snowy day.
Rose D. Anderson is a retired teacher and published poet.
