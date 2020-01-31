Corruption isn’t a Democrat or Republican trait. It is an Establishment, multiple-term politician trait. President Trump has been impeached by the Democrats because he exposed the type of corruption that runs rampant throughout Washington, D.C.
Joe Biden’s son Hunter was receiving $80,000 a month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company in exchange for favors his father was providing them. Instead of Joe Biden looking out for the best interests of the American people, he was selling us out in favor of the best interests of his child, who had absolutely no special knowledge or any reason to be on the board of the Ukraine company Burisma Holdings.
This is how political corruption works. But Hunter Biden is just a tiny fraction of the corruption that takes place in Washington, D.C. on a daily basis. A much bigger example would be the Clinton Foundation. The foundation took in an average of $254 million a year while Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State and provided “special favors” for big donors. Can anyone guess why donations fell 88 percent as soon as Hillary lost the presidential election in 2016? … Yes, so-called “charitable” donations fell by $216 million. Why would wealthy folks stop donating to such a worthy cause simply because Hillary was out of power? It’s not hard to figure out. She was no longer in a position to provide favors to the people rich enough to pay for them.
The bottom line is that any benefits public officials receive in exchange for providing services or benefits to an individual or entity (such as a country or company) belong to the American people. We pay taxes for these people to represent us, not to enrich their friends and family.
Unfortunately, as we well know here in Jones County, corruption isn’t limited to national politics. The citizens of Jones County took a huge step forward when they rejected the re-election of Sheriff Alex Hodge, who was a poster child for corruption by not only showing special treatment for the rich and powerful, but also by enriching himself in a side business while collecting a full-time salary from the taxpayers of this great county.
But the Hodge corruption story doesn’t seem to want to go away. For a month now, we have repeatedly heard the same story from a number of credible sources. The rumor had it that Hodge was going to be hired by state Attorney General Lynn Fitch as head of her investigative division. We’ve also heard that the brakes were put on that hiring because of Auditor Shad White’s investigation into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. We are 100 percent certain that a team of that agency’s investigators were looking into Hodge’s records a few months ago, and we know for a fact, because we saw them, that they were at the sheriff’s department last week.
If all the speculation is true, it raises yet another serious question of corruption, with Hodge once again at the center of it. Why would Fitch even consider hiring a disgraced Jones County ex-sheriff to lead her Investigation Division when Hodge doesn’t have one iota of investigative experience? Remember, Hodge was a Mississippi Highway Patrolman before becoming the non-working administrative sheriff of Jones County. He’s never been an investigator and certainly isn’t qualified to lead a team of experienced Attorney General’s Office investigators. As a matter of fact, you would think that team would be flabbergasted and disgusted to learn that their new boss was nothing more than a glorified administrator and was a lot less qualified to lead the division than any of the people who worked for him.
It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Alex Hodge has some very powerful friends in high places. And you have to believe, because history shows it, that it all starts with Joe Frank Sanderson.
Before I go any further, I am completely aware that Jones County is a million times better off for having Sanderson Farms in our community. I’ve written in this very column how important Sanderson is for the health of our community. I’ve turned down thousands of dollars in ads from a company that wanted to bash Sanderson Farms. I support any tax breaks that Sanderson receives for keeping so many jobs in Jones County. And, even though Sanderson has been punishing us because of its company’s connections to Greg Burroughs, I made the decision not to pursue two potentially damaging Sanderson stories — one involving the nephew of a top corporate boss and another bigger national story — because I thought it would hurt the community as a whole.
However, no one in their right mind can claim that Sanderson Farms didn’t sow the seeds for corruption when its officials got into bed with the sheriff of Jones County and helped turn him into a multi-millionaire through his business BClean. Now, if Alex Hodge hadn’t been the sheriff of Jones County when his business went from a small power-washing outfit to a corporate, multi-service business, including portable toilets and dumpsters, we would have applauded the man for his business acumen. But he accomplished all of this with the help of his elected office, by being able to provide favors for special people. It’s classic scratch-my-back-and-I’ll-scratch-yours material.
But it’s time for Joe Frank Sanderson to let this sad chapter in Jones County history die off and to reverse course by doing the right thing. Sanderson is one of the wealthiest and most powerful men, not just in Mississippi, but in the entire United States. Because of this, he wields tremendous power at the state and local levels. And he is the only person who has the power to stop most of the corruption found in Jones County.
Three very simple edicts from Joe Frank Sanderson is all it would take. These would include: 1.) Sanderson Farms will no longer do business with public officials or any companies they are affiliated with. 2.) Sanderson Farms will no longer do business with other businesses that do business with or attempt to influence public officials through gifts, money, jobs or any other means. And, finally, 3.) Sanderson Farms will no longer seek special privileges for its employees, relatives of employees or business associates and will no longer do business with any companies that do seek special privileges for their employees, relatives or business associates.
This may not totally eliminate corruption in Jones County, but it sure would put a large and very noticeable dent in it. Not only that, but it is the morally correct thing for Mr. Sanderson — or anyone else, for that matter — to do.
Mr. Sanderson’s legacy in Jones County is safe and secure. Jones County owes the man an unending debt of gratitude for all he has done for the community and never wavering in his commitment to keep jobs right here in his home town. Now in his 70s, it would be a blessing if the man would leave Jones County one last gift — a gift that says all people in Jones County should be treated equally under the law and that local public officials should be beholden to only one entity — the collective citizenry of Jones County.
It would be a great way for a wealthy and powerful man to go out.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
