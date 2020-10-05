I remember the announcement on the news about the first case of COVID-19 in Mississippi. It was almost like someone pressed a start button, and from that point on, we have been on a never-ending roller coaster ride.
At first, we all anxiously watched the infection rate grow, checking the tally each day so that we could gauge for ourselves just how serious this pandemic threat was. As time passed, the frenzy about the numbers subsided somewhat and we settled into a routine of wearing our masks, washing our hands and social distancing (or not).
In March, I could tell you exactly how many cases of COVID-19 were in our state and county, but today, honestly I have no idea where we are in the ranks. I slowly realized that it was my responsibility to do my best to prevent the spread of this virus to myself and others, and that is all I can do — so I leave the numbers alone for now.
However, there is another set of numbers that I am extremely concerned with the longer this pandemic continues. This group of statistics is equally as alarming as COVID infections and deaths, but we very rarely hear anyone discuss it, and we most definitely have not seen it on a climbing ticker on any major news network. The number I refer to is the number of Americans who are struggling with the worsening mental health symptoms of depression and anxiety, and those who are dying from suicide. Since April, the volume of my practice has steadily increased with individuals who are seeking help for mental health needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control recently found that 40.9 percent of survey participants reported at least one adverse mental health condition since the pandemic began in the United States (Cseisler, et al., 2020). Thirteen percent of participants admit to having started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.
Compared to one year ago, the prevalence of symptoms of anxiety was three times higher (25.5 percent versus 8.1 percent), depression was four times higher (24.3 percent vs. 6.5 percent) and the numbers for suicidal ideation are staggering. The report states, “Suicidal ideation was also elevated; approximately twice as many respondents reported serious consideration of suicide in the previous 30 days than did adults in the United States in 2018, referring to the previous 12 months (10.7 percent versus 4.3 percent)” (Cseisler, et al., 2020). That number alone should be alarming to everyone.
This fact resonates strongly with me and my family because we lost my Uncle Jules to suicide the morning of Sept. 21. He is a victim of COVID-19, but not the number that is in the news. His death will not be counted in the ticker, nor in the political debates, but his life did count to everyone who knew him.
Like much of the information that I have researched about this topic, my Uncle Jules is a classic example of what can happen when someone is struggling with the mental health challenges of this deadly pandemic. He had been working from home since the quarantine began in New Orleans and struggled with the social isolation and the change in the routine that he had been in for the past 35 years at the same job.
This absence of structure can upset the strongest of people when their patterns of daily life is disrupted. The company that he worked for most of his life was reorganizing, so the fear of financial insecurity was a strain for him. Uncle Jules was an avid fitness buff, so the inability to attend the gym must have been difficult for him as well. He was kept away from his body-builder friends, his favorite coffee of the morning at PJ’s Coffee and his work partners for chat around the water cooler. Although he has a very loving family life — a wife, two sons and grandchildren — he was not able to see through the darkness to get through to the other side of this nightmare.
There is not a doubt in my mind that everyone has struggled throughout the past several months of uncertainty. There is no way to know what the future holds for us as a country. However, we need to make sure that we keep track of how we are doing emotionally, as individuals.
If you are having a hard time dealing with the issues associated with everyday life these days, I urge you to please — please — talk to someone. Know that you are not alone. Know that your pain doesn’t really stop when you choose to die — it only transfers to someone else who loves and misses you. The loss of a loved one to suicide is an anguish unlike any other. It is a tragic loss that is unexplainable and completely preventable.
No matter what is going on, please know that there is hope. Things will get better. Never make a permanent decision based on temporary circumstances or emotional pain.
I am urging you to take the mask off — the one you wear to act like everything is OK — and open your mouth to share your feelings with someone who can help you. In my opinion and experience, silence about suicide is far more deadly than a virus.
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
