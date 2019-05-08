We’d gather near the back door of the Jones County Justice Court building and wait.
Usually it was Mark and/or me and our friend Eddie from WDAM. Occasionally some other media would be there, too, to try to get the latest piece of human garbage to confess his or her sins to the media.
Usually, there would be a sheriff’s deputy or investigator present, depending on the heinousness of the crime. For big crimes, even the sheriff would make an appearance. In an election year, the magnitude of the crimes were lessened to attract Alex Hodge’s presence.
The department’s public information officer often showed up. Sometimes she had a press release, sometimes she was just there milling with the media.
Then we would hear the magical sound of the jail bay door begin to rise. Like vultures, we sprang into action, getting as close as possible.
Our job was to get them to talk. Mark was a master at eliciting a response and I learned from him. Eddie at WDAM would ask some questions, but ask him and he, too, would say that Mark was the best.
Law enforcement and the judicial system loved when we would get a reaction or a confession. It made their jobs easier. Defendant pleads not guilty in court, prosecutors could call up a Leader-Call Facebook video and, voila, confession.
What we never saw were misdemeanor offenders paraded out in front of a throng of media. It never happened.
The rules changed on July 16, 2018, in Jones County. Shortly before 11 a.m., two Jones County sheriff’s deputies and a lieutenant came to the home of Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne handcuffs in hand to arrest the couple on misdemeanor charges involved in an animal-cruelty investigation that spanned three months with little if any investigation whatsoever.
The Sennes were prepared for what was going to happen. Mary Ellen in hysterics and a moo-moo she routinely wears and Col. David trying in vain to wrap his mind around what was happening.
A sanctuary for wayward and unwanted animals had gotten out of control. Caring for almost 90 animals that no one else wanted likely became too much. Can you imagine caring for that many animals by yourself in the heat of summer?
Of course, Mary Ellen could have hired help, but that is not her nature. She believed she could handle it and she couldn’t. At 67 years old, it is both physically and mentally demanding to take care of five dogs and cats, let alone 90. But her inability to say “no” had allowed her property to become overwhelmed.
It came to a head on July 11 when Sheriff Alex Hodge, in concert with rescue organizations, launched a raid on the couple’s property in the Johnson Community. The raid seemed perfectly timed to allow the sheriff to host his live TV show on the property. Consider that nearly three months had passed since the “horrific conditions” were discovered. Why did it take so long to take action? We may never know that.
But I would bet a buck that when the “strategy meetings” were hatched, the timing to coincide with the sheriff’s TV show was taken into account. (Before Hodge supporters lose their minds, this is an opinion column, but I would love to be proved wrong).
The crime of the century — as Hodge and his sidekick Allyson Knotts portrayed it on Facebook Live SO — didn’t result in an arrest, though.
One would think that with the outpouring or manpower and the lengths the sheriff went to portray this most heinous act, arrests would have been immediate. There were plenty of media outside of the Sennes’ home even as the 5 o’clock news approached. Someone with Hodge’s mastery of the TV camera should have seen the opportunity of walking those two “monsters” from their property.
Thursday passed. Then Friday. The weekend came and went. No arrest.
Then Monday came. The Sennes were still in hysterics when two deputies and Lt. David Ward came to their property. They walked into the pool house and out came the handcuffs.
First, Mary Ellen — senior citizen and, until then, pillar of every community she had lived — had metal bracelets attached to her wrists. Then Mr. Dave had cuffs put on. American hero, former director of the Pine Belt Airport and professor at Southern Miss stood wearing a T-shirt and shorts with handcuffs on his wrists. All for show.
But the show hadn’t started.
I knew what would be waiting for them. I knew a throng of TV cameras would be standing where I often stood, trying to elicit that magical soundbite. I knew neither Mary Ellen, because of her hysterical mental state, nor Mr. Dave, due to myriad ailments and still bearing scars of taking enemy shrapnel in defense of this country, would be able to handle it.
I replayed so many of those perp walks that I was a part of. How many of those paraded in front of us were innocent? For every real monster, such as George Kilgore, there had to be those who were being railroaded. For many of those, though, once the cameras leave, their case is forgotten about.
I imagine the sheriff — and I would argue many of those involved in this saga — wish that would have happened with this case. It has, kind of. The TV cameras left that Monday and have reported nothing on the unfolding events since. That is not surprising, at least for WDAM, when one sees what business is now at the top of their smartphone app — hint, it rhymes with Be Mean. They are missing a helluva story.
The Sennes were paraded in front of the media — after undergoing a humiliating strip search for charges that were, at most, punishable by $5,000 in fines. It was a pitiful display on so many levels.
It was pitiful to see a Purple Heart recipient have his reputation ruined. It was pitiful to see a senior citizen woman who rarely left her home now staring down cameras, not really knowing what was going on. It was pitiful to see what our sheriff — a man of God with a mastery for Bible verses — subjected them to.
The criminal trial for the Sennes that was scheduled for last August still hasn’t made it to Justice Court as the Sennes’ lawsuit against Hodge and the Humane Society of the United States makes its way through the Circuit Court. If I had two bucks to bet, I would say that these two will either be found innocent or their case tossed out for reasons that will point directly to the sheriff and his actions over those five days in July.
Keep this in the back of your minds, especially when it gets closer to casting ballots on who will lead the sheriff’s department — if it could happen to a senior citizen and war hero on a misdemeanor charge, it could happen to you. It could happen to your dad or grandfather. It could happen to anyone because of an egregious abuse of law enforcement power.
As for those perp walks I salivated at attending in years past, I haven’t been to one since. I also can’t recall any misdemeanor cases since the Sennes’ that has resulted in a strip-searching or perp walk. I can’t stomach it anymore, wondering how many of them are innocent or, worse, how many are being railroaded by the sheriff and his thirst for publicity?
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.