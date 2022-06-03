Let me ask you something: When you get up in the morning, turn on the faucet and brush your teeth, who’s looking back at you in the mirror?
I see me. Just me. My skin tone isn’t the first thing that registers as who I am. I just see a man. Whatever God’s plan was for me is who I was born to, what color I am, whether I’m a man or a woman and where I was born. For you and me, it’s this country, our country, the United States of America. I see an American with bleary eyes and two days of stubble on my chin looking back. Not one time can I recall ever waking up, looking in the mirror and thinking, “You handsome, white-privileged s.o.b., get on out there and go repress somebody.”
Nope, never happened.
But that’s what some folks would like us to believe goes on every morning in this country. The message we’re being force-fed these days is division. Whites are all racists; blacks are all victims.
So, then, is a black American waking up, brushing his teeth, looking in the mirror and seeing himself as what I’m told he is? Is he looking at a black man first? A man kept down by the design of God. Is race and color-identity the only choice, and that’s it?
I don’t believe it. Not for a minute. Because I know different. They’re looking in their mirrors, and the faces they see are just like mine … theirs. They’re not starting their day thinking they’re anyone’s victims. They see what I see: an American.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not “color blind.” I see the differences in skin. But it doesn’t mean squat to me. But here’s where my reality comes in. I learned a long time ago that the outside is a vessel. In the Navy, I quickly found out if you put a hole in somebody, no matter what color on the outside, you’re going to get red from the inside. Another truth I learned is this: a jerk is a jerk is a jerk. A bad human comes in every shade. And if we keep getting dragged around by the nose by race-baiters and people trying to turn what we are into what we’ll regret, we’re all going to be screwed. Those seeking to bring this republic down, split us apart and yank us into this group or that group are fixing to make all of us victims. Except them.
We all better get it straight, pull together — and do it quick. This is a great country, and we’re all in it together, and there are forces trying to destroy it.
All this bull about social equity and victimhood and “justice” is a part of a plan to subjugate us. Put us all on a Soviet-style collective while the self-styled elites revel in unhindered power and control over us, as we labor away without any of that glorious equity crap they spew. There’s no such thing.
How come I’m so sure about this? Well, one reason is a man I spoke with yesterday. He’s black — at least his skin is. His name is Raymond Brooks. As we talked, it turns out his father was an Air Force NCO, his mom a Filipina. What’s that make his identity? Is he a black man? An Asian man? Then I find out he’s married to a white woman. They’ve got kids. What are they? Are they black? Asian? White?
No, they’re Americans. So, if color was all I judged him by, and if the narrative I’m being told was true, we’d never have equality and I’d be forever his better. But that’s not how it plays. Turns out he’s like me in everything but his color. He and I talked about this whole “looking in the mirror” thing. He agrees with me. He told me when he sees himself in the looking glass, he sees an American first.
This guy has given his entire adult life to service to his country and community as a police officer. Every day he’s out doing his job, he encounters people of every race, every socio-economic condition. He sees the good and the bad and the ugly, and sometimes on a lucky day, the very best in his country. I’d say he epitomizes who we are.
He and I see things pretty much the same. About God and faith, people, about politics, about our country and the future. To him and me, this republic is the real hope, not some made-up “pie-in -the-sky” Utopian Never-Neverland based in Leftist pablum. This country, we agreed, is the last best hope for true freedom.
Whatever his personal perspective as a “black” man as to why America is great, we both acknowledge the fight and struggle to be in this free place. We both agreed the stain of slavery tainted our founding. But we also see eye-to-eye that that was part of a past time, and the evolution of our nation has brought us to, finally, a place where racial discrimination has been legislated away.
No person in this country is held down by any law because they’re black or any other color. That’s the truth. No one’s different because they’re one race or another — unless they choose to think that. And there’s the problem. Some choose to believe their outward appearance is their entire identity. They choose to be a victim, and others, too stupid and greedy for power, choose to divide us by that.
Raymond Brooks is running for Congress and hoping to unseat Steven Palazzo in the 4th Congressional District. I came away knowing I’d vote for Mr. Brooks any day of the week over Mr. Palazzo. Why? I just outlined why.
It’s about, in the famous words of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Mr. Brooks has the character I’m looking for.
I believe the dream lives on, and that if we all saw this country as Rev. King dreamed it to be one day, we’re going to be fine. But we’re sure as hell not getting anywhere in the nightmare the Left’s giving us or the entrenched and corrupt career politicians of either party need to hold their power.
It’s time, folks. Go out and vote this coming Tuesday. Go do your duty. Vote your conscience and your values and make a difference. God bless America!
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
