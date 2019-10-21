I am not having a good day. As I sit here typing this article, my glasses are fogged up because of the sweat of my eyeballs from my morning walk through hell. I gave too much of myself today. I know this now. I broke my No. 1 rule: Don’t work harder on someone’s recovery than they are willing to work themselves. But, I did it. Because I love him. And it is only 7:42 a.m.
I inherited my aunt’s 13-year-old Dachshund, Shelby, a couple of years ago. And then there is Mudd, who was brought home from the Stringer mud bog about eight years ago when he was just 6 weeks old (thus the name Mudd), and he has been our constant companion and best friend ever since. He has been with me through about six years of college, a couple of broken hearts, a couple of moves and a LOT of Netflix binges. I am his person, much to my daughter’s chagrin.
My morning routine is very simple. I wake up around 6 to the sound of eight little paws tapping on my floor, holding their bladders, waiting for me to climb out of bed. I have a wireless pet containment system, so while they are doing their business, I continue to get ready for work. This morning was no different, but I knew that today would be a very busy day. I have a full schedule of patients and half of them are new to me, so I wanted to make sure I was on my game. I also have a lunch meeting with a dear friend, supervision of fellow social workers after work and then another meeting with a friend from church at 6. I had a million things going on in my mind. But I was ready to face the day!
Not straying from routine, I took my shower, carefully applied my makeup, wrapped myself up in my towel and walked to the backdoor to let the mutts inside. Uh-oh! Shelby is at the door, but no Mudd. I call for him as I look through my glass storm door and then I see his tail. He is joyfully prancing through the next door neighbor’s backyard with a pack of about six other happily wagging dogs. OH NO! If he runs with those dogs, no telling where he will end up! Doggie Jail or Doggie Heaven! Neither was a good option for me.
So, imagine this. I ran back in the house to find some clothes to quickly put on. I found a house-dress, you know the kind that you only wear around the house when no one else is there to see how awful you look, but you want to be comfortable. I threw that on, and proceeded to search for some shoes. Side note about Shelby: She loves my shoes. She doesn’t tear them up, but she has to sleep with them, so every pair of shoes I looked for — there was only one! She has hidden the mates to them all over the house. I knew that every second that ticked by was one second further away that our precious Mudd was getting away from me.
You guessed it. I found one pink flip flop and one brown Chaco. Off I went, flying out of the house with wet hair, looking homeless in my ratty dress and two different shoes. I prayed, “Lord, please let everyone be sleeping peacefully in their nice warm beds and let no one in my neighborhood hear me frantically calling for my four-legged best friend!”
I followed the direction that I had last seen Mudd and his friends, finally catching up with him two neighbors down the hill. I live near a wooded area and I was afraid he would get out of my sight quickly, so I picked up my pace through the 3-foot-tall grass filled with ticks, chiggers and probably 40-foot-long anacondas. “Mudd! Mudd! You come here right now! Get back to this house!” as he looked over his shoulder with his tongue hanging out, jeering at me and daring me to come one step closer.
The closer I got, the faster he and his buddies ran. They got right to the edge of the woods and then stopped and waited for me to catch up with them, as they laughed at me in my ridiculous dog-catcher costume. I was closer now, within arm’s-reach and the pack of unruly animals began to run into the woods, but Mudd didn’t move — until I reached out. He smiled at me and then turned toward MY house and began to run full speed toward it. Oh. My. Gosh! I walked through four counties and a small piece of Hell to get to him and he just decided to go back home. Doggie Jail doesn’t seem so bad now.
On my miserable, solitary walk back home, I began to think of how this adventure is often what we put ourselves through when we try to help others that we see going down a self-destructive path. We feel so desperate to save them from themselves, because we can see the danger that they do not. Jail, death, destructive relationships, self-defeating behavior. All of those things were possibilities Mudd didn’t even see coming. He was focused on making his new friends and having a good old time! I loved him so much that I went after him, sacrificing myself and looking like a fool, but the farther I chased, the farther he got away from me. It was only when he was tired and ready that he turned and came back home.
People are the same way. They have to decide for themselves that they want our help. We can wear ourselves out trying to make them understand, but we have to know when to stop. We can only provide the information, warn them of the dangers and pray for the best.
The majority of the time, they will get tired and hungry and decide to come back home. When they do, just be sure to let them know how much you love them and are glad that they decided to help themselves.
When I get home tonight, I will pet my pups, give them their usual love, but be extra sure that Mudd’s shock collar has fresh batteries for his next trip outside.
He really needs a lesson on boundaries (much like some people in our lives).
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.