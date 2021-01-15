And so it begins. The Democrats won’t take control of the White House until Wednesday, but the movement to eliminate dissent from anyone who disagrees with their progressive, socialist policies has already begun.
Using the Jan. 6 protest that got out of hand at the Capitol as a hypocritical, opportunistic and disgusting excuse to wipe out their main political threat, Democrats — including the Obamas and Hillary Clinton — have called on their socialist totalitarian brethren in Big Tech (Twitter, Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, etc.), big business and the media to purge, cancel and eliminate any dissenting opinions that don’t conform to their socialist dystopian vision for America.
The President of the United States has been banned from Twitter and Facebook for life. He’s been impeached for a second ridiculous time. And just to add insult to injury, the PGA canceled a tournament at his golf club in New Jersey. Parler, the conservative answer to Facebook, has been booted by Amazon, Apple and Google, essentially rendering it dead. Josh Hawley, a conservative pro-Trump senator from Missouri, had a book deal canceled by Simon and Schuster. Marriott, Citigroup and other big businesses are suspending political donations to anyone who claimed that the election had been stolen from Trump. And the hits just keep on coming.
Here are the facts that God-fearing, red-blooded Americans must face head on: Not only has the Democrat Party been taken over by outspoken, proud, unashamed socialists, but now they have taken control of the entire country. They are being supported by a national media that is no longer free and fair but instead is being used to promote a socialist agenda and socialist candidates. Democrats have absolutely no intention of ever relinquishing power again, and they are hellbent on stamping out any opposition that may arise.
But maybe worst of all, Big Tech, which has become the way that Americans and the world communicates with each other, has officially become the Big Brother arm of the global socialists. They now get to decide what you can and cannot hear, read and say, and they are already making it known that they will not be tolerating Trump, Trump supporters or “America First” voices. The Ayatollah in Iran, which calls for death to America, as well as Muslim extremists, Black Lives Matter and Antifa anarchists, Chinese communists and other left-wing radicals are all tolerated. The President of the United States and his supporters are the only people who are not. That should tell you all you need to know about what is happening in America.
Conservative, pro-America banter that would have been deemed as “patriotic” a decade ago is now considered “hate speech.” Free speech is not only under attack but is all but dead. The cancel-culture is making sure that anyone who doesn’t fall in step with the socialist agenda and rhetoric will pay the price or, at the very least, be silenced.
And, it looks as if the majority of Americans are choosing to fall in line instead of fighting for their freedoms. The entitled younger generation that has been indoctrinated by socialist college professors throughout the United States is willing to fight, riot, burn down cities, loot businesses and harass innocent Americans in the name of socialism, and that has not only been deemed OK by the left but encouraged. In the meantime, 75 million taxpaying, patriotic Trump supporters are being treated like Nazi war criminals because of the actions of a handful of yahoos who got out of control at the Capitol. It’s not only political opportunism on the part of the socialist Dems, but it is reminiscent of Stalin’s “Great Purge” of his political enemies in 1934 Communist Russia.
Don’t be naive. If you voted for Trump or support his “America First” policies, you will be blamed for the siege on the Capitol and they will eventually come after you. I personally had nothing to do with any of it, as I thought it best for Trump and his supporters to focus on 2022 with the hope that the country could hold on until the Republicans regained control of the House and Senate. But I’m getting blamed. Just this week, I received an email from Helen Faulkner from parts unknown, who came across my “War on White People” column from July and, somehow, from that, decided that I was responsible for the siege on the Capitol building. In her email, she calls the perpetrators “your rowdy, mob, cop-killer friends,” like I sat around with them over coffee and doughnuts and discussed the fine art of overthrowing the government.
This is just another attempt by the left to eliminate their political enemies. And make no mistake about it, they view us as enemies. They literally despise us. Quite frankly, we despise them and their hypocrisy. The only difference is that they are winning the war.
We have allowed them to rewrite our history, take away our freedom and change what it means to be an American. We have even allowed them to deem us to be racists based on nothing other than the skin color we were born with. And no one has the intestinal fortitude to say, “Wait a minute, that is not only wrong but it is racist itself.”
Sadly, this isn’t a portrayal of a distant bleak future. No, this is the situation that we find ourselves in right now. And we all, including me, bear responsibility for it. We must admit that we took what the Founding Fathers created for us and the sacrifices that our ancestors made for us for granted.
Since the days of FDR, we have sat back and watched as our federal government grew more bloated, more corrupt and less concerned with the best interests of the average American citizen. We have continued to elect public officials willing to sell out their constituents to line their own pockets. And, even worse, for decades we have elected presidents, senators and congressmen and congresswomen who were more invested in foreign wars than domestic manufacturing jobs.
We, the people, have allowed this to happen — Republicans and Democrats. George W. Bush put foreign wars ahead of the country and that begat Barack Obama, who begat the President-elect Joe Biden, a man who has been in power for 48 years and has done more for China than he has ever done for the American people. We blindly sent our kids to socialist indoctrination camps known as colleges. Like sheep being led to slaughter, we all excitedly signed up for Facebook and Twitter unknowingly allowing “Big Brother” into our homes.
Seventy-five million Trump voters are under attack. Even though the siege on the Capitol is being used as an excuse to accelerate the attack, we have been targeted for the past five-plus years, maybe even decades. They want to either eliminate us or turn us into a submissive proletariat. And, as much as we’d like to, we can’t turn back the hands of time. We also can’t simply succumb to totalitarian Big Brother socialism either. So what to do?
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
