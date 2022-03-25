While every media outlet, every talk show, every … everything focuses 100 percent of its attention on the war in Ukraine, the really big story last week was barely even covered. And when it comes down to it, unless Russia decides to start dropping nuclear bombs on American cities, the story that most everyone is ignoring should be a million times more important to Americans than the happenings in Eastern Europe.
The story I’m talking about has already changed the course of American history. It altered a presidential election and may very likely lead us into a depression. It is also leading to a socialist takeover of the country. It most likely is the reason that there is a war in Ukraine right now. And it, without a doubt, proves that the American people are under attack, and the attack is coming from within our own government.
Last week, buried within the pages of the New York Times, was an admission that the Hunter Biden laptop story which contains proof that both Hunter Biden and the current President of the United States sold out this country to agents in, get this — UKRAINE, RUSSIA and CHINA — is true and accurate.
Yes, a full six months after the New York Post broke the story, the New York Times finally decided that this little truth was news that was “fit to print.” Why did it take the New York Times six months to slyly let its readers know that the laptop story is true? It was easily verifiable at the time the New York Post broke the story. However, one month before the presidential election, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, USA Today and every major media outlet outside of Fox News labeled the New York Post story as “Russian disinformation.” They did this so that they wouldn’t have to talk about then-candidate Joe Biden’s corruption and the fact that his presidency would be compromised. And make no mistake about it, Biden is compromised. Russia, China and the Ukraine have Biden caught with his pants down and bent over an oil barrel.
The propaganda media labeled the biggest political scandal in American history as “Russian disinformation” in order to alter the course of American history and take down Donald Trump. And it worked.
But what should really frighten every American and make you start to question everything you ever thought about your own government and your allegiance to it, is that 51 high ranking “Intelligence” agents — including the former head of the CIA John Brennan and the Director of National Intelligence of the United States James Clapper — lied to the American people in order to change the outcome of a United States of America presidential election. Fifty-one high-ranking intelligence agents signed a letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was a lie when they damn well knew that it wasn’t. These are the same people who worked with the Clinton campaign to come up with the fake “Russian collusion” story in an attempt to get President Donald Trump impeached, kicked out of office and jailed. This is treasonous, but they won’t have to pay any price for their treachery because these are the same people who are in control of our government.
On the one hand, you have Deep State operatives in the government working with the media to feed Americans a completely false story to bring down a sitting president, while at the same time, those same government agents were working with the media to hide a completely true story to protect a corrupt and vile candidate with, ultimately, the same goal of taking down Donald Trump.
I don’t care how much you detest Donald Trump, if this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach and question everything you thought you knew about our government, then you are either completely stupid or an enemy of the state yourself. This means we no longer live in a democratic country. We no longer have free and fair elections. We no longer are a nation that is controlled by a free citizenry. We are no longer the United States of America. We are the new Soviet Union.
This, my friends, is the biggest story since the Civil War, and even now — even after the New York Times slipped in their pages that the Hunter Biden laptop story is true — it’s still being ignored. No one, outside of a couple of Fox News pundits, are even talking about it, as everyone stays focused on Ukraine.
And that is exactly why the New York Times decided now is the time to let it slip quietly into its pages that the Hunter Biden laptop story is true. They know people are preoccupied with the war in Ukraine. They know that people’s attention is diverted and that Fox won’t spend countless hours talking about the great hoax and injustice that has been perpetrated on the American people.
What has happened to the country is tragic. We have been taken over by authoritarian government operatives — both Republican and Democrat — who, through a complicit media and social media, control everything that we are being told. And frighteningly, most of what we are being told is false. It’s propaganda. No different than what the Chinese or Russians get out of their state-run media. Wait, no, it’s actually worse than Chinese and Russian state-run media. Would the Chinese or Russians allow any social-media outlet to block a sitting president like what happened to President Trump? Of course not.
Fake “Russian collusion” stories are allowed. True Hunter Biden laptop stories are disallowed. Exaggerating the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol as an “insurrection” and “threat to democracy” is allowed and encouraged. Calling Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, looting and violence anything other than a “peaceful protest” is not allowed. Treating Dr. Fauci as an all-knowing deity is applauded. Telling the truth about the ineffectiveness of lockdowns and masks is not allowed. Trashing Trump as a racist without any evidence of such is not only allowed but cheered. Biden’s long list of actual racist statements are ignored. Describing Trump supporters as “white supremacists” is championed by the media. Describing Black Lives Matter leaders who chant “death to cops” as terrorists is absolutely banned. Securing Ukraine’s border is an approved talking point for the media while securing our own border is completely off limits. And I could go on and on and on.
At this very moment, our government and the propaganda media want us to think that Vladmir Putin is our No. 1 enemy. Focus on Putin so you’ll forget about record gas prices, runaway inflation, terrorists and drug dealers pouring in over our southern border, Hunter’s laptop and Joe’s corruption. But Putin isn’t our No. 1 enemy. He’s not even a close second. Our No. 1 enemy is the government/media propaganda machine that has stolen this country away from We, the People.
We, the People better wake up and start fighting back, because soon there will be nothing left to fight for.
