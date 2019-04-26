The video of Trevor Gray getting beaten by a couple of primate-like barbarians at a party in Buckatunna was one of the most sickening things I’ve ever seen. Sadness, sickness, rage all welled up inside of me at the same time, just as with anyone else who has human-like qualities.
There are a couple of bright spots, though. The first one is that these goons have been vilified by virtually everyone. Usually, when hundreds upon hundreds of people are on social media commenting on something, there are at least a couple of contrarians out there. Not in this case, though. Nada. That’s because there’s no way to watch the video — and if you haven’t, I recommend that you don’t — and justify or rationalize any part of what happened.
“Senseless” isn’t a strong enough word to describe it, but it’s the first one that comes to mind. “Sociopathic” is the next one. I would have to be feeling unbridled, righteous rage to beat someone half that bad. But Landon McCaa was laughing, saying “Y’all ready? Y’all ready?” for the cameras seconds before the ambush, then casually strolled up to a smiling Trevor to greet him, but sucker-punches him instead. Then he jumps on top and commences to punching over and over and over … then Tomas Sion Brown acts like he’s going to help Trevor up. The video stops there, but those with knowledge of the case say Brown continued the beating a little while longer.
The most compelling parts of this story occurred after the video shut off, from what I’ve learned.
First, an unidentified man from Mobile came out from amid all of the mindless spectators and held back the attackers so Trevor could get away.
Second, Trevor was able to get up and drive himself home after taking a beating that looked like it could have been fatal or caused brain damage, along with the jaw that was broken in two places.
And third, Landon McCaa’s brother and boss Shawn reportedly did not try to provide refuge for him when he fled back to their jobsite in Texas. The video made its way to Shawn McCaa, and he was so livid, officials close to the case say, that he hit Landon and told him to get back to Wayne County to face the charges.
The crazy part of the story — and this, again, is from officials with knowledge of the case — is that Landon McCaa went running outside in his underwear to get away and Shawn McCaa wound up getting arrested for assault in Texas. Landon does have a black eye in his mugshot.
Now, this “rest of the story” information tells me a couple of things: 1.) Shawn McCaa is much more of a man than his brother; 2.) Trevor Gray is a hell of a lot tougher than Landon McCaa. Trevor takes a beating worse than any you’ll ever see in any boxing or MMA ring and is able to get up and drive himself home. Landon gets popped in the face a time or two and runs out in his skivvies, screaming like a little bitch.
Actually, that’s not surprising for a bully. By all accounts, the attackers beat down Trevor because they believed he was gay. Any time there’s an unprovoked attack on someone based on their sexuality (perceived or real), I can’t help but wonder about the motivation, the psychology of it.
Anyone who feels the need to beat up someone just because of his sexuality has to be overcompensating outwardly because they’re desperately trying to repress some feelings they’re struggling with on the inside. I hope they get a chance to explore those feelings with their cellmates. Wow, that would be poetic justice.
Speaking of justice, all of the people who are so outraged that they want everyone who was at the party to be charged with something — even if law enforcement has to make something up — need to calm down and think before they post. Just a few weeks ago, many of you were on social media blasting a rogue cop in Waynesboro for tasing a teen at a gas station in an incident that was also captured on cellphone video. Now you’re blasting the cops because they aren’t going rogue.
Look, I get it. I was every bit as outraged as anyone when I saw the video. But while that feeling is still fresh, that’s not the time to act (it does seem to be the time to post, unfortunately). The people in charge of this case, Sheriff Jody Ashley and DA Kassie Coleman, are trying to do things the right way, within the law. If they screw up any part of it, the whole case could be jeopardized.
The sheriff has reached out to the FBI because of the hate-crime possibility. Coleman has not requested the federal agency’s assistance. That’s something that I wish would happen because those feds can get creative and possibly have some tools to use and charges to make that aren’t available at the state level. But they need evidence from people with first-hand knowledge who are courageous enough to step up, not just keyboard warriors.
The way I see it, if the victim’s brother, Laurel attorney Cruz Gray, and the rest of his family are satisfied and supportive of Ashley and Coleman and the way they’re handing the case, how can I be upset?
It would be understandable if they said they wanted everyone’s head on a stick, but Cruz was able to take a step back and see the big picture. “Laws can’t be created situationally,” he said at Tuesday’s press conference. “You can’t base laws on a single event.”
As abhorrent as filming the beating was and as unthinkable as it is that people could watch that brutality and do nothing, much less laugh about it … Do we really want to make it a crime to not assist someone in trouble? What if you’re a young mother with toddlers in carseats in a bad part of town witnessing a gang initiation? What if you’re an elderly man and have to get on your Rascal to go try to break it up? Will there be an age range and/or physical condition standard and other stipulations for those who are required to act?
Now, what if you’re that young mother or elderly man and you call 911, then use that cellphone to film what’s happening? That could be the evidence that cinches a conviction … but you want to put a law on the books that would criminalize that?
For the sake of society, thank goodness laws aren’t made by knee-jerk reactionaries on social media. And thank goodness for the video of this brutal beating. Without it, the defendants could claim it was just a drunken brawl. With it, they will face the 20-year maximum for aggravated assault.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
