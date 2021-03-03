It took all of about 15 seconds after news of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifting completely COVID-19 restrictions for half of the country to get outraged.
A doctor friend of mine opined on the Bookface: “Texas governor lifting mask mandate ... seems premature to me.” My friend has a doctorate in English. But because we all can be seen and heard with a click of a button, he is an expert.
The lead headline on CNN’s app Wednesday morning declared: “GOP governors defy Biden’s warnings.’ Bravo! Biden doesn’t know where he is half the time, cannot conduct a press conference without babbling incoherently and looks as if he needs a B-12 shot to stand at a lectern. Every American should be cheering governors who are defying his warnings.
Below the Biden nonsense on the left-wing CNN, a headline read: “Texas governor lifts mask mandate and allows businesses to open 100% capacity, despite health officials’ warnings.” CNN’s two main “health officials” quoted were a judge in Democrat-leaning Harris County (Houston), Texas, and someone from the Retail Association special-interest group.
On the FoxNews app, one must scroll and scroll and scroll until finding a story about Texas and its mask mandate, and it is of a pro basketball coach slamming the governor for being ignorant, as if coaching five grown men on the proper workings of a half-court-press defense makes him a medical expert.
In the world in which we live, no matter what decision is made, from cleaning the ditches to when to open the schools, half the country will be against it. That is the saddest fact of reality and why talk of “coming together” and “healing” a nation is as hollow as a cheap chocolate Easter bunny.
I’m ecstatic Texas lifted its restrictions. I was giddy when news broke of Gov. Tate Reeves following suit in Mississippi. We have hammered away at Reeves for years at this newspaper. We have called him a turtle on a fencepost — someone must have put him where he is because he surely didn’t get there by himself. We hammered at him for riding the coattails of Establishment swamp creatures into power. All of which was deserved. But we also can be smart enough to know that his decision to free the people from governmental mandates had to be done.
All eyes will be on Texas and Mississippi now. Should numbers spike, the hammer of social justice warriorism will descend. If the numbers don’t spike, most of the national media will ignore it because it doesn’t fit their political narrative.
And nothing in Abbott’s or Reeves’ orders says businesses cannot continue to require mask-wearing. The decisions mean that the residents of the states won’t be under a governmental dictate to attach something to their face that, I believe, is more about the feeling of security rather than actual security. While I am no scientist, I do think on my own and know the effects of a sneeze or cough — droplets fly everywhere. Minuscule particles cannot fully be contained by wearing a mask. What research did I use to back that up? I have seen myself sneeze and nothing outside of a HazMat suit could contain it.
What should scare us more than even a virus with a more than 98 percent survivability rate is the lengths the government can go to stifle our freedoms and civil liberties. If you think COVID-19 is an anomaly, you are sorely mistaken. COVID-19 was the test balloon to see how far the people can be pushed and how much power we have granted to the government and how much that government will be able to abuse that power.
Once the foot is in the door, all it does is get pushed farther and farther open. Those in power — especially on the federal level — are not there as benevolent actors trying to make our lives better. No, quite the contrary. The majority of them are there to attain power over the people. It is a natural reaction to attaining power. Once power is assumed, the last thing those who have the power want to do is relinquish it. The ageless words “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” are as accurate now as when they were first written centuries ago.
And that is where we stand today, allowing those with power — people who are superior to none of us — to dictate what we can and cannot do. It is a sickening display of hubris and will have much more lasting effects than any virus ever will. The more the government can tell us what to do, how to act, where we can and cannot go, the more we drift toward tyranny, the likes of which our forefathers (and mothers) fled nearly 250 years ago, and which set the country on a path like no other in the history of the world.
If there is anything we could possibly agree on, it would be the deleterious effects of living under a tyrannical government.
Wishful thinking indeed.
