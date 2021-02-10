A close friend received an email from his father, who was born and still lives in Scotland. “The United States is the laughingstock of the world,” the message said.
When the words came out, I bowed up much like I would if someone talked bad about my momma or my wife. The patriot in me (more on that word shortly) wanted to teach this guy a little something about America. The Red, White and Blue I have flowing through my veins boiled a bit.
“How dare this guy talk so bad about my country!”
Because it is true! We are the laughingstock of the world. Face it.
For about eight hours yesterday, our entire Senate was held in their seats inside the U.S. Capitol in an effort to remove a president who has been on the golf course for nearly four weeks.
Only in America could our “leaders” try to get rid of a president who has already left office. The rationale, of course, is that the man who was so dangerous to the world cannot ever have a chance to represent the people who overwhelmingly elected him in 2016 — and re-elected him in 2020. (Twitter ban!) They also want to strip him of his presidential pension — as if The Donald needs it — and take away his Secret Service protection. If that is not inciting violence on a former elected official, what is?
We will be treated to several more days of self-serving, stuffed-shirt politicians dragging America through a second impeachment trial that is as worthwhile as a can of My Secret Hair Enhancer.
The judge in the case is the longest-serving swamp creature in the Senate who has blasted the president ad nauseam and openly pushed for a guilty verdict. How can you not laugh? I might call coach Ryan Earnest at Laurel High and tell him for next year’s showdown with West Jones, Mustangs coach Scott Pierson will be the referee and his assistant coaches will all be donning stripes. What could go wrong with that?
While television stations around the country drone on with wall-to-wall impeachment coverage, our current president is acting as if he is the reincarnation of King George III — who went insane, by the way. (We are already 80 percent there with Joe Biden.)
Cue the European laughter at being duped into electing such a shell who is as easily controlled as a baby turtle.
It’s not just the government, either.
We are the most blessed people on earth, but we have gotten too fat and too lazy — present company included — to appreciate anything. Take a walk around the Grocery Depot up on Highway 15 North — tell manager Ed that Murph said hello — and walk the aisles. See the bounty. We can have anything and, really, as much of that as possible. Go to a buffet and see the amount of food being gorged. Yet we are not appreciative of any of it and complain if the white chili beans are out of stock!
But don’t worry, we can get on our hand-held computers to complain on Twitter. Ask those who have to put a bucket on their heads and walk a mile to get fresh water if they would care if the white chili beans were out of stock. No wonder people are laughing at us.
Watch how we are being silenced from self-appointed censors. How could this happen? Say something against the narrative and be shut down and shut off. Period. If we say it, it is true ... if you say it, you are a conspiracy-theory-loving kook.
In the early days of America, King George III and the British Army were acting much like those in charge now are acting. They taxed everything from stamps to tea. Those who lived here were subjects of the crown.
Patriots started to get angry. They started to ask questions. They started to say, “It might just be time to do something. We did not leave the monarchy to be an extension of that monarchy.” Of course, not all were of that same notion. Many here — known then as Tories — had no problem being controlled by the monarchy. They likely called the patriots “kooks” and “conspiracy theorists.” Tories likely called the patriots “enemies of the state” and the “danger from within” — the same rhetoric coming from our “leaders” today.
Patriots rose up, though. They pulled off the most amazing victories for independence the world had ever seen. The spine of the new country would be the notion that the people would rule, not a bloated, king-like government. They laid the foundation for a nation based on freedom of ideas and thoughts, the ability to decide for yourself and your family what is best and the notion that government is a necessary evil, but certainly not what drives the country’s engine.
As each day passes and more limitations placed on our speech and thoughts, with more government dictates on where you can go, what you must wear and how you must act, we have to wonder if what we are walking around is the same as in 1765, when things began to get so bad from our government that talk of action began.
We have an insane reincarnation of King George III who can, with the stroke of a pen, destroy tens of thousands of jobs and ruin exponentially more businesses who rely on the fruits of those lost jobs. He can decide to throw worries of a pandemic to the wind and open the borders to anyone and everyone who wants to get in. With a stroke of a pen, our own King George III can dictate that the notion of “male” and “female” — which dates back to the earliest pages of the Bible and long before that — is nonexistent. Who else other than a King could do such? When the sheer lunacy of his actions is brought to the national conversation, it is either dismissed or silenced.
The world is laughing at us, make no mistake. But this is no laughing matter. It is quite the opposite.
We all should be crying — and looking for the USS Biden carrying a cargo-load of untaxed tea.
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call. Email him at
