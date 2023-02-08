Joe Biden looks weak

Ladies and gentlemen … the state of our union is … (on the teleprompter appears the word “STRONG” in all capital letters in 100-point font so the doofus reading it could comprehend). Dutifully, the sock puppet does as he is instructed and says, “the state of our union is strong” — the first lie of an address to the nation chock-full of them.

Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

Despite the words, the state of our union is not strong. No one with half a functioning brain could believe that the state of our union is strong, unless the one saying it has half a functioning brain … hmmm …

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.