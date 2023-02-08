Ladies and gentlemen … the state of our union is … (on the teleprompter appears the word “STRONG” in all capital letters in 100-point font so the doofus reading it could comprehend). Dutifully, the sock puppet does as he is instructed and says, “the state of our union is strong” — the first lie of an address to the nation chock-full of them.
Despite the words, the state of our union is not strong. No one with half a functioning brain could believe that the state of our union is strong, unless the one saying it has half a functioning brain … hmmm …
Our union is 50 sovereign states forming a republic, at least in theory. Over time, the sovereignty of those states has been eroded as the federal government continues to get more bloated, more powerful and holds more influence over citizens’ lives. And that is the first of many things that ails us — our government has gotten far too big.
Nowhere is that more evident than in the rise of the intelligence state that, with its immense power, has turned its sights on the American people who do not agree with the “system.” By system, we mean The Swamp — that corrupt cesspool by which our legislators have rigged the game to enrich themselves and their special interests. If anyone gets in the way of that “system” or privilege and elitism, they are destroyed.
Love him or loathe him, but if anyone could possibly look without blinders at a wide range of material to what lengths that system went to destroy Donald Trump, that person would be shocked. Donald Trump is just the biggest predator to ever threaten the “system” and it did, in fact, destroy him.
As more and more information comes out about the years of the made-up Russia-gate leading up to the lengths the intelligence apparatus in this country went to bury one of the greatest political scandals of our time, the more and more trust in the nation’s intelligence departments come.
When the trust in those assigned to protect all Americans erodes, it is so very difficult to get back. The trust erosion is not just with the FBI, CIA and the vast amount of other anagrams of corruption, but with just about everything that comes from our government officials.
Everything is a lie … from Chinese balloons to Biden never discussing business dealings with his son to the southern border being shuttered … it is lie after lie after lie. Half the people scream from the rafters, “How can these people continue to lie to our faces?!” The other half whistles past the graveyard, depending on what letter that follows the liar’s name.
And therein lies yet another example of how our union has disintegrated beyond repair. We have allowed politics to infiltrate everything from children’s films to sports to social media. Politics, by its nature, is toxic and counts on division. Our politicians have mastered it, realizing that division equals power, and the last thing the snakes want to relinquish is power. This certainly is not the way the Founding Fathers saw it — a promise of freedom and liberty and self-determination. Those three are antithetical to tyrannical leadership, toward which we continue to gravitate.
Those in power now have co-opted the corporate media as little more than a public relations apparatus. Those in power now have weaponized the intelligence apparatus against its own people under the guise of “domestic terrorists” — a notion so broad, it cannot be defined. Those in power are working hand-in-glove with big-tech companies, deciding what information the American people should see and what should be hidden. It’s a triple-headed monster — a true enemy of the people.Those in power have opened our borders to anyone and everyone who can make it across, flooding the country. Fentanyl is killing Americans at an alarming rate, with the death pills flooding across the wide-open southern border, the final leg of its journey from China. How do those in power react? They tell us our border is secure.
The country is nearly $32 trillion in debt, and what do those in power demand? A higher credit limit, further weakening the economic standing of this once-great power.
Had I 20 more news pages to use, I could go on for 20 pages about the ridiculous notion that the state of our union is strong.
Anyone who believes this union is strong must also believe Joe Biden knows what day it is.
