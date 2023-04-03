In a swamp, it’s easy to get bogged down. There’s gators and snakes, and hard not to get bit wandering into one. Ask Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States. A man who decided to wade in up to his neck, to stop and reverse things he — and millions of us — believe are destroying this republic.
As I’m writing this, it’s Friday and the news — and the former president — has confirmed he’s been indicted by a grand jury in New York. By the time you’re getting your day started and reading this it’s Tuesday, and he’s being, or will be, arraigned on 30-plus charges levied upon him. So far, not even his attorneys know the charges as they’re under seal. All I, and probably you readers know, is this stems from some alleged “hanky-panky” with a porn chick, and what is repeatedly called a “hush money” payment. Sounds pretty illegal and has a great way of making us think it is. But it’s not.
Men like Trump, big corporate moguls, rich guys, politicians and actors, and other prominent public and private people pay out a lot to keep other people from running their mouths about something they may or may not have on them. Who knows? Far as I recall, there’s been no video or witnesses of this allegation between Trump and this babe. Only a “he said, she said” and third-party players. To me, this indictment is a model of, as Lavrentiy Beria, Josef Stalin’s ruthless secret police chief said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Or in the words of former republican Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals from 1985 to 1992 Judge Sol Wachtler, who said, “a DA can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.” He knew and was proven correct. He ended up being on the receiving end, and that had to do with a woman and money also. But his case, and his position in government were dramatically different than President Trump’s.
What we’re living in is an historic and a-never-before event. No American, alive or dead, has watched a politically and ideologically motivated vendetta played out against a president in our country as we are. It’s dangerous. Because it’s the determination, in my opinion, by the American Left to figuratively fire on Fort Sumter and damn the consequences. They want war not justice. They no more believe in “Rule of Law” than I believe in the Tooth Fairy. They had a plan to gain power and hold it in perpetuity, and it fell through when D.J. Trump defeated their anointed candidate Hillary Clinton. For that, he’s got to pay, and so do those who cast their vote for him. And I believe they’re spoiling to ignite violence by those who believe MAGA is right and justify more abuses by the current Biden administration, and let loose their FBI and other federal enforcers on us. My opinion is Trump’s been right all along on everything he’s uncovered about the “Deep State,” and specifically right when he told us, “It’s not me they’re after, it’s you. I’m just in the way.”
The NY district attorney in this case is Alvin Bragg, a fanatical “woke” Democrat who, in large part, ran for office promising his voters to “get” Donald Trump. Alone that ought to negate any idea of him being an impartial officer of the court. Moreover, Bragg is a Leftist bomb-thrower and George Soros’ man in Manhattan. According to a sourced report by the British news outlet The Daily Mail, that America-hating, hypocrite billionaire and “One World Order”- seeker funneled $1 million from another Soros-backed Leftist group, Color of Change PAC into Bragg’s coffers.
It’s been reported while working in the in the NY State AG’s office Bragg, before ever announcing his run for his present job, said he wanted the former president behind bars, and boasted he’d go after Trump’s family and businesses too. It’s disgusting.
Now, I’m no lawyer, but even if you believe Trump actually did what’s alleged with Stormy Daniels, and I personally don’t – and don’t care if he did — it was 18 years ago, and the payment was nearly eight years ago. There’s statutes of limitations in place for how long most “crimes” can be prosecuted. It’s a protection built-in to preclude exactly what we’re watching happen, an unfettered zealot with an agenda using their position to go after someone. Bragg’s just tossing that little old pesky rule out the window. It’s wrong, and keep in mind, to do this he’s exceeding his authority as a County DA, and attempting to pursue his assertion a private pay-out to a violation of federal campaign finance laws. Even if true a law not in his wheelhouse to prosecute, and which if what I understand is correct, was looked at and rejected by the FEC and the U.S. Department of Justice and not found to be a crime. Whatever premise, Bragg’s managed to not only get an indictment, but get it fluffed-up to elevate at least one charge to a felony.
To me, if something needs prosecution it’s Bragg’s obvious use of this premise to interfere with a candidate for office and influence an election. But right now there’s no justice in our country, no respect for Constitutional guarantees, and rights of the accused. And, worse, we’re at the mercy of despotic, rogue men and women like Bragg, salted into our legal system. It’s not by accident, but by design. Soros and others make sure of it.
As for me, what comes, comes. But I know this can’t go on, and we can’t allow this to stand. For God’s sake, and the sake of our country and our freedoms, I beg you readers to at least make a call to your representatives while you still can. Maybe, just maybe, we can stave off tyranny long enough to make a course correction and save this republic.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
