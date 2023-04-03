In a swamp, it’s easy to get bogged down. There’s gators and snakes, and hard not to get bit wandering into one. Ask Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States. A man who decided to wade in up to his neck, to stop and reverse things he — and millions of us — believe are destroying this republic. 

As I’m writing this, it’s Friday and the news — and the former president — has confirmed he’s been indicted by a grand jury in New York. By the time you’re getting your day started and reading this it’s Tuesday, and he’s being, or will be, arraigned on 30-plus charges levied upon him. So far, not even his attorneys know the charges as they’re under seal. All I, and probably you readers know, is this stems from some alleged “hanky-panky” with a porn chick, and what is repeatedly called a “hush money” payment. Sounds pretty illegal and has a great way of making us think it is. But it’s not. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.