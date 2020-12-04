The left-wing media can call it a “conspiracy theory” or any other derogatory name that they want, but Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election. And, sadly, everyone except the deaf, dumb and blind know it. They just don’t care, and that includes a lot of Republicans who simply want to get back to “swamp” politics as usual. That’s the same old politics that rewards politicians and foreigners at the expense of everyday middle- and working-class Americans.
Oh, most Republican politicians are paying lip service to President Trump, with lukewarm statements such as “let’s let the process play out” or “the president has every right to file lawsuits.” But where is the outrage? Where is the condemnation of a presidential election that was obviously stolen from an incumbent president whose only crime was putting Americans first?
Once again, our Republican leaders, many of whom were only elected because of Trump, have quietly sat back and allowed this abhorrent miscarriage of an election result to stand without question. They should be fighting for these results to be thrown out. They should be screaming that this election was, in fact, stolen. They should be standing on the steps of the Supreme Court demanding an election do-over — one in which hundreds of thousands of fraudulent mail-in votes don’t tip the scale toward a party that has proven over and over again that they would do anything, legal or illegal, to get rid of this president.
It’s not surprising at all that the left-wing media isn’t talking about the ballot dumps in the middle of the night in which the only vote on the entire ballot that was placed was for Joe Biden. No House or Senate race marked. No local races marked. Just thousands of ballots with Joe Biden selected for president dumped into the crucial swing states that Biden was trailing.
In a story titled “5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms” and published by The Federalist, author J.B. Shurk writes, “Surely the journalist class should be intrigued by the historic implausibility of Joe Biden’s victory.” He adds, with the correct amount of sarcasm, “That they are not is curious, to say the least.”
Shurk lays out facts that in the old days of real journalism, would have led to Watergate-like proceedings. For example, how did Joe Biden underperform Hillary Clinton in every urban county in the United States, but then obliterate her totals in the metropolitan swing state cities of Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia? Why were the numbers in those four areas so out of whack with the rest of the nation?
Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden hiding in his basement led to him getting 15 million more votes than Barack Obama in spite of Donald Trump having “record support” among minorities? Shurk points out that no president in 150 years gained votes in their re-election and lost, yet Trump somehow gained 10 million votes and did just that. It’s a ridiculous notion.
But Shurk’s historical data gets even better. The Wall Street Journal independently analyzed the election results of 19 “bellwether” counties. These are counties across the country whose results have correctly predicted the outcome of the presidential race for the last 40 years. Trump won 18 of the 19 counties. The county he lost was in Washington — by 3 points. Trump won all of the other “bellwether” counties by an average margin of 16 points!
There is still more to Biden’s “magical” win. As Randy Desoto of “The Western Journal” stated, “Donald Trump was pretty much the only incumbent president in U.S. history to lose his re-election while his own party gained seats in the House of Representatives.”
No. 5 on Shurk’s list of Biden’s “miracle” win was that “No incumbent had ever received 75 percent of the total primary vote and lost. Donald Trump received an incredible 94 percent of the primary vote, the fourth highest in presidential history, yet he still somehow managed to lose.”
Shurk summed up his excellent piece by writing, “Joe Biden achieved the impossible. It’s interesting that many more journalists aren’t pointing it out.”
Shurk’s right, of course. Real unbiased journalists would be calling the 2020 presidential election out for what it was — a farce. But we all know that real journalism at the national level is all but dead. And even when someone like Shurk writes a piece of importance, it will be ignored by the left-wingers who control the large media outlets and will be buried on “Big Brother” social-media platforms. By now, I’m sure most of you know that we are only allowed to hear what they want us to hear.
The media is a lost cause, but the silence of the Republican Party that was saved from total obscurity by the emergence of Donald Trump is what is really disturbing. The only thing worse than usurping the will of the American people in a presidential election is when the elected leaders in your own party stand idly by and do nothing. That is what is happening.
It’s pretty obvious that a lot of Republican governors and representatives are absolutely fine handing the presidency back to a swamp creature like Joe Biden. They would be making a lot more noise in support of President Trump and a fair election if they weren’t. It’s not shocking that the Democrats would attempt to steal the election, but it is incredibly disappointing that Republicans are going to simply sit back and let them. At this point, it may even be fair to wonder if some Republican swamp politicians are happy that the election was stolen from our rightful president, as it may be easier for them to line their own pockets working with the Democrats.
In the meantime, Biden is already filling his cabinet with the same old Obama swamp creatures. You can expect pro-China, pro-Iran, pro-war and pro-illegal immigrant policies that will, once again, make swamp-creature politicians wealthy while stealing from the American people and putting American lives at risk.
Unfortunately, the challenge for the American people going forward is this: How do we fix a broken and corrupt system when the broken and corrupt are the ones in control of everything?
If they were able to steal the presidency out from under our very noses, then how do we ever get it back? How do we restore democracy after it’s been tainted? Will there ever be another free and fair election in this once-great country?
I don’t have a Magic 8-Ball, but if I did, I would think the answer would be, “Outlook not so good.”
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.