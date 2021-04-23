It was about two decades ago, while Murph and I were working in the sports department at The Vicksburg Post, that I got my first up-close look at one of the things that’s wrong with the “big boys” of journalism.
The Clarion-Ledger was the only state newspaper, and its sports department was loaded with some of the best in the business. The prep sports writer, who’d been there for decades and was revered for his knowledge of high school athletes and coaches across the state, was coming to Vicksburg to cover the most dominant pitcher these eyes have ever seen.
Future first-round draft choice Taylor Tankersley was going to be on the mound for Warren Central that night, and he was going for his national record 11th consecutive shutout — or so The Clarion-Ledger reported in that morning’s edition.
The esteemed scribe who wrote the story made arrangements to come back to our office to file his story after the game. He arrived at our office early to set up, and when he did, we broke some tough news to him: If The Tank pitched a shutout on this night, it would tie the record, not break it. The Clarion-Ledger had credited him with one more shutout than he’d actually pitched. Murph and I had scoresheets from every game and produced the documentation to prove it. We didn’t present it in an accusatory or smug way. We just thought a fellow journalist would want the facts.
The veteran reporter’s response, which is still shocking to me some 20 years later, was: “Well, we’ve been reporting that he was going for No. 11, so we’re going to stick with that.”
Wow. OK, then … I’m sure I wasn’t able to keep a poker face when he said that. Murph and I did side-eyed double-takes and discussed it in disbelief in the days and years that followed. Folks, that, in a nutshell, is what’s crushing this profession today. A report about a high school sports record isn’t going to be the ruination of our country, of course. But people with that same mentality are filling newsrooms in every medium and every platform of social media, and that can be the ruination of America. When facts don’t matter any more … I mean, how do I finish that sentence without sounding hopeless or defeatist? I can’t.
People who have been preaching one thing, then continue to preach it after being presented with facts to the contrary, are propagandists with a self-serving agenda, at worst, or egomaniacs who can’t admit they were wrong, at best.
The result is the same either way. And it’s scary. It definitely doesn’t serve our society well.
That single encounter with the most-respected prep sports writer in the state at the turn of the 21st century is an allegory for what’s going on at the turn of its second decade. It’s apropos that this analogy references sports, because that’s what political and cultural discourse has been reduced to in our country.
People align themselves with a party and/or politicians, then support them, no matter what. Blind followers will rationalize or ignore every verifiable lie or stupid statement or misstep, then beat the drum of support even louder. Of course, if an opponent says or does those same things, there is feigned outrage and calls for hearings or firing or public pillorying.
That’s the sort of behavior that’s expected of sports fans. Hell, it’s admirable to stick with your team no matter what and to cheer them on louder when the heat is on. But that’s not the way things should done in matters of the real world. Don’t lose sight of the fact that the root word of “fan” is “fanatic.” We don’t need people with a fan mentality making grownup decisions that put people in power over communities, states and our country.
Those decisions need to be based on principles, not the person or the party. The cult of personality is going to be our demise. Living Colour’s brilliant lyrics ring truer today than when they were written in the late ’80s: “I exploit you, still you love me; I tell you one and one makes three.”
There’s a lot of crossover between athletes and other entertainers and politics these days. Billionaire LeBron James is as qualified to pontificate on the plight of the common black man as I am to play in the NBA. His tweet that targeted a heroic officer who saved a young black girl’s life should be universally condemned if not criminally charged. Brett Favre has been under fire, too, for having the audacity to say that politics should be left out of sports. I agree with him. But you know what? I don’t want to hear about his politics either.
My favorite response (other than Michael Jordan’s remark that “Hey, Republicans buy shoes, too”) from a famous person regarding politics came from Billy Joel. In a Q&A with fans on satellite radio a year or so ago, someone started asking him about Trump, and he cut off the guy. “Why do people always ask the piano player about politics?” Exactly! We’d much rather hear the story behind “Summer Highland Falls” or “Goodnight Saigon.”
So-called journalists aren’t going to stop asking unqualified people questions about complex matters, though. Your response to those stories should be The Sound of Silence, to use another musical reference (take your pick of Simon & Garfunkel or Disturbed’s amazing remake). If everyone would be restrained enough to not react to their meaningless takes on the latest scandal, the stories would stop. Those media outlets are just seeking “reader engagement,” and those stories create truckloads of that. Just stop. It doesn’t matter. There is no obligation to share your opinion on everything. That’s not the route to peace and harmony.
Another favorite illustration makes that point: At a youth baseball game, if one group of fans is shouting insults at the other team and nothing is done to stop it, the usually well-behaved parents on the other side will eventually start shouting back. Pretty soon, the insults are flying from the first-base side to the third-base side while the people in the middle — the players, umpires and coaches who are out there participating in the game — try to tune out the noise so they can do their jobs.
That’s where we are in our country now. Neither side is winning converts in the battle of ideas; they’re just churning up their fanbases.
And that begs one simple question: Shouldn’t we all be fans of America, cheering her on to success?
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
