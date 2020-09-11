If an offense come out of the truth, better is it that the offense come than that the truth be concealed. — Thomas Hardy, 19th Century English poet/author
There seems to be a theme here lately of me getting in trouble with people for things I put in the paper. Nothing new there, of course. But the things they’re getting mad about me reporting are true.
In recent weeks, there’s been an epidemic of that. A few examples:
• A grandma came to the office arguing that her precious grandson didn’t have “an extensive criminal history,” though local law enforcement records showed at least four arrests in the last year or so;
• A woman who was angry at me for reporting what she complained about to the Board of Supervisors during an open meeting;
• A woman who was upset at my reporting embarrassing dialogue from a case that took place in open court;
• A longtime friend texted that he was mad because his property was identified in a story — not in a negative or positive way, just as a necessary fact.
• I have been dragged into a federal lawsuit for my reporting in a big case — not because the information was wrong, mind you, but because they want to know who told me. (More on that soon.)
It’s not my first time dealing with people whose anger was stoked not by what was reported, but my right to report it. It started when I was covering sports, after reporting a costly error or interception.
Yes, they’re youngsters, so it was never gratuitous or critical. But sometimes those mistakes are the most relevant factor in the outcome of a game, and to not report it would be a disservice to the readers and insulting to the athlete. If they’re tough enough to play, they’re tough enough to take the good with the bad.
In reality, having a parent that protective is probably way worse for Junior’s psyche than something “negative” in a newspaper article. It always took restraint to not say, “Don’t worry, he’ll still get his ‘Tried Hard Trophy.’”
Jack Nicholson was right when he snarled, “You can’t handle the truth!” And I hate to disagree with the Bible, but the verse should have been, “The truth will set off those who feel free to fabricate their own truths.”
A Kosciusko crime story that was full of undisputed facts led to my most memorable confrontation. A beautiful young woman’s career-criminal uncle was sent to prison for meth, and in the story, I reported that his two brothers were law enforcement officials and … well, there’s a lot more to it, but that would be a three-paragraph rabbit trail.
One of the brothers was her father — a local deputy who had died tragically. So she stormed through the office straight to my desk and commenced to screaming at me. She didn’t want an explanation; she wanted my flesh (not in the Biblical sense).
After she raked everything off my desk (not in an alluring Cinemax movie way), I jumped up and called her an alliterative adjective-noun combo (first word: “crazy …”) that all women hate.
By that time, our receptionist had called the police, whose station was just outside our back door. “The cops are on the way,” our receptionist reported, but the woman kept ranting. I asked our employee to advise the police to bring a dart gun filled with Midol. (I have a gift for knowing just what to say in these situations.)
When the officers arrived in my office, they heard her and saw the mess. They asked if I wanted to press charges. I looked at my new digital camera on the floor and said, “If this is broken, I do.”
The camera worked, so I let her leave, with the understanding that there would be another family arrest for me to report on if she came back. A couple of weeks later, we saw each other in the grocery store (another reminder that there truly is a level of accountability in reporting at the community newspaper level that the national media can’t relate to). She told me she was sorry and hugged me. I apologized for my response, too, and that was it.
But why did it happen in the first place? I just can’t understand people getting angry about the truth if it’s being reported in a story where it’s relevant and/or newsworthy. In every example I gave, it passed that test by any objective measure.
When people have a “shoot the messenger” mindset, it’s illuminating. They haven’t been able to fix the real troublemaker, so they set their sights on something/someone they think they can control. Guess who makes a convenient target and punching bag? Bingo …
So, after 27 years in this business, I’m finally figuring out a way to handle this battle: If you come in, call, email, inbox or text a complaint about a story that was true and accurate, we may report your unreasonable complaint as a “correction/clarification,” which gives us reason to rehash the original story you were fussing about.
So, save your complaints for errors and/or inaccuracies, and we’ll fix them. Keep in mind, that will bring up the matter in print again, so make sure it’s something worth correcting. If she’s 25 and the report said 27, or if he has two children but the report says three … Well, is that worth putting it in another edition of the paper for more readers to see? That’s a choice I always give the person — after checking out the claim, of course.
Think twice about making a complaint about something that’s true, or you might earn yourself a place in the spotlight along with a redo. (Friendly reminder: Writing that someone was “arrested for” or “charged with” something is an irrefutable fact … it doesn’t mean he or she did the crime.)
If you have to vent, feel free to go to your Facebook page and blast away. You’ll probably get a small group of folks who have felt wronged by right information. Y’all can commiserate about your shared inability to diagnose the root of a problem. The really clever among you can refer to us as The Laurel Leader-Liar.
But that won’t be the truth..
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
