Things don’t always go as planned. That’s a fact. Just when we think we know which way the path of our life will go — then BAM! An unexpected curveball hits us out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s our fault; other times, we are strictly at the mercy of other people who may or may not have our best interest at heart. When these unforeseen circumstances smack us in the face, we can experience a litany of emotions. We get angry, we cry tears of disappointment, we lash out or sometimes we withdraw to ourselves to sulk in a dark closet of shame.
We spend our days planning for the future — a business, a vacation, a marriage. We invest hours of thoughts, sometimes money and our time into something that we expect to pay off for us. We sink our souls into people, places and things, and when it doesn’t pan out, we are left with an empty feeling of disappointment and frustration.
I have learned a lot during my 50 years on Earth. What was once a big deal when I was 25 is no longer a blip on the radar. One of those lessons learned is that I am not always going to get everything that I expect. From people, from jobs, from myself. Who says that everything is always going to go according to plan? If that were the case, I would be a gazillionaire living on a tropical island somewhere. We can’t always get what we want, but as the wise Rolling Stones lament, if we try sometimes, we find we get what we need.
What is your response when the unexpected happens? Reactions vary depending on the circumstances, I suppose. For instance, you wouldn’t react the same way if McDonald’s forgot your French fries versus if your husband told you he wanted a divorce. There is a serious problem if those reactions are the same for both events (as some people do).
Here’s the trick: how we respond to those disappointments determines the trajectory of where our lives will go from there. Sure, you can get angry, take revenge and make sure that McDonald’s employee knows how ticked off you are because your order was wrong. At the end of the day, what did you really accomplish by responding in such a way? Your blood pressure went up, you made a scene at McDonald’s, you probably made the server angry or feel stupid and you got your cold fries that are probably going to give you a heart attack anyway.
What if someone you thought was your friend hurts you tremendously? Do you take revenge and make sure everyone knows what a terrible person they are, or do you have grace and try to extend the olive branch, even if they don’t accept it? You save yourself an awful lot of heartache by doing the latter and offering forgiveness even when it is not requested.
It is easier on the heart and soul for both parties involved. We need to learn how to speak life into others, raise one another up and stop tearing people down. There is power in the words that we speak. The world has enough trouble on its own.
Another thing I know is that when one door closes, another will open wide. God sees the things that we don’t and He removes people and events from our lives for a reason. We may think we know what is good for us, but too many times, I have seen things happen that seem devastating at the time, only to end up with more blessings than I know what to do with. If you really think about it, I bet you have had this same experience.
There is no denying that we have all lived through our worse days, and most have come out better than we were before. It is by hanging on to this hope that we can make it through any bad days in the future. Just remember that when things seem dark and bleak, there is always a sunrise coming in the morning that may be the most beautiful we have ever seen. If you choose to keep your head under the covers and hide from the world, you will miss it.
