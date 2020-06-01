A young lady enters my office and tells me that she has been beaten by her lover. She shows me the bruises. She cries a little bit at first, but then shrugs it off, and I see that invisible wall of emotional protection build up around her because “it’s not a big deal.” Everyone else in her life has abused her in some way since she was 5, maybe even before that. She struggles with her addiction to alcohol but proudly announces that she has been sober for a week. She didn’t know her father and her mom was an addict who tried to sell her one time for a hit of crack cocaine. She was raised by an aunt who didn’t really want her, but she is in my office today because she is trying to survive — and I am her last hope.
Ten minutes after she leaves, a young man enters and is immediately tearful because he lost his father last week to a drug overdose. He is overcome with grief, struggling for the words to say, trying to breathe through his sobs, and is not sure what to do now. His dad was his best friend, especially since the death of the young man’s mother when he was just 6 years old. That was 15 years ago, about the time his father started using drugs. He misses his parents and has no one else, really. I have no words that will put his world back together again, but we try to make sense of his life and find direction for his future. We end our session and he agrees to come back in two weeks.
The next hour, I am counseling a couple who desperately want to live happily ever after, but they just cannot seem to communicate. They each blame the other, and they are as stubborn as the hills. One of them had an extramarital affair, but they say that they deeply love each other and want to work things out. Forgiveness and transparency is the lesson of this hour.
And then in walks a middle-age mother who had to bury her teenage daughter last week because she chose to end her life by suicide. Again, there are no words to express the grief that pours from this woman’s soul into the sacred four walls of my quiet little office in the corner. I listen as she recalls memories about how loving and sweet her little girl was, and how she would have given her own life if it would have removed the pain from her daughter’s. These are the hardest. I silently wipe my own tears hoping she doesn’t see and I whisper a voiceless prayer in that moment, hoping that God will take her pain away, eventually.
And the day goes on with four more that afternoon, and eight the day after that, and eight more the day after that. Obviously, out of respect for my patients and maintaining confidentiality, the stories above are not actually about people that I have seen in my practice — but they are someone’s story, I am sure. But these are fictional, and I made them up so that I could do a little exercise with you. Bear with me and be honest with yourself. Here goes.
After reading the introductory vignettes, as you imagined a face with each story, do you know what race the young woman is? Can you tell me the religion of the young man? What about the couple’s sexual orientation or gender preference? And the mom, what is her ethnic background? And would it change your initial gut reaction and how you felt if the answer to those questions were not what you initially envisioned? Be honest.
We all have different backgrounds, and we should acknowledge and respect one another’s culture and history. Always. No exceptions. But if you were to walk into my office for a counseling session, the color of your skin, or who you choose to love, or what country you came from is not always the first thing I observe about you. I notice your eyes. I see the pain and the worry lines in your brow. I can tell if you are exhausted from sleepless nights, fretting about things you cannot control. I can see peace and pride in yourself for when you have improved and done well. I can see those feelings of inadequacy that you bury and hope that you are hiding from the rest of us.
I try to look beyond your race or nationality or sexual preference so that I can see your soul. For it is in the spirit that we are all truly equal. We all feel pain in the same way, although how we cope with it may vary. Our fundamental differences do not matter to the soul who has been abused or is grieving a loved one or is battling addiction. Our teardrops all have the same shape. Every one of our struggles are universal truths. They belong to all races, all ethnicities, all religious preferences and all sexual orientations.
My life’s hope is that ALL human beings will become more tolerant with one another as individuals and do a better job of looking past the external layer of the skin. Look deeper. Please, look deeper.
Now, imagine that my next patient is Mr. George Floyd. What is his story? What are his struggles, his dreams, his likes and dislikes? What events occurred in his life that led him to the place where he died? Would it make a difference to you if you really knew him? Would it have made a difference to the police officers who he encountered on May 25?
Sadly, we will never know. I am sorry, Mr. Floyd, that I didn’t get a chance to notice your eyes. Perhaps one day, I will meet your soul.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
